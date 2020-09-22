Football notebook: De Smet joins Rockwood in scheduling games outside St. Louis County

When Rockwood School District superintendent Mark Miles announced the district would go forward and play sports outside of St. Louis County to avoid regulations put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health at a press briefing Friday, he was confident more districts and schools would follow.
On Tuesday night, De Smet interim president Kevin Ruder sent a letter to parents of football and boys soccer players stating De Smet's administration has "instructed our athletic department to begin putting together competition schedules for our varsity football and varsity soccer teams."
Ruder's letter stated all students participating in football and soccer would be required to stop in-person learning and begin virtual instruction as a safety precaution for other students, faculty and staff. Student-athletes who do not want to do virtual instruction would be allowed to opt out of their sport. Ruder also stated no fans will be permitted at any of De Smet's games.
"We will do our best to provide livestream viewing of the games," Ruder wrote.
De Smet's decision to move forward came hours after both CBC and St. Louis U. High's athletics directors stated the league would do its best to act in unison.
“We’re going to do everything we can to move as a conference,” CBC athletics director Rocky Streb said.
Currently the St. Louis County Department of Public Health has not given clearance for high school football, field hockey, boys soccer, girls volleyball or softball teams to begin competitions because it remains wary of potential COVID-19 transmission.
Miles said because Rockwood School District would not play games within the county lines it was honoring those guidelines.
That line of thinking hasn’t been completely embraced by other St. Louis County districts and schools.
“(The decision to move games is) with the superintendent’s office,” Mehlville athletics director Tim Champion said. “For right now we’re going to follow the county guidelines.”
Webster Groves athletics director Jerry Collins said Webster isn’t prepared to move beyond the county lines, either.
“Not at this time,” Collins said.
The Parkway School District, Clayton, Lindbergh and MICDS also remain in a holding pattern.
“We’re considering all options,” MICDS athletics director Josh Smith said. “We’re currently following the county guidelines and hoping there is movement within the county (for loosening restrictions).”
The MCC, which consists of CBC, Chaminade, De Smet, SLUH and Vianney, had not taken any steps toward playing games outside of St. Louis County prior to Ruder's letter Tuesday night. For the league to move together SLUH would need to have the restrictions imposed by the St. Louis City Department of Health loosened significantly.
The Junior Billikens have a number of hurdles to clear before they can consider moving games beyond the purview of the city’s health department. First and foremost is a practice that actually has contact.
“Football hasn’t been in pads since November 2019,” SLUH athletics director Chris Muskopf said.
Among the restrictions put in place on youth sports by St. Louis City are no more than 11 players together in a group — St. Louis County teams can have up to 30 in a group — and no contact. Before the Junior Billikens can consider playing someone else, they have to be able to get through something that resembles a routine football practice.
“We’d love to put 30 kids on one end of the field (in a group),” Muskopf said. “It starts with a full practice. That has to be determined before we set a course for anything else.”
There was dialogue Tuesday between several of the St. Louis County athletic conferences and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. MICDS’s Smith represented the Metro League, Parkway West athletics director Brian Kessler represented the St. Louis Suburban Conference, Ursuline athletics director Jen Brooks was in attendance for the Metro Women’s Athletic Association and Vianney athletics director Terry Cochran represented the MCC.
The reason for the dialogue revolved around clarification about the spectator guidelines for low-frequency contact sports that are allowed to compete in St. Louis County. Those sports include girls tennis, girls golf, boys swimming and cross country.
There was confusion due to language in the guidelines that state no spectators are allowed unless there are transportation issues for the athletes involved. Then a spectator — the athlete’s parent or guardian who drove them to the practice or game — would be allowed. For the most part varsity teams would not have transportation troubles due to the school providing a bus or the athletes themselves being capable of driving themselves.
“For the past three weeks we’ve been trying to understand the spectator policy,” Kessler said. “We needed clarity.”
Clayton athletics director Steve Hutson was in the process of putting caution tape up around the tennis courts Tuesday at Shaw Park to try to enforce the “no spectator” guidance issued by St. Louis County.
“We have to put up boundaries to keep parents out,” Hutson said.
Hutson said he’s holding out hope St. Louis County will alter its guidelines in the near future to allow field hockey, softball, girls volleyball and boys soccer to be played within the county lines. The consensus of those schools and districts that confirmed they were waiting to move beyond the county line to play games was they would much rather do it in their own facilities where they are in control and could implement safety protocols such as mandating masks and social distancing.
“If we’re trying to do things safely it can be done at our own facilities,” Collins said.
Added Champion, “We have much more control of what goes on.”
Rockwood is not waiting to see who else may join it.
The district, which includes Eureka, Lafayette, Marquette and Summit, will begin playing games Wednesday. Eureka’s softball team will play at Seckman. Lafayette’s volleyball team will take on Incarnate Word, the first St. Louis County team to play games outside the county line, at Olympia Athletics and Events Centre in St. Charles.
Lafayette and Marquette’s field hockey teams are scheduled to open their seasons at St. Dominic this week as well.
The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force had no comment about the Rockwood School District’s announcement.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association did not respond to an email asking if district or state series games between St. Louis County teams could be contested outside of St. Louis County should the Department of Public Health not change its guidelines.
In an email, National Federation of State High School Associations director of communications Bruce Howard offered this statement, “Certainly, it is sound advice for schools to follow guidance from their state high school association, state government, and state education and medical organizations. The NFHS would always support following recommendations from these organizations.”
NEW FOOTBALL DISTRICTS RELEASED
MSHSAA unveiled classifications and district groupings for fall sports Monday. This is the first year MSHSAA has implemented its “championship factor” for classifying private and charter schools.
Non-public schools start with where their raw enrollments would put classify them. Then a series of points are assigned to each individual team for its postseason success over a six-year period. Teams receive points for district titles, state semifinal appearances, runner-up finishes and state championships. Teams that accrue between 3-7 points move up one class. Teams that accrue eight or more move up two classes.
The “championship factor” pushed several area football teams into new classifications.
Vianney moved into Class 6 after winning Class 5 titles in 2016 and 2018.
Trinity jumped from Class 3 to Class 4 due in large part to its 2018 Class 3 championship, its 2016 runner-up finish and last season’s state semifinal appearance.
Lutheran North won the Class 2 state championship last season but was moved into Class 3 this year. Perennial Class 1 powerhouse Valle Catholic also jumped into Class 3 this season.
Among some of the more notable district groupings are Troy being part of the Class 6 District 4 tournament that includes Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Hickman, Liberty, Liberty North, Park Hill and Rock Bridge.
In Class 6 District 2, defending champion De Smet once again has rival CBC and Francis Howell, last year’s district runner-up, to contend with. Eureka and Fox both made the move from Class 5 to the Class 6 District 1 field.
The Class 5 District 2 field is the only district in the fall season that is exclusively composed of St. Louis County teams with Chaminade, Ladue, Parkway South, Parkway West, Summit, Webster Groves and Westminster.
In Class 5 District 3, Parkway Central is the only St. Louis County team grouped with Francis Howell North, Fort Zumwalt East, Fort Zumwalt North, Fort Zumwalt South and Liberty.
The Class 3 District 4 field includes Herculaneum, Lutheran North, Orchard Farm, Priory, Borgia, Winfield and Wright City.
The Class 2 District 2 grouping includes O’Fallon Christian, Cuba, Duchesne, Grandview, Lutheran South and Lutheran St. Charles.
FIRST STATE RANKINGS UNVEILED
The first Missouri Media state football rankings were released Tuesday night. Teams that have not taken the field yet this season were not eligible to be considered.
The No. 1 team in Class 6 is Raymore-Peculiar. The highest-ranked area team is Francis Howell at No. 5, with Holt entering the poll at No. 7.
In Class 5, defending champion Carthage holds the No. 1 spot despite being forced to cancel last Friday’s scheduled game with Webb City due to potential COVID-19 exposure. Fort Zumwalt North is No. 8 and the only area team ranked.
Helias takes the top spot in Class 4, with defending champion Webb City moving into Class 5. Ranked area teams include Festus at No. 6 and St. Dominic at No. 9.
Blair Oaks is the top-ranked team in Class 3 and Borgia was the only area team to receive votes.
In Class 2, Palmyra is the No. 1 team. Lutheran St. Charles checks in at No. 4 and Duchesne is No. 10.
Mid-Buchanan has the top spot in Class 1, with defending champion Valle Catholic jumping into Class 3.
FULL LIST OF MISSOURI SPRING FOOTBALL PROGRAMS
MSHSAA released its complete list of schools opting to participate in the “alternate fall” season this coming spring.
The list is predominately made up of St. Louis City and St. Louis County teams.
The teams that will play spring football are Bishop DuBourg (in co-op with Hancock), Cardinal Ritter, Carnahan, Confluence, Gateway STEM, Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East, Hazelwood West, Jennings, Lift For Life, McCluer, McCluer North, Miller Career Academy, Normandy, Pattonville, Ritenour, Riverview Gardens, Roosevelt, Soldan, St. Mary’s, University City and Vashon.
Games can begin in March.
LET US PLAY RALLY A MIXED BAG IN ILLINOIS
Two rallies urging Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to loosen restrictions preventing high school athletics, and football in particular, from competing were greeted with mixed results Saturday.
In Chicago the turnout for the rally was estimated to be around 500 people. The Chicago Sun-Times noted that the vast majority of the rally goers were from suburban schools with very little participation by an city athletes or programs.
In Springfield, the crowd was considerably larger with estimates ranging between 1,000-2,000.
Among those to speak at the rally in Springfield were East St. Louis senior quarterback and Missouri recruit Tyler Macon, who made his pitch football should go forward this fall and not wait until spring as the Illinois High School Association announced it would in late July.
Pritzker has not addressed the issue since last week at a news conference when he said, “I’m not willing to sacrifice people’s lives or their health. Neither the children nor their parents who would be affected also. We are being careful about it but I’m relying on doctors and researchers to give us the information. This isn’t a political decision. I know that there are people who would like me simply to make a political decision to allow people to endanger themselves.”
SEMO, SIU, MISSOURI WESTERN TO PLAY IN FALL
For one game only, SIU Carbondale and Southeast Missouri State will return to the field this fall.
The two rivals will face each other at 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale.
According to SIU this will be the 88th meeting between these two programs dating back to 1909 when the teams “had to cross the Mississippi River by boat play.” Hence the nickname for the rivalry is the “War For the Wheel” in a nod to the riverboat wheel trophy that travels back and forth between SIU and SEMO. SIU currently has the wheel after winning 44-26 last season at SEMO.
On Tuesday, Missouri Western announced it is also planning a return to action this fall along with fellow Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association members Pitt State and Nebraska-Kearney.
Missouri Western is slated to play five games, including matchups with Pitt State and Nebraska-Kearney. The Griffons will open the season Oct. 31 against Central Arkansas and play at West Texas A&M.
COVID CANCELLATIONS CONTINUE ACROSS MISSOURI
Last Wednesday, the Dunklin R-5 School District announced the Herculaneum football team would not be able to play for at least the next two weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases. The school district has since announced two more rounds of positive COVID-19 tests in students, albeit not related to the football team.
Herculaneum played Jefferson on Sept. 11 and after the Jefferson County Department of Health reviewed game footage it determined that members of the Jefferson team also should quarantine for two weeks.
Battle became the first Columbia school to cancel games due to potential COVID-19 exposure Thursday. It had to pull the plug on its rivalry game with Hickman.
The southwest corner of the state continues to see games postponed as Springfield Catholic canceled its game with Reeds Spring hours before the game was scheduled to kickoff this past Friday.
Defending Class 5 champion Carthage had its rivalry game with Webb City scuttled last week due to a Carthage athlete testing positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, Benton High in St. Joseph has switched to an all-virtual learning model due to COVID-19 positive tests by staff members and “a significant number of quarantined staff members and students” Benton principal Beery Johnson wrote on Twitter. Benton canceled its upcoming games against Savannah and Maryville.
Also in St. Joseph, Lafayette canceled its game against St. Joseph Central after contact tracing put a significant number of players put into quarantine according to the St. Joseph News-Press.
