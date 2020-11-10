Football notebook: Forfeit gives Fox first district title, 10-win season in school history

Brent Tinker could complain, but he won’t.
The year that is 2020 has treated far more people worse and that’s not lost on him.
Not even in the face of school history.
When Lindbergh forfeited Friday’s Class 6 District 1 championship game due to COVID-19, Fox was awarded the district title and its 10th win of the season.
It’s the first time Fox has won a district championship. It’s the first time the program has won 10 games.
The Fox High football coach, Tinker would much rather his Warriors lined up on the field and achieved these goals the old-fashioned way. But there is little about this season that has remained old-fashioned.
“We’ve been looking for that 10th win and that district title for a long time,” Tinker said. “I’ll be darned if 2020 didn’t take that game away from us.”
Fox (10-1) is off Friday night. The Warriors await the winner of the District 2 championship game, which pits top seed and defending Class 6 champion De Smet (4-0) against No. 2 seed Francis Howell (9-1).
The winner of that game will host Fox in a state semifinal the following week.
Tinker said regardless of who wins, Fox is in for a significant challenge when it does take the field again.
“You get this far you don’t get to play anybody that’s bad,” Tinker said. “We respect both of them tremendously.”
The free Friday night will be weird for Tinker. As the coronavirus pandemic made scheduling games a headache, Fox squeezed in more games than most. The Warriors had to sit just one week during the regular season. Now they get to sit again. Whether or not they have a game Tinker’s goal for his team remains the same.
“It’s comes down to this — every single week you have to get better,” Tinker said. “We’re going to try and get better this week.”
That can come in different forms. Rest and recovery are a big part of the Warriors plans this week. Fox plays a physical brand of football and no one makes it this far without some bumps and bruises along the way. No matter who the Warriors draw next week it will be a physical, punishing opponent. All healthy hands will be needed when Fox makes its first semifinal in school history.
The Warriors made deep postseason runs in 2008 and 2009 after they finished as district runners-up to Oakville. That was back when two teams from each district advanced to the playoff bracket.
Since its 2009 Class 6 quarterfinal appearance, Fox has been building to make another run. It hasn’t always been smooth sailing.
In the eight seasons between 2010 and 2017, the Warriors won more than five games twice. They won just one game in both the 2010 and 2011 seasons. They won two games in 2013. Since 2017, however, Fox has been trending upward. It went 5-5 in 2017, then 9-2 in 2018 and 8-3 last season. It had an unfortunate district draw in 2018 and 2019 as it was paired with Jackson, which has become one of the elite teams in the state and finished as the Class 5 runner-up last season. Both years Fox’s season ended at Jackson’s home field, The Pit.
Those seasons didn’t end where Fox wanted, but they did helped push the program forward so it could be in this position. Fox was the top seed in District 1 and it outscored its competition on average 35-17. Now it’s knocking on the door of the state championship game. That doesn’t happen without significant work and sacrifice by players in years past. The foundation for a 10-win season and this district championship was laid down when the Warriors struggled to string together five wins.
“There are so many great kids,” Tinker said. “That’s the next phase of our program, reconnecting and building that connection with a functioning and strong alumni association.”
The alumni shouldn’t be hard to find next week when Fox makes its debut in the state semifinals. The Warriors are knocking on the door of the state championship game.
“We’ve come this far, we might as well try to win the thing,” Tinker said. “It’s exciting.”
FRANCIS HOWELL FULLY LOADED HEADED INTO DE SMET REMATCH
As of Tuesday afternoon, Francis Howell coach Brent Chojnacki expected to have a full roster when his Vikings travel to face No. 1 seed De Smet in the Class 6 District 2 championship game at 6 p.m. Friday.
However, there’s a lot of time between now and then.
“We practiced with everybody, we expect everybody to play,” Chojnacki said. “But three days of contact tracing can change a lot of stuff.”
The No. 2 seed, Francis Howell (9-1) did not play last week but picked up a win when No. 3 seed Holt was forced to forfeit its district semifinal due to COVID-19.
Chojnacki did not enjoy his open Friday night.
“I’d rather have been playing. It was terrible news that Holt was shut down,” Chojnacki said. “Playing a game is where you’re going to get better each week.”
Howell has dealt with its own COVID-19 issues. Senior running back Dane Mohrmann was put into a two-week quarantine shortly before the Vikings hosted Rock Bridge on Oct. 23. Mohrmann is the team’s top offensive weapon with 980 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. No one else has cracked 300 yards or scored double digit touchdowns.
“We’ve lost multiple starters each week,” Chojnacki said. “It’s next man up.”
Depth and health will be premium assets when Howell takes on De Smet.
The defending Class 6 champion, De Smet (4-0) rolled past Howell 31-3 in this same game last season. It was the only game the Vikings didn’t manage at least two touchdowns and the Spartans held them more than 30 points below their season average.
Reviewing De Smet’s film this week was enlightening for Howell’s coaching staff because what it didn’t show.
The Spartans haven’t shown exotic schemes or trickery. Instead, they do what they do and they do it really well. So well that you can know what’s coming and still can’t stop it.
“There’s not much that’s changed,” Chojnacki said. “They play fundamental football.”
And they do it with a collection of players that Chojnacki said ranks among the most talented he’s come across in his coaching career.
“You look at these guys, it’s impressive,” he said.
However, Howell has some pretty talented pieces on its sideline, too. It also has the advantage of playing a nearly full schedule. Howell missed one regular season because it couldn’t find an opponent and last week, when Holt was unable to play. De Smet was unable to play due to St. Louis County regulations until Week 7 and played just two regular season games and two playoff games.
As Howell has dealt with its quarantines it forced more players to step into larger roles. That depth could be significant as the night wears on.
“I really like how we’re clicking on both sides of the ball,” Chojnacki said. “I like our chances.”
Whether or not having a bye week leading in will help or hurt Howell is to be determined. The result will bear that out Friday.
“We’ll find out if it’s a good or a bad thing having extra time to prepare for these guys,” Chojnacki said. “We’ll see if a bye week is beneficial to us or detrimental to us.”
FORT ZUMWALT NORTH READY TO MAKE 2020 PLAYOFF DEBUT
Fort Zumwalt North will make its eighth consecutive district championship game appearance on Friday.
This one will be unlike any of the other seven.
Fort Zumwalt North (9-1) hasn’t played since Oct. 23, when it beat Marquette 35-16. The top seed in the Class 5 District 3 tournament, Fort Zumwalt North was given a first-round bye and awaited the winner of the Parkway Central-Liberty district quarterfinal.
Parkway Central won but just days later was forced to forfeit its district semifinal against Fort Zumwalt North due to COVID-19. The Panthers were awarded a 13-0 win and advanced to the district final without stepping inside the stadium.
Fort Zumwalt North has its fingers crossed it will finally get to join the postseason party when it hosts No. 2 seed Fort Zumwalt South (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday. Fort Zumwalt South beat No. 3 seed Fort Zumwalt East 48-20 in its district semifinal.
It will be the first time these two rivals will play each other in a district title game since 2016, when Fort Zumwalt North won 50-19 and would go on to finish as the Class 5 runner-up to Vianney.
Since 1999 Fort Zumwalt North holds a resounding lead in the rivalry as it has won 14 of 18 meetings, including 11 in a row and 14 of the last 15.
Fort Zumwalt South’s lone win over its rival in that run of dominance was a momentous one. The Bulldogs eked out a 22-21 overtime win in a district semifinal in 2012. The next season Fort Zumwalt North began its streak of eight consecutive district championship game appearances.
Fort Zumwalt North escaped Oct. 9 with a hard-fought 18-14 win at Fort Zumwalt South. It was the closest the score has been in the rivalry since Fort Zumwalt South’s last win.
DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCHES TO WATCH
Even as the coronavirus pandemic obliterated longstanding football schedules across the state this weekend’s district championship games will provide rematches from the regular season. Here’s a breakdown of those teams seeing each other for the second time this season.
St. Dominic at MICDS
Records: MICDS 4-0; St. Dominic 7-4.
Regular season: MICDS 56, St. Dominic 40 on Oct. 16.
History: Since 2012 MICDS leads the series 4-5.
Outlook: MICDS is riding high after beating Trinity 31-6 in its district semifinal for its first home win this season. The Rams have suffered injuries to their running back corps this season, including losing Winston Moore in their game at St. Dominic. However they have overcome those losses as Shawn Putnam and Steven Hall rushed for a combined 195 yards in their win over Trinity.
St. Dominic rolled over Parkway North 44-14 in its district semifinal. The Crusaders are firing on all cylinders offensively as they have scored 50, 48 and 44 points in their last three games. St. Dominic pounded away for 297 rushing yards and five touchdowns against Parkway North. Running back Jackson Overton led the way with 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Duchesne at Lutheran St. Charles
Records: Duchesne 8-1; Lutheran St. Charles 6-1.
Regular season: Lutheran St. Charles 35, Duchesne 13 on Sept. 11.
History: Since 2017 Lutheran St. Charles has won all four of its meetings with Duchesne.
Outlook: Lutheran St. Charles has played one game since Sept. 25. The Cougars took three weeks off due to COVID-19 concerns and quarantines. They returned to action on Oct. 23 when they beat Troy 40-7. The top seed in its district, Lutheran St. Charles received a first-round bye and then did not play last week when Cuba, its district semifinal opponent, forfeited due to COVID-19. The Cougars lone loss this season came in Week 1 at Class 4 No. 1 Helias.
Duchesne has won six in a row since losing to Lutheran St. Charles. The score isn’t indicative of how the game went much of the night as the Pioneers held a 13-0 lead at halftime and led 13-6 entering the fourth quarter. A team loaded with underclassmen, Duchesne couldn’t contain Lutheran St. Charles’ high powered attack as Arlen Harris Jr. scored twice in the fourth quarter and rushed for 144 yards to break the game open.
Duchesne won its first elimination game this season by beating O’Fallon Christian 42-18 in its district semifinal last week. Freshman quarterback Taron Peete threw for 119 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more touchdowns. Sophomore running back Antwon Hayden rushed for 115 yards.
North County at Festus
Records: North County 6-3; Festus 9-1
Regular season: Festus 39, North County 35 on Oct. 2.
History: Since 2004 Festus leads the series 14-5 and has won three in a row.
Outlook: Festus scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes and outscored North County 18-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for the home victory in October. North County racked up 28 first-quarter points that included a kickoff return for a touchdown and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Festus’s lone loss came at Farmington on Oct. 16. North County lost to Farmington in its season opener. The Knights also lost at Hillsboro 36-14 but avenged that loss with a 36-28 victory in a district semifinal last week. North County has won three in a row since it was beaten by Festus.
Festus has won back-to-back games since it lost at Farmington. The Tigers outscored St. Charles West and De Soto a combined 90-7. Junior quarterback Cole Rickermann has rewritten the Festus record book as he’s thrown for 1,770 yards, 27 touchdowns and been intercepted five times.
