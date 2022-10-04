Football notebook: Francis Howell's Deal sets state record with golden leg; St. Mary's coach hits 100

Josh Deal wants to hit somebody.

He doesn’t care if it’s on defense at linebacker or on offense at running back. He’s begging for some action. He’s not wearing a helmet and pads for nothing.

Alas, something will have to go sideways for Deal to do a whole lot of hitting.

He’s much too valuable at kicker.

A four-year senior standout for the Francis Howell football team, Deal has been among the best kickers in the area for a while now. He’s been booming kickoffs into the end zone since he was a freshman.

On Saturday his place in state history was secured when he knocked in eight extra-point kicks for 255 career points to become Missouri’s all-time leader in points by a kicker.

According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s online record book, Strafford’s Alex Castillo held the record of 254 points after he hit 224 extra points and 10 field goals from 2011-14.

The 6-foot and 210-pound Deal has connected on 207 extra points and 16 field goals in his four seasons on the varsity.

Deal, 17, immediately passed the praise to his teammates.

“I couldn’t have done it without the four great teams I’ve been on,” Deal said.

It’s true, Howell has been among the area’s best programs in Deal’s four seasons. Last season he connected on a career-high 62 extra points and seven field goals. As a freshman he knocked in five field goals.

Knocking in extra points appears to be easy, but nothing could be further from the truth. Consider that in Deal’s four seasons he’s hit 207 extra points. Since 2009 East St. Louis has made a total of 218 extra points, 41 of which were by Angel Galeana in 2014. There were three seasons the Flyers didn’t hit any and this year they have made just one.

For the extra point process to look so smooth the long snapper has to fire the ball to the holder. The holder then catches the ball, sets it down with the laces out and holds it all while the kicker begins his steps to strike it.

Deal said his job wouldn’t be possible if not for senior long snapper Luke McChesney and his holder, senior linebacker and running back Brady Hultman

“We have a good chemistry,” Deal said. “Brady does his thing.”

That chemistry has been built over the last seven years. They started as kicker and holder after fifth grade and have been together ever since.

Hultman is living Deal’s dream. The starting running back, Hultman has rushed for 501 yards and eight touchdowns. At linebacker Hultman has made a team-high 64 tackles.

Deal would love nothing more than to be out there with him at every opportunity, but that golden right leg of his is too valuable. Deal averages more than 59 yards on kickoffs, which means he’s nearly an automatic touchback. Making an opposing offense drive 80 yards every time you kick off is a weapon few teams have. The Vikings absolutely depend on Deal to put their defense in a good spot more often than not.

Deal also is averaging nearly 33 yards per punt, which is also huge.

“I wish I could play more, but I know if I get hurt my coaches would not be too happy,” Deal said. “I take the chances I get.”

Deal should have chances to continue kicking at the next level, but his recruiting process hasn’t taken off yet. He has a preferred walk-on offer from Northern Illinois University. He’s also talked with the Southeast Missouri State coaching staff a lot lately.

Deal will look to add to his state record when No. 3 large school Francis Howell (6-0 overall, 3-0 league) hosts No. 10 large school Timberland (5-1, 2-1) in a GAC South clash at 7 p.m. Friday.

Parkway North rallies to stun Parkway West

Parkway North coach Karl Odenwald’s halftime speech must have been an all-timer.

Trailing rival Parkway West 35-14 at intermission, Parkway North scored four touchdowns in the third quarter as it rallied for a 40-35 victory at Parkway West.

Parkway North (4-2 overall, 3-1 Suburban Conference Green) snapped a two-game losing streak and avenged a loss last season to Parkway West (4-2, 2-1).

Junior running back Zyan Royal racked up 224 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns. He tossed a 70-yard touchdown pass, too. Sophomore running back Messiah Smith had 156 yards rushing for the Vikings.

Sophomore quarterback Sam Boydston hit on 9 of 12 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

With the win Parkway North continued its domination of Parkway West this century. Since 2004 the Vikings own a 15-3 lead in the series with the Longhorns. At its peak Parkway North ripped off an 11-game winning streak over Parkway West, including the 2007 game shown nationally on ESPNU.

That game was intended to showcase then-senior quarterback and at the time Nebraska recruit Blaine Gabbert. Gabbert missed his senior season with an injury and his younger brother, Tyler, stepped in.

Parkway North rolled to a 42-14 win in that game as it rushed 46 times for 476 yards. Chuck Gray had 144 yards on 12 carries. Jacob McKinley had 17 carries for 141 yards and Gabe Caine carried six times for 115 yards.

Parkway North plays Webster Groves at Moss Field at 7 p.m. Friday.

St. Mary's coach Turner picks up win 100

It was a week of mixed emotions for St. Mary’s. News broke last week that the Archdiocese of St. Louis intends to close the school at the end of the academic year.

On Friday the Dragons went on the road and beat St. Dominic 49-10. It was a milestone victory for coach Ken Turner, who now has 100 in his career.

Turner was hired prior to the 2020 season after a 12-year run at Althoff, where he went 79-51. In his two and a half seasons off South Grand, Turner has guided the Dragons to a 21-4 record and last year’s Class 3 state championship, the first in school history.

The No. 1 small school, St. Mary’s (5-1) hosts No. 5 large school De Smet (3-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in its final regular season home game of the season and potentially in school history. The schools have not played since at least 1999.