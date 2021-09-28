Football notebook: Francis Howell drives 99 yards to beat Troy; Mascoutah erupts in Jerseyville

The No. 5 large school, Holt (5-0, 2-0) has been firing on all cylinders this season. The Indians won 28-21 in their rivalry game with Timberland two weeks ago but their other four wins have an average margin of victory of 56-7.

Howell had its way with Holt in the regular season last fall in a 56-28 win. The Indians and Vikings were set to play in a Class 6 district semifinal but did not after the Indians were forced to forfeit due to a positive COVID-19 test within their program.

This season Howell and Holt will not cross paths in the postseason as Howell remains in Class 6 but Holt now is in Class 5.

“Holt has a really, really good senior class. They’ve got playmakers on the perimeter and a quarterback that can get them the football,” Chojnacki said. “You’ve got to like it, you’ve got to like the GAC South has a lot of competition. That’s what you want. You don’t want to be the top dog and you’re playing games with your starters for two quarters. We’re going to be in dogfight this weekend. Hats off to those guys, they’re playing well and it’ll be a good game Friday.”

Howell has won its last eight on the field and nine in a row against Holt. The Indians are going to bring everything they’ve got an then some after last year’s loss. Howell knows what it’s in for and will be ready.