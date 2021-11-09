Football notebook: Hazelwood East hits the road, again; Eureka, Summit square off after 12 years

It’s been a season of growth for Hazelwood East. Getting to know a new head coach, a staff and fresh off the unique spring season, the Spartans have taken each week as it comes and tried to make the most of it.

“We’re in the district championship game with a brand new head coach and a whole new coaching staff,” Holmes said. “I’m especially proud of my guys for doing what they’ve got to do no matter what the circumstances are, showing up and performing every night.”

Hazelwood East will not have home field, but it will have history on its side when it travels to St. Dominic (7-4) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. The Spartans have won 20 district championships, their most recent in 2018.

St. Dominic is still chasing its first district title. Friday will be the first time it has hosted a district final.

“We knocked on the door in 2015 and again in 2020,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said Saturday. “We need to take the opportunity, we get a home game, and bust that door down and try to win a district championship.”

Hazelwood East has every intention on prolonging St. Dominic’s wait for at least one more year. The Spartans have come a long way this season and would love nothing more than another game to prepare for, especially if it's on a Friday night.