Football notebook: East St. Louis hands CBC worst loss this century; Riverview Gardens ends 20-game skid

The sold-out crowd that descended Saturday night at East St. Louis Senior High for the Gateway Scholars Classic witnessed something not seen in the area in at least two decades. Maybe ever.

The East St. Louis football team beat CBC in historic fashion with its 64-19 victory. Since 1999 no opponent has scored that many points on the Cadets. The closest was St. John’s College, which beat CBC 59-49 in 2018. It was the only loss for the Cadets that season on the way to their second consecutive Class 6 state championship and third in school history.

The most points an area opponent pinned on CBC was the 56 De Smet scored on it in the 2012 postseason with a 56-35 victory. Mehlville came close in its 55-17 win in 2007. De Smet also beat CBC 54-21 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

East Side’s 45-point margin of victory is unmatched by any of CBC’s opponents since at least 1999. The previous high-water mark was 43, set by De Smet in a 43-0 win on September 18, 2009. Spartans standout Duron Neal scored four times that night, including a pair of punt returns.

In the four-season stretch between 2015 and 2018 the Cadets lost five games by a combined total of 46 points as they won two Class 6 titles and finished as the runner-up once. If you stretch it back to 2013, CBC lost eight games by a total of 55 points.

Turning the mercy-rule running clock on against the Cadets has proven hard to do over the last two decades. It’s an exclusive club that includes De Smet, which has done it twice (as listed above). Others to do it include Hazelwood East with a 42-0 win in 2001, Jefferson City (47-7, 2001) and Marquette (49-14, 2005). Mehlville has done it twice with a 38-0 win in 2002 and its 55-17 win in 2007.

“We definitely didn’t expect that type of score,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said Saturday. “That’s a great team and Scott does a great job.”

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (1-1) travels to Creekside, Georgia (0-2), for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.

The No. 2 large school, CBC (1-1) hosts Metro Catholic Conference rival St. Louis U. High (0-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.

As rough as Saturday night was for CBC, De Smet didn’t fare much better with its 50-6 loss to national powerhouse IMG Academy.

The No. 3 large school, De Smet (0-2) was overwhelmed on both sides of the ball early. The defense did stiffen up on several possessions to hold the Ascenders to field goals after they were closing in on touchdowns.

Still, the 50 points allowed were the most De Smet has given up since 2018 when CBC handed it a 63-28 loss. Since 2014 the Spartans have allowed 60 or more points seven times, five of which came in 2015 when they went 1-9.

Since 1999, De Smet’s largest margin of defeat is 60, which has happened twice. The most recent was a 60-0 loss at the hands of the rival Cadets in 2014. It matched Rockhurst’s 67-7 win in the 2007 playoffs.

De Smet first-year coach John Merritt said the Spartans would use the lopsided loss to help patch the holes the Ascenders revealed.

“(Playing a team like that) really challenges you, stretches you and reveals some things about you and I like where we are,” Merritt said. “I like our chances going forward.”

Another crazy stat from Saturday’s games at East Side, with CBC’s defeat it meant the Metro Catholic Conference went 0-5 in Week 2. On Friday night, Timberland beat St. Louis U. High 37-34 and Duchesne rolled past Vianney, 50-15. On Saturday afternoon, MICDS took down Chaminade, 42-19.

The conference will at least have two wins in Week 3 as CBC hosts SLUH and Chaminade (0-2) welcomes De Smet at 6 p.m. Friday.

Vianney (0-2) hosts Timberland (2-0) at 6 p.m. Friday in a nonconference matchup.

RIVERVIEW GARDENS SNAPS 20-GAME SKID

For the first time since 2018, Riverview Gardens walked off the football field a winner Friday night.

And for the first time since 2017, the Rams walked off a field that wasn’t their own with a victory.

2022 weekly high school football box scores We're happy to bring you coverage of the 2022 high school football season.

Riverview went to Gateway Tech and won 57-28 to end a 20-game losing streak that began in the 2018 season. The Rams went 0-10 in 2019, didn’t have a team in the pandemic-affected 2020-21 school year and went 0-8 last fall.

After dropping their season-opener at University City 42-36, the Rams went on the road and dropped 56 points. For comparison, the Rams managed 26 total points in eight games last season. They only scored 54 in 10 games in 2019.

The last time the Rams scored that many points was a 59-6 win at home against St. Charles on October 21, 2017. Riverview had lost 21 successive road games prior to Friday night’s win. Its last road win was a 48-28 victory at McCluer on September 18, 2017.

Riverview (1-1) hosts Lafayette (1-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

GRANITE CITY DEDICATES NEW FACILITY

Granite City High will showcase its new million-dollar athletic facility Friday night when the Warriors hosts Champaign Central at 7 p.m.

The new facility includes an artificial multi-purpose turf that has replaced the natural grass at Kevin Greene Field.

Granite City (0-2) played its first two games of the season on the road and lost last week in heart-breaking fashion as Carbondale knocked in a last-second field goal to escape with a 34-32 win. It extended the Warriors' losing streak to 17 consecutive games. The last time Granite City was credited with a win was when it was awarded a forfeit victory against Cardinal Ritter in 2019. The last time the Warriors won on the field was at Collinsville in a 54-49 thriller on October 4, 2019.

BLAIR OAKS HANDS LUTHERAN NORTH RARE SHUTOUT

Lutheran North gets in on the Thursday night football action this week when it hosts Francis Howell in a battle of ranked teams. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. It’s the latest hard-hitting game on the Crusaders' schedule. After they tussle with No. 6 large school Howell (2-0), they’ll still have dates at powerhouse Maryville, reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran St. Charles and reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s and their Metro League showdown with MICDS.

The No. 5 small school, Lutheran North (1-1) is fresh off a 35-0 loss at Blair Oaks (2-0, No. 2 Class 2 Missouri Media). It’s the third meeting between the two small school heavy hitters since 2018 and the third time the Falcons have won decisively after scoring a 48-21 win in 2018 and a 44-9 win in 2020.

To make the win even more impressive, Blair Oaks is just the fifth team to shut out Lutheran North this century.

The Crusaders have only failed to score in six games since 2001. Westminster held Lutheran North scoreless in a 35-0 win on September 8, 2007 and did it again in a 14-0 win on September 5, 2009. MICDS picked up a 24-0 win on October 16, 2004 on its way to a Class 4 runner up finish.

McCluer South-Berkeley scored a 26-0 win on November 1, 2008.

HANNIBAL’S WILLIAMS GOES WILD

Aneyas Williams had himself a Friday night to remember last week.

A junior running back for the Hannibal football team, Williams scored eight touchdowns in a 53-28 win over Jefferson City.

The 5-foot-10 and 205-pound Williams rushed for 182 yards and five touchdowns. He caught eight passes for 131 yards and scored three more times.

Rated as the top all-around running back in the nation in the class of 2024 by Rivals, Williams has been a hot recruiting target for the nation’s powerhouse programs. He’s amassed more than 20 offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Missouri. USC offered Williams not long after his record-setting performance last weekend.

Williams went off on Friday night, then took in the sights at the Notre Dame-Ohio State football game on Saturday in Columbus. He posed for photos with local star and Buckeyes legend Ezekiel Elliott on the sidelines.

Hannibal (1-1) was the Class 4 runner-up last season. The Pirates will be in the area this week when they travel to play at Troy (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s the only time Hannibal will play a local opponent in the regular season.

GRID BITS

• Francis Howell North’s Ian Kelly had a remarkable Thursday night against St. Charles West. The senior defensive back returned two interceptions for touchdowns, forced and recovered a fumble and made nine tackles. The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound Kelly gave the Knights a 7-0 lead with his 78-yard interception for a score with 6 minutes and 11 seconds in the first quarter. He gave Howell North a 14-7 lead when his second pick-6 went 61 yards with 8:20 in the second.

St. Charles West won 35-21.

Howell North (1-1) takes on St. Charles (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Francis Howell Central.

• East St. Louis has entered the national rankings after its convincing win over CBC on Saturday and its near upset of national-title contender Baltimore St. Frances in Week 1. The No. 1 large school, East St. Louis (1-1) is No. 25 in the MaxPreps national rankings and No. 25 in the USA Today Super 25.

• There will be Thursday night football in Washington this week as the Blue Jays host GAC Central foe Holt. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.