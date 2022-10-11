Football notebook: East St. Louis coach Sunkett picks up win 200; Lutheran North topples Maryville in dramatic fashion

East St. Louis football coach Darren Sunkett picked up a milestone victory in the Flyers' 80-0 win over Alton on Friday.

It was career win No. 200 for Sunkett, which drew some kind words from none other than University of Alabama coach Nick Saban. East St. Louis senior standout right tackle and Alabama recruit Miles McVay was visiting with his soon-to-be college coach and asked Saban if he’d share some thoughts about Sunkett’s big victory.

“Well Coach Sunk I want to congratulate you on 200 wins, that’s quite a milestone,” Saban said. “But not only for the wins but all the things you’ve done to help young people have a chance to create opportunities for themselves and be more successful in life. God bless you and good luck in the future getting 200 more.”

Friday’s victory wasn’t just the 200th win in Sunkett’s career but the most lopsided of his tenure at East Side, which began prior to the fall of 2000. It’s just the second time since 1999 the Flyers have scored 80 points. The first was an 80-7 win over Collinsville on September 22, 2017. At least one of Sunkett’s teams hit 90 during his tenure at Riverview Gardens from 1996-99. Sunkett went 34-11 at Riverview Gardens and guided the Rams to the Class 5A state title in 1998. In 1999 Riverview beat Normandy 90-0 to rank among the most points scored in Missouri State High School Activities Association history.

The 80-point margin of victory might be the most for East St. Louis this century, but it doesn’t crack the top 20 in the state record book.

The record for most points scored in a game was set by Staunton when it beat Gillespie 233-0 on November 23, 1923. No. 20 on the list is Morris’s 121-0 win over Gardner in 1949. All but one of the top 20 point totals were recorded prior to 1950. The only one within the last 40 years is when Richland County beat Newton 135-0 in 1994.

There is a little more local flavor in that scoring list as Carlinville beat Edwardsville 141-0 in 1922, a full century ago.

East St. Louis did make its mark in the record book with Friday’s win over Alton. The 12 touchdowns the Flyers scored Friday is tied for 11th in IHSA history with Simeon (2017), Porta (2007) and Peoria Notre Dame (2007). Staunton set the state record for most touchdowns in a game when it scored 30 in its win over Gillespie.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 1 team in the Illinois Associated Press Class 6A poll, East St. Louis (5-2 overall, 4-0 league) can sew up its seventh consecutive Southwestern Conference crown when it hosts No. 6 large school Edwardsville (6-1, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Edwardsville was the last team other than East Side to win the league. It went 7-0 in conference play in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. The 2015 season was an outlier as the Flyers were unable to play due to the District 189 teacher’s strike. However, the 2014 season Edwardsville went into East Side’s Clyde C. Jordan Stadium and rolled to a 57-32 victory. In the process the Tigers spoiled then-Flyers star defensive tackle Terry Beckner’s Under Armour All-American jersey presentation during halftime.

When the two meet this week McVay will receive his Under Armour All-American game jersey at halftime as well.

LUTHERAN NORTH HOLDS OFF MARYVILLE

Jonathon Van Hook busted through the line of scrimmage, got his hands up and lifted Lutheran North to its biggest win yet this season.

A senior defensive back and receiver, Van Hook’s paw kept Maryville from hitting the game-winning field goal as time expired. Senior speed merchant Vance Gross scooped up the blocked kick and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown to lift the Crusaders to a wild 36-29 win Saturday over Maryville at Macon High.

Gross scored three times in three different ways. He returned a kick 78 yards for a touchdown and hauled in a 42-yard touchdown score from sophomore quarterback Dakarri Hollis. Standout running back Ricky Dixon rushed for 125 yards and a score. Hollis completed 9 of 20 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the second half.

The No. 3 small school and No. 4 team in the Missouri Media Class 3 poll, Lutheran North (5-2) has rebounded from tough losses to Blair Oaks and Francis Howell to rattle off four successive victories, reclaim the Metro League conference title and give itself a mountain of momentum as it heads into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Lutheran North takes its show on the road this week as it travels to No. 7 small school and Class 3 No. 5 Lutheran St. Charles (4-3) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.

It’s the first meeting between these schools since 2005. Lutheran North won all four of those matchups from 2002-05.

This game has postseason implications as both Lutheran North and Lutheran St. Charles are part of the Class 3 District 3 field. Lutheran North is sitting atop the district standings with 48.7 points and Lutheran St. Charles is third with 41.85. St. Charles West (5-2) is sandwiched between with 43.55 points.

Head-to-head wins matter in the district seeding if both teams are next to one another in the standings. A team with fewer points can jump ahead of the team immediately in front of it if it beat that team during the regular season.

Lutheran North will wrap up its regular season Oct. 21 when it hosts No. 1 small school St. Mary’s (6-1).

HILLSBORO ROLLS INTO SHOWDOWN WITH RITTER

No one rushed for 100 yards.

Leading tackler and rusher Austin Romaine didn’t play.

Still, Hillsboro went to De Soto and steamrolled its rival 79-0.

Hillsboro (7-0) lit up the scoreboard like never before this century. Since 1999 the Hawks have broken the 70-point barrier three times. They beat Sikeston 72-46 when standout running back Michael Keller rushed for seven touchdowns on October 28, 2016.

They won at Lutheran South 76-42 on October 18, 2013.

According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s online record book, the 79 points scored is No. 22 all time in state history. The Hawks are actually in the top 20 for their 82-0 win over Windsor on November 2, 1986.

Riverview Gardens is the highest scoring area team on the list for its 90-0 win over Normandy in 1999. Standout running back Damien Nash rushed for 282 yards and scored seven touchdowns in that win.

The most points scored in state history goes to Lincoln College Prep for its 138-0 win against Northeast Kansas City on November 2, 1985.

Friday’s explosion at De Soto is just the latest in a long line of lopsided wins this season by the Hawks. Hillsboro beat Windsor 67-13 in Week 7 and took down Festus 58-21 in Week 6. The only opponent to hold Hillsboro to fewer than 47 points is North County, which lost 31-10 in Week 4.

Something will have to give this week when Hillsboro hosts Cardinal Ritter (7-0). The No. 2 small school and No. 1 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 3 poll, Ritter is riding a 14-quarter shutout streak. The Lions blanked Lutheran St. Charles, Borgia and Lift For Life plus they kept Helias off the board for the second half of their game in Jefferson City.

The first meeting between these two programs this century should be a doozy. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

HOLT HOSTS SURGING JACKSON

Jackson returns to the area when it travels to Holt for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. It’s the first time these programs will cross paths this century and possibly ever. They nearly met last year in the Class 5 state title game. Holt took down Fort Osage in its semifinal, but Webb City beat then-defending champion Jackson 35-21 in their semifinal. The Cardinals then went on to win the championship.

Jackson (6-2) opened up the season with back-to-back losses. Edwardsville escaped The Pit with a double-overtime win in Week 1. Francis Howell rolled to a 41-14 victory in Week 2. Tack on the loss to Webb City in last year’s semifinal and the Indians lost three in a row for the first time since 2015.

Between 2018 and 2021 Jackson went a combined 50-3. It had a 26-game win streak that spanned the 2020 and 2021 seasons that ended in Webb City.

The No. 7 large school, Holt (6-1) has won six in a row after a 34-20 loss to Troy Buchanan in Week 1.

Jackson might not be at the peak of its powers but it should give Holt a significant challenge. Jackson has started to resemble its old self the last five weeks as it has rolled to significant margins of victory, none bigger than last week’s 76-0 win over Confluence.

Holt had to scrap and claw to take down Fort Zumwalt North 14-7 on Sept. 23 but has cruised past North Point and Fort Zumwalt East by a combined score of 109-13.

MEHLVILLE STARTS A WINNING STREAK

Don’t look now but Mehlville has won back-to-back games. The Panthers beat winless Webster Groves 29-0 on Sept. 30. Last week they eked out a 14-12 win at McCluer.

Junior defensive back and receiver Mirsad Velic knocked in a pair of extra-point kicks that proved to be the difference as McCluer was unable to convert on either of its two-point conversions.

Mehlville (2-5) hosts neighbor Lindbergh (4-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lindbergh is coming off a 49-7 defeat that saw Kirkwood star running back Deion Brown run wild as he set school records with 352 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

The Flyers have won six in a row against the Panthers.

SECKMAN’S HISTORIC SEASON CONTINUES

The best stretch of football in school history just keeps getting better at Seckman. After escaping Pattonville with a 50-48 overtime victory last week, the Jaguars have won six games in a row. That’s the longest winning streak ever for the program.

Seckman (6-1) is in a neck-and-neck race with Marquette (6-1) and CBC (6-1) for the top seed in the Class 6 District 1 tournament. Entering this week’s action Marquette is atop the district standings with 42.63 points followed by CBC (42.49), Seckman (41.29) and Kirkwood (37.67).

Seckman hosts Oakville (4-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

GRID BITS

• CBC wrapped up its second consecutive Metro Catholic Conference crown with its 64-6 win over Vianney last week. The No. 2 large school and No. 2 team in Class 6, CBC (6-1) has dominated the MCC the last decade. The Cadets won the league nine successive times between 2010 and 2018. De Smet took its turn in 2019 and 2020, but CBC wrestled it back last season and does not appear prepared to give it up any time soon.

CBC hosts traditional Indiana powerhouse Warren Central (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. It wraps the regular season by hosting Edwardsville on Oct. 21.

• Borgia will play some Thursday night football next week after it had to reshuffle its schedule when Missouri Military Academy was unable to play due to a lack of healthy players. Borgia (3-4) will now host Lutheran South (3-4) at 7 p.m. October 20. Borgia has won both of the previous two meetings with Lutheran South back in 2002 and 2003.

Missouri Military Academy (0-7) forfeited its game with Principia this past week and has lost 12 consecutive games.

The Knights host Fredericktown (2-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Fort Zumwalt North hosts Fort Zumwalt South in a rivalry game that’s been anything but.

The Panthers have outscored the Bulldogs 103-6 the last two meetings and have won the last 13 in a row. Fort Zumwalt South (4-3 overall, 3-2 GAC Central) had a two-game win streak ended with a 55-0 loss at home to Washington last week.

Fort Zumwalt North (4-3, 4-1) beat Liberty 49-7 last week to end a two-game skid after hard-fought losses at Holt and at home to Vashon.

• Belleville East hosts rival Belleville West at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Lancers are coming off a heartbreaking 28-27 overtime loss at Edwardsville. Belleville East (3-4 overall, 1-3 league) has won the last three meetings and the last two were by seven points or fewer. The Lancers hold a 16-8 advantage in the series since 1999.

Belleville West (0-7, 0-4) has lost 16 consecutive games. The Maroons haven’t won since the altered spring season, when they beat Alton 49-7 on April 23, 2021.