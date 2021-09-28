Football notebook: Francis Howell drives 99 yards to beat Troy; Mascoutah erupts in Jerseyville

WELDON SPRING — Brent Chojnacki doesn’t know when he’ll shuffle off this mortal coil but is certain Friday night’s game at Troy could play a role.
“That game took three years off my life,” Chojnacki said with a chuckle. “I don’t know how old I’ll live, but it’ll be minus three.”
The Francis Howell football coach, Chojnacki could only watch with anxiety, hopefulness and an immense amount of pride as the Vikings stuffed the Trojans on third-and-goal, fourth-and-goal and then cobbled together a 99-yard drive in the final two and a half minutes to escape with a 41-38 Gateway Athletic Conference South Division victory.
“It was crazy,” Chojnacki said.
The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Howell (5-0, 2-0 league) was put under pressure for the first time this season and responded with a maturity that bodes well for the future.
To even have a sniff at victory the Vikings had to hold the Trojans inside their 1-yard line twice. On third-and-goal the Trojans tried to power their way on the ground only to get stopped. On fourth down they tried it again and met the same fate as Vikings junior linebackers Wyatt Robins and Evan Piwowarski were in on both plays.
“It was very nerve wracking, it was a lot of pressure, but we got it done and it was awesome,” senior defensive back Damon Williams said. “On third down (Piwowarski) was like ‘Let’s go!’ and got us all hype. We got it and it was just nuts.”
The defensive stop was just the first step. The offense still had to go 99 yards without any timeouts and score on a Troy defense that hadn’t given up more than 14 points to any other opponent this season.
On first down, Howell senior quarterback Booker Simmons set his feet five yards deep in the end zone and received a shotgun snap. Before the ball reached him he had already figured out where he was going.
“(Troy’s) safeties were looking to the sidelines when the ref blew the whistle,” Simmons said. “The safety and corner were in no man’s land.”
Simmons fired the ball down the right side, where he hit sophomore receiver Jude James. The 6-foot-4 and 185-pound James stretched out to haul in the pass just past Howell’s 20-yard line.
“You’ve got to stay cool and you’ve got to come down with it. Earlier in the game I dropped some I should have caught so I couldn’t let them down this time,” James said. “It was amazing. I got up, looked for my team and was telling them to hurry up because we had to get down the field.”
Simmons went back to the well shortly after as James made another sensational grab, this one to set up the Vikings inside the Trojans’ 20. On the night James caught five passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.
“I see Jude coming across the middle of the field. I dropped it right in the breadbasket,” Simmons said. “It’s Jude James, Jude James is going to be a big-time player one day. So it’s expected out of him.”
Simmons directed Howell’s offense into the red zone. Then it was time for fellow senior quarterback Gabe James to step in.
Howell has alternated between Simmons and James this season with good results. Simmons has passed for 503 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted twice. James has passed for 437 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s also rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns.
While nearly every other position on the field can see routine substitutions, quarterbacks generally do not rotate. Howell has managed to merge the many talents of Simmons and James in a way that is both effective for the team and understood by both players.
“There is a routine and a rhythm to it,” Gabe James said. “We’ve got into the groove of doing it the first couple of games. We’re both ready anytime the coaches call our name.”
Said Simmons, “I know my role on this team. My role is to put the ball in the air and his role is better at running. The two-headed monster is real.”
And it showed. When Gabe James entered the game, Troy figured he would be running it and he did on fourth-and-short inside the 5-yard line. James sneaked it and stretched just enough to move the chains. In a moment of celebration, Troy’s defense thought it had stuffed him short and excitedly sprinted off the field. Only the officials awarded a first down and Howell was at the line of scrimmage ready to snap the ball while Troy was out of position. The Trojans used a timeout with 17 seconds to play, which gave the Vikings a chance to talk about their play call.
Chojnacki was figuring a pass to the corner of the end zone, maybe two given the time remaining and the timeout situation before he’d send out his field goal unit to attempt the tying kick. His offensive coordinator had other ideas. He called a play-action pass that would go to 6-foot-7 tight end Brett Norfleet.
“I kind of questioned it for a second, but Norfleet is an SEC type player so I said let’s do it,” Chojnacki said.
Norfleet went into motion and settled near the line of scrimmage as he had on multiple plays earlier in the game where the Vikings ran the ball. Only this time instead of blocking, Norfleet took a few strides into the end zone and found himself alone.
“When I moved they thought I was going to block and we were going to run it but I leaked out and caught it,” Norfleet said. “(It hit me) right in the chest. I caught it and we all started jumping all over the place.”
With 14 seconds to play, Howell had just completed a spectacular all-around team effort to pull out an improbable 23rd consecutive win over Troy.
“It’s big time, it shows this team never gives up,” Norfleet said.
Howell didn’t get to savor its victory long. The Vikings jumped right into preparing for their toughest test yet this season when they host Holt at 7 p.m. Friday.
The No. 5 large school, Holt (5-0, 2-0) has been firing on all cylinders this season. The Indians won 28-21 in their rivalry game with Timberland two weeks ago but their other four wins have an average margin of victory of 56-7.
Howell had its way with Holt in the regular season last fall in a 56-28 win. The Indians and Vikings were set to play in a Class 6 district semifinal but did not after the Indians were forced to forfeit due to a positive COVID-19 test within their program.
This season Howell and Holt will not cross paths in the postseason as Howell remains in Class 6 but Holt now is in Class 5.
“Holt has a really, really good senior class. They’ve got playmakers on the perimeter and a quarterback that can get them the football,” Chojnacki said. “You’ve got to like it, you’ve got to like the GAC South has a lot of competition. That’s what you want. You don’t want to be the top dog and you’re playing games with your starters for two quarters. We’re going to be in dogfight this weekend. Hats off to those guys, they’re playing well and it’ll be a good game Friday.”
Howell has won its last eight on the field and nine in a row against Holt. The Indians are going to bring everything they’ve got an then some after last year’s loss. Howell knows what it’s in for and will be ready.
“It’s going to be a good one,” Simmons said. “It’s our homecoming game, it’s my senior year so I’m not trying to lose. This week everything should be at a thousand percent, going full speed until the whistle blows.”
MASCOUTAH OFFENSE ERUPTS AT JERSEYVILLE
The Mascoutah football team spends most of its week at practice uncomfortable, so come Friday night it finds itself in the most comfortable position of all — ahead on the scoreboard.
Mascoutah (5-0 overall, 2-0 Mississippi Valley) found itself in an unfamiliar position this past Friday as it trailed at Jerseyville early in the first quarter. The Indians took a 29-22 lead into halftime, but even that was odd. It’s the closest any opponent has been at that point this season.
“We didn’t feel real good about how we were playing,” first-year Mascoutah coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. “They controlled the first half.”
The Indians took charge on the first play of the third quarter. Senior quarterback Chase Hanson slipped a quick screen pass to junior receiver Allen Middleton, who took it 81 yards for a touchdown with 11 minutes and 39 seconds to play in the third.
Over the next nine minutes, Mascoutah scored three more touchdowns on its way to 29 consecutive points as it rolled to a 65-36 win. Hanson and Middleton connected again for a 20-yard touchdown. Hanson then rushed for two more scores, including a 44-yarder to finish the outburst with 2:09 in the third.
Hanson completed 9 of 13 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns, too.
As explosive as the offense was Hilgendorf was impressed with how the Indians defense rose to the challenge after halftime. The week prior Mascoutah’s defense gave up a season-high 21 points to Waterloo. When Jerseyville scored 22 in a half it required some adjustments at the break. They appeared to do the trick.
“The defense did a great job of getting the ball back,” Hilgendorf said. “Jerseyville creates a lot of issues with what they do on offense.”
Mascoutah can expect more of the same this week when it hosts rival Triad at 7 p.m. Friday.
Triad (4-1, 2-0) beat Highland for the third consecutive time with a 31-26 win this past Friday. The Knights remain reliant on their run game to power the offense. Five players had five or more rushing attempts against the Bulldogs. Junior quarterback Nic Funk completed 4 of his 5 passes for 50 yards. Funk leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns and has racked up 179 rushing yards. Senior Jackson Buck has rushed for 256 yards and two touchdowns.
Friday night’s rivalry game will be Hilgendorf’s first as Mascoutah’s coach. He’s eager to get it on.
“More than anything I’m excited to have that game and the atmosphere,” Hilgendorf said. “You have two undefeated teams in the conference in a big game, what more could you ask for?”
Triad has traditionally had its way in these matchups. The Knights hold a 20-4 edge in the series since 1999. However, after losing to Triad 6-0 in the first meeting of the altered season in the spring, Mascoutah rolled to a 40-0 win in the Mississippi Valley Conference postseason tournament.
None of that matters much when Friday night arrives. Hilgendorf said that while he’s relishing the Indians hot start and the playoff berth they all but locked up with last week’s win, the only game that matters is the one that’s in front of you.
“We’ll get to see where we’re at,” Hilgendorf said. “I’ve been around long enough to know that you’re only as good as your last game.”
RITTER DOUBLES DOWN ON JACKSON
Brennan Spain was on the hunt for a good opponent.
The Cardinal Ritter football coach found one he liked so much he scheduled it twice.
The Lions have picked up a game this week against reigning Class 5 champion Jackson. Ritter was slated to play TDW Academy, but that game fell through. Instead Ritter will make the trek down Interstate 55 to Jackson for its debut at The Pit at 7 p.m. Friday.
This is in addition to the regularly scheduled game between these two teams that is set for Oct. 15. Originally that game was going to be at Jackson, but Spain said Jackson has agreed to make a return trip for the second showdown.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic throwing a wrench in the traditional scheduling cycle last season, playing the same opponent twice in the regular season would have been unheard of. But the search for willing and able opponents to fill open weeks has forced everyone to be more flexible than they might have been before.
“It’s good on good competition so (our players) can handle anything that comes their way during the playoffs,” Spain said. “Last year I think we played them better than any other team did.”
Spain is right on that.
The No. 4 small school, Ritter (3-2) hosted Jackson in Week 8 last season and the Indians won 56-32. That game was also pieced together on the fly as Ritter did not compete the first six weeks of the season due to restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Jackson's 24-point margin of victory was by far its smallest as it rolled to the Class 5 championship. No other opponent stayed within 31 points of the Indians who, on average, outscored the competition 56-12.
Spain wants to put his young team in situations it has never seen before. It will be in for just that when the Lions take the field in front of a full house at Jackson’s unique home field. It gets loud and the Indians have been unbeatable recently. They’re riding a 19-game win streak overall and have won 22 consecutive games at The Pit. Their lost home loss came in 2016, when Vianney won 49-14 in a district title game. The Golden Griffins went on to claim the Class 5 state championship.
“The nine regular season games are like quizzes and getting you ready for the tests that are coming,” Spain said.
These are some tough quizzes as Ritter will travel to Jackson this week, then turn around and play at No. 1 small school St. Mary’s at 1 p.m. October 9. Then Jackson will come to Ritter for Week 8 and for the regular-season finale Spain will take his Lions to Bowling Green (4-0).
Facing a Class 5 juggernaut is a good idea on paper, but there is always inherent risk of injury when playing against strong programs with much larger rosters. Ritter will have more players playing two ways, which is just how life is as a small school.
“Even though their roster is bigger than ours there’s still only 11 on the field,” Spain said. “It’s one of those things where we can see how physical we can be.”
Spain does have ties to Jackson. He and Jackson principal Seth Harrell played college football together at Southeast Missouri State. Spain was a cornerback and Harrell was a linebacker.
KIRKWOOD’S ELECTRIC BROWN SHUT DOWN
Deion Brown was headed to a place no Kirkwood running back had ever been.
Through his first four and a half games this season, the 5-foot-9 and 170-pound junior running back for the Kirkwood football team had rushed for 845 yards and 12 touchdowns. According to Kirkwood’s crack statistical team, Brown was off to the best start to a season for a running back in school history.
He was closing in on his first career 200-yard rushing game against Hazelwood Central Friday night when he suffered an apparent arm injury midway through the third quarter. Hazelwood Central went on to win 49-28.
Brown rushed for 2 yards when he was hurt on a play that officials stopped moments after the snap due to an offsides penalty against Hazelwood Central. Brown’s status for the remainder of the season is questionable.
“The unfortunate part is he got hurt on a play that should have never happened, they should have blown it dead,” Kirkwood coach Jeremy Maclin said Friday night.
Kirkwood (4-1) has a bye this week in order to play its annual Turkey Day Game with Webster Groves. Kirkwood is scheduled to host Marquette (4-1) at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. The Pioneers have lost their last two games to the Mustangs.
CIVIC MEMORIAL, WATERLOO PLAY OVERTIME CLASSIC
Bryer Arview had a Friday night to remember.
Civic Memorial’s junior quarterback, Arview hit senior tight end Logan Turbyfill for a 9-yard touchdown with 2 minutes and 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie Waterloo at 21 and send the Mississippi Valley Conference game to overtime.
The Bulldogs scored first when they took a 24-21 lead on junior kicker Lexi Stephens’ 30-yard field goal. On Civic Memorial’s possession, Arview scored a 1-yard walkoff touchdown to give the Eagles the thrilling 27-24 win. Arview completed 17 of 21 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns on top of his game winner.
Civic Memorial (4-1 overall, 1-1 league) hosts Highland and Mascoutah the next two weeks while Waterloo (2-3, 0-2) travels to Jerseyville and Highland for its next two.
GRID BITS
• De Smet will play at Roosevelt for the first time this century at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Spartans and the Roughriders did play at De Smet twice last decade. The first was an 83-0 win by De Smet on October 12, 2012. It was 49-0 after the first quarter after Marcus Jester scored four touchdowns and Taylor O’Brien scored three. O'Brien tacked on another in the second quarter.
The following year De Smet won 58-0 as Jester rushed for 104 yards but didn’t score. Dedrick Cromartie had three touchdowns to lead the Spartans.
The No. 3 large school, De Smet (3-2) will return home next week to host Rockhurst (2-3).
• Belleville East ended a six-game losing streak when it beat Alton 9-6 Saturday afternoon at home. The Lancers were coming off 56-0 loss against East St. Louis the week before. The week before that was brutal, too, as Metea Valley scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to pull out a 15-14 win.
Belleville East (1-4 overall, 1-1 Southwestern Conference) plays at O’Fallon (3-2, 1-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Alton (1-4, 1-1) faces its toughest stretch of the season as plays at Edwardsville (3-2, 1-1) on Friday night and then hosts East St. Louis and O’Fallon before traveling to Fort Zumwalt North to end the regular season.
• Hazelwood East has four Friday night games on its schedule this season. Three of them are in a row and all three come against the Parkway School District.
The Spartans began their successive Friday night showdowns last week with a 34-14 win over Parkway Central. This week they’ll play at Parkway North at 7 p.m. and next week they travel to Parkway West for a 7 p.m. game.
Hazelwood East (3-2 overall, 2-1 Suburban Conference Green Pool) is under the guidance of first-year coach Bobby Cole.
• Northwest–Cedar Hill beat Webster Groves 14-0 Friday night. It’s the first time the Lions have defeated the Statesmen in their six matchups since 1999. Webster Groves won the prior five meetings a combined 222-33. The Statesmen won the most recent two meetings in 2002 and 2003 a combined 79-0.
Northwest (2-3) hosts Lindbergh (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.