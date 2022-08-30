Football notebook: De Smet lands Week 1 game at last minute; East St. Louis hosts dynamite doubleheader Saturday

John Merritt accepted the situation for what it was.

But he didn’t have to like it.

In his first season as De Smet’s football coach, Merritt had come to terms with the fact the Spartans would not get to make their season debut in Week 1. De Smet originally had scheduled local school True Divine Word to be its opponent. But when it came time to sign the contract for the game, TDW refused.

TDW, which is in its second season of scheduling games around the area, has been something of a mystery as only Madison High actually played it on the field despite scheduling games with Cardinal Ritter, Mater Dei and Cahokia. Ritter replaced its game with TDW last season, but Mater Dei and Cahokia each had to settle for forfeit victories. TDW is scheduled to play Normandy, Lift For Life, Farmington, Madison and Tolton this season.

With no opponent, De Smet was preparing to face national powerhouse IMG Academy at 3 p.m. Saturday to open the Gateway Scholars Classic at East St. Louis High. Facing that caliber of an opponent is always tough. Trying to work out the first-game kinks while you do it, well that’s even harder. Then multiply that degree of difficulty as Merritt and his new staff get into game situations with their team for the first time.

“It’s an incredible challenge,” Merritt said.

Saturday’s showdown still will be a challenge, but the Spartans won’t have those first-game tweaks to work out. Last Tuesday, De Smet’s new athletic director Harold Barker found a willing — and open — opponent in Springfield High from Ohio. The Wildcats were 13-2 and the Ohio Division I (largest classification) runner-up last season.

De Smet and Springfield agreed to meet in the middle at Brebeuf Jesuit in Indianapolis. By Wednesday night the contract was signed and it was game on.

In a strange way, all the nuttiness that happened following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with games being arranged on short notice and players and coaches having to figure things out on the fly actually may have helped the Spartans.

“Now every football game is a tremendous opportunity and we don’t want to waste it,” Merritt said.

The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet traded touchdowns with Springfield and took a 22-21 lead with 4 minutes and 51 seconds to play. The Wildcats answered back to grab the lead early on their ensuing drive. De Smet had a chance to win it in the end, but its last drive ended on fourth-and-goal at the 9-yard line in the final minute. Springfield pulled out the 29-22 victory in this hastily arranged showdown.

“That’s a pretty good result,” Merritt said.

More than a win or loss the knowledge that the De Smet staff was able to glean from its first live opponent should help it prepare going forward. All the preseason practices in summer don’t quite give a window into a team’s strengths and weaknesses quite like a quality foe that’s looking for holes in your team to exploit. Also, practice doesn’t show how mentally tough a team can be when it has to find a way to dig itself out of a hole.

“We learned so much,” Merritt said. “We learned we have a resilient group.”

That resiliency will be tested Saturday when IMG Academy (0-1) comes calling. The Ascenders were upset in their season debut last week by Miami Central, 20-14. IMG was not helped by the loss of starting quarterback Jayden Bradford to an apparent injury.

Merritt said preparing for IMG has been a tall task because the talent is so overwhelming, all the way down to the long snapper.

“They’re so good at everything,” Merritt said. “Maybe they have some weakness on special teams? Nope, they’re good there, too.”

Merritt realizes De Smet has its hands full, but there’s a payoff to playing this game in Week 2. The Spartans certainly won’t see anyone better than IMG and their schedule includes dates with Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC and a home game against East St. Louis. The odds are long, but the end of the season — when the weather is cold — is when you want to play your best. Merritt believes this will help De Smet do just that.

“It’s a game where you have to play your best for as long as you can in all three phases of the game and you’re going to give yourself a chance,” Merritt said. “We will be tested. We are going to know who we are in Week 3.”

GATEWAY SCHOLARS CLASSIC TICKETS

East St. Louis will be the center of American high school football Saturday when it hosts the Gateway Scholars Classic at Clyde Jordan Stadium.

The first game pits national powerhouse IMG Academy (0-1) against No. 3 large school De Smet (0-1) at 3 p.m. That will be followed by No. 1 large school East St. Louis (0-1) taking on No. 2 large school CBC (1-0) at 6 p.m.

It’ll be the third meeting between these area powerhouses, and the previous two have been barnburners. East St. Louis edged CBC 48-44 last season in Week 1 as Luther Burden III put on a show. It was the only loss for the Cadets last year.

The first time East Side and CBC met the Flyers pulled out a 32-28 win as they scored the go-ahead touchdown with 28 seconds to go. That game featured a close fourth down call that went the Flyers' way in the final minute.

Tickets are $10 and good for both games. They can be purchased online through a link HERE. There will be a limited number of tickets sold at the gate.

Tailgating parking is $20.

There will be an eighth-grade game at noon that features the Centerville Tigers and the St. Louis Blackhawks.

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL THIS WEEK

In an effort to make sure there are enough officials to cover games in the area and the state, Thursday night football games are going to become more and more common. This week there are seven games in the area Thursday — John Burroughs at Jennings; Ritenour at Webster Groves; Pattonville at Kirkwood; Sullivan at De Soto; St. Charles West versus Francis Howell North at Howell Central; McCluer at Parkway Central; and McCluer North at Parkway North.

Thursday night kickoffs are generally not at 7 p.m. so double check STLhighschoolsports.com for the most up-to-date time and location.

Next week there’s only one Thursday night game but it’s a doozy as Francis Howell plays at Lutheran North at 6 p.m. That game is on a Thursday because Norwood Hills Country Club is hosting the Ascension Charity Classic golf tournament that weekend. Norwood Hills rents a significant portion of Lutheran North’s campus for extra parking that it will require Friday.

TRIAD THROWS THREE TD PASSES IN ONE GAME

Watch out Mississippi Valley Conference, the boys from Triad are going to air it out this season.

Or maybe it was just one game.

But what a game it was.

Senior quarterback Nick Funk completed 9 of 13 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the Knights' 41-22 win over Mattoon. While that may not seem like much in these pass-happy offensive times, Funk is just the second Triad quarterback to throw three touchdown passes in a game since 2005. Back then Troy Schardan tossed three touchdowns in a game three times as he completed 55 of 132 passes for 12 scores in 12 games.

Since 2005 the Knights played seven full seasons where they passed for a total of three or fewer touchdowns, including three seasons where they didn’t pass for any. The most recent was in 2016, when Tommy Bauer was 3 of 13 on passes for 59 yards and no touchdowns but rushed for 1,026 yards and 21 scores.

Last season Funk hit on 34 of 79 passes for 546 yards and five touchdowns so he’s nearly matched his season total from last year’s playoff run.

And while passing is a popular part of the game, it hasn’t been essential as Triad has been successful despite not airing it out. Since 2005 the Knights have made the playoffs 13 times and won at least one playoff game seven times.