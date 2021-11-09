Football notebook: Hazelwood East hits the road, again; Eureka, Summit square off after 12 years

Gorzynski Field never looked so good in November.
The natural grass is green, lush and manicured. The middle of the field, usually chewed to bits by big kids in cleats this time of year, remains intact, showing a few signs of wear and tear. For all intents and purposes it would be a fine place to play on a cold, sunny Saturday afternoon in Spanish Lake.
“We love our grass field,” Hazelwood East two-way senior standout Armon Hill said. “Best grass in North County.”
The Hazelwood East football team should be playing Saturday at Gorzynski Field. The Spartans earned the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 4 tournament and would have hosted No. 7 seed St. Charles in the first round and No. 3 seed Jennings in the district semifinal. When No. 4 seed St. Dominic took down top-seeded McCluer last weekend, the Spartans would have fallen in line to host the district championship game.
Only the Spartans have been forbidden from playing on Gorzynski Field this postseason. Due to the stringent COVID-19 spectator protocols instituted by the Hazelwood School District, the Missouri State High School Activities Association will not allow any postseason event to be hosted by a Hazelwood high school. The only exception is if two Hazelwood schools play each other. Otherwise, Hazelwood schools have to go on the road or forfeit.
So when St. Dominic beat McCluer, Hazelwood East (6-5) didn’t celebrate getting a bonus home game. Instead the Spartans will savor another Friday night under the lights.
“I would have liked to play at home because our players earned the right to play at home,” first-year Hazelwood East coach Bobby Cole said. “On the flip side I love Friday nights.”
A 2002 Hazelwood East graduate, Cole played most of his games on Saturday afternoons. He and his players agree Saturdays are fun, but there is nothing like Friday night. The Spartans have played five Friday night games this season, with one more on deck.
“Growing up we didn’t have a chance to play under the lights,” Hill said. “This year especially we’ve had a lot of away games. It’s under the lights and that’s big for us.”
One of the reasons Gorzysnki Field is so gorgeous is it hasn’t been used much this fall. Hazelwood East played three home games this season. It hosted two during the modified spring season after it sat out the 2020 fall due to concerns about COVID-19.
That’s five home games for Hazelwood East in its last two seasons. During Cole’s senior year the Spartans played five home games on their way to a 13-1 record and a runner-up finish in Class 5.
“If you’re with your brothers, if you’re with your guys it doesn’t matter where you’re at you’re going to compete,” senior quarterback Mekhi Holmes said. “Being at home would be better. The fans, the home field element. It is what it is. We’re going to ball regardless.”
It’s been a season of growth for Hazelwood East. Getting to know a new head coach, a staff and fresh off the unique spring season, the Spartans have taken each week as it comes and tried to make the most of it.
“We’re in the district championship game with a brand new head coach and a whole new coaching staff,” Holmes said. “I’m especially proud of my guys for doing what they’ve got to do no matter what the circumstances are, showing up and performing every night.”
Hazelwood East will not have home field, but it will have history on its side when it travels to St. Dominic (7-4) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. The Spartans have won 20 district championships, their most recent in 2018.
St. Dominic is still chasing its first district title. Friday will be the first time it has hosted a district final.
“We knocked on the door in 2015 and again in 2020,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said Saturday. “We need to take the opportunity, we get a home game, and bust that door down and try to win a district championship.”
Hazelwood East has every intention on prolonging St. Dominic’s wait for at least one more year. The Spartans have come a long way this season and would love nothing more than another game to prepare for, especially if it's on a Friday night.
“When we get on the field we’re out there to play ball, to play our hearts out,” senior defensive back Jeremiah Dorsey said. “Even though it might be our last time we don’t think about that. We think about everything we can do to make sure it’s not our last time and keep going.”
EUREKA, SUMMIT FACE OFF FOR FIRST TIME IN 12 YEARS
It’s hard to call it a rivalry when you haven’t played in a dozen years, but that won’t matter a lick.
When Eureka travels to Summit for the Class 5 District 2 final, the atmosphere will be turned up to 11.
The top seed in the district, Summit (10-0) hosts No. 2 seed Eureka (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s the first time since 2009 the Rockwood School District programs will face one another.
Historically Eureka owned the early part of the century. The Wildcats went 9-2 against the Falcons between 1999 and 2009.
Summit, however, has spent this season rewriting the school record book. The Falcons have never won their first 10 games of the season. And while they have had some ferocious defenses in the past, they would have a hard time stacking up against this group.
Summit has five shutouts and no opponent managed to score more than eight points. In their last three games, the Falcons outscored Pattonville, Riverview Gardens and Lafayette a combined 111-7.
If there is one question about Summit it would be its strength of schedule. The Falcons did thoroughly defeat Hazelwood East and Parkway North, two teams that will play for district titles on Friday night. But Eureka is by far and away the best opponent to cross Summit’s path this season.
The Wildcats have received a breakout campaign from junior running back Kevin Emmanuel, who has rushed for 1,640 yards and scored 27 touchdowns. He was critical to the Wildcats in their 28-17 win over Ladue last week as he rushed for 309 yards and four touchdowns. To put that in perspective, Summit has allowed four touchdowns all season.
Keeping Eureka from scoring would be a monumental challenge for Summit and historical in its own right. Since at least 1999, Eureka has not been shut out. The closest it came was when Parkway West won 14-2 at Eureka on September 25, 2009.
The Wildcats last won a district title in 2019 before being knocked out Jackson in the Class 5 quarterfinals. Summit’s most recent district championship was in 2015, when it advanced to the Class 5 quarterfinals and lost 14-7 to Chaminade. Chaminade went on to finish as the state runner-up to Fort Osage.
Friday night’s game is expected to draw a massive crowd. Tickets are on sale Wednesday and Thursday for $5 at Summit’s activities office during school hours.
REMATCHES DOMINATE DISTRICT FINALS
There will be no shortage of familiar faces facing off Friday night when the district championship games kickoff around the area.
In Class 6 both of the local finals pit conference rivals against one another. Metro Catholic Conference champion CBC (10-1) hosts St. Louis U. High (7-3) in District 1 at 7 p.m. CBC beat SLUH 59-27 on Sept. 24 and has won the last 19 in the series. The Jr. Bills' last win over the Cadets was October 14, 2005.
In District 2, Francis Howell (10-1) hosts Troy (9-2) at 7 p.m. Howell needed a spectacular late-game rally to win 41-38 at Troy on Sept. 24. Because the Vikings won, it gave them the second-best record in the Gateway Athletic Conference South and a head-to-head advantage in the district seeding. Had the Trojans won the game they could very well have wound up hosting Friday night’s showdown.
Howell hasn’t won a district championship since 2014. Troy has to go all the way back to 1991 according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s online record book.
In Class 4 District 1, Hillsboro (10-1) hosts North County (10-1). The only blemish on the Raiders' ledger is from the Hawks. Hillsboro cruised to a 42-7 win Sept. 17. It was 42-0 headed into the fourth quarter. Hillsboro running back Jaxin Patterson rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Hillsboro rematched with rival Festus last week and held on for a 13-7 win. It was the closest game the Hawks had played since they beat the Tigers 34-29 on Sept. 24.
The Class 3 District 2 final features St. Mary’s (8-1) hosting Valle Catholic (10-0). These two met for the first time in at least two decades in a district semifinal last season. The Dragons went on the road and came away with a 55-22 win. St. Mary’s was set to play in a district final the following week but had to forfeit due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.
Valle has won 15 state championships and is tied with Webb City for the most in state history. The Warriors won their last crown in Class 1 in 2019 but were moved into Class 3 last season after MSHSAA instituted a “championship” multiplier for private schools.
One of the most intriguing rematches is in Class 2 District 2, where Lutheran St. Charles (8-2) hosts Duchesne (8-2). These two met last season in the district final and the Pioneers eked out a wild 16-13 win. When they saw each other again Sept. 10 the Cougars steamrolled to a 56-19 win.
Lutheran St. Charles has won four district titles and its last came in 2019 when it advanced to the Class 3 quarterfinals.
Duchesne has won 15 district titles, 10 since coach Charlie Elmendorf took over his alma mater in 1995.
EAST ST. LOUIS FACES TOP SEED LEMONT
There are any number of differences between how the Illinois High School Association and the Missouri State High School Activities Association address crowning a state champion.
In Missouri every team is seeded into a district and gets a chance to play in the postseason.
In Illinois teams must qualify for the playoffs with an automatic berth by winning their conference or an at-large berth that comes from finishing 5-4 or better. Teams that finish 4-5 have little chance of qualifying for the bracket.
When MSHSAA builds its brackets it uses a point system in each district to seed the field.
When the IHSA builds its brackets it uses records to seed its north and south brackets. It only uses strength of schedule as a tiebreaker for teams with the same record.
Which is how East St. Louis (9-2) loses to two of the highest ranked teams in the nation, beats two of the top four Class 6 teams in Missouri, outscores its Southwestern Conference competition 298-2 and winds up as a No. 4 seed in the Class 6A field.
Lemont (11-0) was undefeated and tabbed the top seed. It will host East St. Louis at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal.
Lemont has scored 35 or more points in its last nine games. Its lowest total of the season came in a 15-10 win over Nazareth Academy on Sept. 3. Lemont exploded in its first two playoff games for a combined 118 points.
East St. Louis’s defense was not scored on in Southwestern Conference play and it hasn’t allowed a point during the playoffs either. The Flyers defeated Riverside Brookfield and Oak Lawn Richards a combined 120-0. East St. Louis has outscored its seven IHSA opponents 418-2.
The reigning 2019 Class 6A champion, East St. Louis has not lost in the playoffs since it was defeated by Mount Carmel 29-19 in a 2018 quarterfinal at Gately Stadium in Chicago.
GRID BITS
• Seckman survived another week as it held off Poplar Bluff 35-34 at home Friday night in the Class 5 District 2 semifinal. The Jaguars stuffed the Mules on the go-ahead two-point conversion with 1:29 remaining in the game.
The No. 2 seed, Seckman (9-2) travels to No. 1 seed Jackson (10-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. It will be the first district final for the Jaguars in program history. Seckman has been to Jackson several times during the postseason over the years, the last time coming in 2019 when the Indians finished as the Class 5 runner-up.
Seckman will have its hands full with reigning Class 5 champion Jackson, which has won 24 games in a row. Since 2004 the Indians hold an 8-1 edge in the series with the Jaguars. Seckman’s lone win came on October 22, 2010, when it beat Jackson 58-35 as Blake Pepper rushed for 344 yards and five touchdowns.
• Lutheran North hosts Cardinal Ritter in a small-school showdown in the Class 3 District 3 final at 6 p.m. Friday. Lutheran North (7-3) has won four in a row and six of its last seven. Its only loss in that span came against MICDS.
Ritter (5-6) lost its final four regular-season games against some of the best competition in the state. Two of those losses came against Class 5 champion Jackson with St. Mary’s sandwiched in between. It then lost 24-20 at Bowling Green in the finale. The Lions received a forfeit win over Wright City to start the district tournament then beat St. Charles West 60-0 last week.
Friday’s game will be just the eighth time these teams have met since 1999, with Lutheran North holding a 6-1 advantage in the series. That does include a forfeit win in 2019 that was awarded after the Lions used an ineligible player. The Lions won 27-13 on the field before the forfeit was awarded.
Ritter advanced to the Class 3 semifinals last season and finished as the 2018 runner up.
Lutheran North has won eight consecutive district championships and 31 in its history according to MSHSAA’s record book. The last time the Crusaders did not advance out of the district tournament was 2012, when they finished 4-7.
• Holt will host its first district championship game Friday night. The GAC South champion and No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 4 tournament, Holt (10-0) faces No. 2 seed and reigning Class 4 champion Helias (9-1) at 7 p.m.
Helias beat MICDS to win the state title last season and was subsequently moved into Class 5 this season. The Crusaders opened the season with a 54-20 loss to Hannibal (10-0) but have won nine in a row since.
Holt senior quarterback Cooper Brown already has set several school records but added another in last week’s 48-12 win over Battle. Brown tossed two touchdown passes to give him 35 and set a new single-season record at Holt. Brown has passed for 2,503 yards, too.