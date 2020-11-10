Football notebook: Forfeit gives Fox first district title, 10-win season in school history

In the eight seasons between 2010 and 2017, the Warriors won more than five games twice. They won just one game in both the 2010 and 2011 seasons. They won two games in 2013. Since 2017, however, Fox has been trending upward. It went 5-5 in 2017, then 9-2 in 2018 and 8-3 last season. It had an unfortunate district draw in 2018 and 2019 as it was paired with Jackson, which has become one of the elite teams in the state and finished as the Class 5 runner-up last season. Both years Fox’s season ended at Jackson’s home field, The Pit.

Those seasons didn’t end where Fox wanted, but they did helped push the program forward so it could be in this position. Fox was the top seed in District 1 and it outscored its competition on average 35-17. Now it’s knocking on the door of the state championship game. That doesn’t happen without significant work and sacrifice by players in years past. The foundation for a 10-win season and this district championship was laid down when the Warriors struggled to string together five wins.

“There are so many great kids,” Tinker said. “That’s the next phase of our program, reconnecting and building that connection with a functioning and strong alumni association.”