Football notebook: De Smet crashes Class 6 semifinals; East Side returns to mascot-less Lemont

Three of the four teams remaining in Class 6 were here a year ago. Reigning champion CBC beat Liberty North to win the title and took down Lee’s Summit North in the semifinal.

Well, CBC, Liberty North and Lee’s Summit North are all back.

De Smet has crashed the party. The Spartans beat Troy — last year’s other semifinalist — in a district semifinal and then won at Rock Bridge 44-21 on Friday to claim the Class 6 District 2 title. It’s the third district title for the Spartans in the last four seasons.

De Smet (7-5) is in the midst of its longest winning streak this season after taking on one of the toughest schedules in the state.

After playing and winning their last three postseason games on the road the Spartans will return home where they will host Lee’s Summit North (11-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Lee’s Summit North has won 11 games in a row after losing at Liberty North 17-7 in Week 1. It’s the first meeting between these two programs. De Smet is looking to make its third state title game appearance in four seasons.

EAST ST. LOUIS MOTORS NORTH TO LEMONT

The road to state goes through Lemont.

At least for East St. Louis.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and a No. 6 seed, East St. Louis (10-2) travels to No. 1 seed Lemont (12-0) for a Class 6A semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday.

It’s the second consecutive season the Flyers will make the near four-hour trek to suburban Chicago. And for the second consecutive season East St. Louis brings a shutout streak with it.

Lemont was the first in-state opponent to score on East St. Louis’s defense last year as the Flyers won 42-21 in a quarterfinal.

This season East Side’s defense was scored on by Southwestern Conference rivals O’Fallon and Edwardsville but none of its first three playoff opponents have managed to break through. The Flyers defeated Oak Lawn Richards, Normal West and Crete-Monee a combined 156-0.

The only common opponent between East St. Louis and Lemont is Oak Lawn Richards, which Lemont defeated 68-30 on Oct. 7.

This season Lemont has shut out one opponent and held four other opponents to 7 or fewer points. It won 38-24 at Quincy last week in its quarterfinal.

Lemont is unique in that it does not have a mascot or nickname at the moment. Prior to the 2021-22 school year District 210’s board voted to phase out the use of “Indians” as the mascot. It was the second time the school did away with “Indians.” From the 1960s until the early 2000s the school used “Injuns” as its mascot only to change to “Indians.” Then in 2005 the school held a vote for a new mascot and “Titans” was the narrow winner but it was never implemented after new school board members were elected and reverted to the “Indians” moniker.

The winner of Saturday’s semifinal will advance to play either St. Ignatius (10-2) or Prairie Ridge (11-1) in the state championship game at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

East St. Louis won the state title in 2019 and was the runner-up in 2021 after there was no 2020 state tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DUCHESNE DRAWS PORTAGEVILLE IN CLASS 1 QUARTERFINAL

After facing some of the best competition in the area, Duchesne is feasting on its Class 1 brethren.

The Pioneers claimed their second district title in three seasons when they beat Brentwood 37-18 Friday night.

Duchesne (7-4) hosts Portageville (10-2) in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday.

It’s the third quarterfinal appearance for Duchesne since 2012 and just its fourth this century. The last time the Pioneers made it this far was 2020,when when they were knocked off 24-6 by Jefferson.

On a wicked, cold night Duchesne kept the ball on the ground as senior running back Jamond Mathis rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown while senior athlete Amorion Oliphant rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Oliphant and senior quarterback Josh Baker-Mays combined to complete two of six passes for 49 yards against Brentwood.

Portageville brings an explosive offense as it has scored 50 or more points four times, including last week’s 58-16 win over Charleston in the district championship game. Portageville’s two losses this season were a 48-38 setback to Scott City on Sept. 16 and a 41-30 defeat at the hands of New Madrid County Central on Oct. 20. Portageville won 38-35 at Scott City in a district semifinal on Nov. 4.

If Duchesne wins it would make just its third state semifinal appearance since 1999. The last time the Pioneers made the final four was 2005, when they were beaten by Affton 20-0. They were one win from the state title game in 1999, when they lost to California 35-0.

LIFT FOR LIFE TAKES ON BLAIR OAKS

Last year Lift For Life did something never before done in school history.

Last week it did it again.

For the second consecutive season the Hawks are district champions after they won 66-26 at New Madrid County Central on Friday.

Lift For Life (9-3) has won four games in a row since losing consecutive games to Cardinal Ritter and Vashon.

The Hawks' reward for their success is they get to host small school powerhouse Blair Oaks (11-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Ritter. The Falcons beat Borgia 54-14 on Friday to win their district title.

Blair Oaks is among the most decorated programs in the state over the last decade and change. Since 2011 the Falcons have played in the state semifinals seven times and won state titles in 2018 (Class 2) and 2020 (Class 3). They finished as the Class 2 runner up to Lamar in 2012.

The Falcons have been a puzzle few local teams have solved during their run of dominance. Blair Oaks dominated Lutheran North in the semifinals in 2018. They knocked off Lutheran North again in the 2020 quarterfinals and then beat Ritter in the 2020 semifinals, too. The last local team to best Blair Oaks was McCluer South-Berkeley in the 2016 Class 3 quarterfinals.

The No. 1 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 2 rankings, Blair Oaks has activated the mercy-rule running clock with a 35-point margin of victory on all of its opponents this season. The only team that has held the Falcons under 52 points scored was Lutheran North in a 35-0 loss on Sept. 2.