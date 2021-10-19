Football notebook: Highland takes down unbeaten Mascoutah to keep playoff hopes alive; Hazelwood East finds its stride

Jimmy Warnecke had seen enough of Chase Hanson to know he didn’t want to give Mascoutah’s senior quarterback a chance.
The Highland football coach, Warnecke’s Bulldogs had just scored a touchdown to take a 27-20 lead with 5 minutes and 19 seconds to play in their Mississippi Valley Conference showdown with Mascoutah.
Instead of kick the extra point, Warnecke wanted to go for two.
“I wasn’t going to kick an extra point and allow them to come back and score a touchdown and have them run it in on a 2-point conversion,” Warnecke said. “We took the wind out of their sails a second ago, let’s pound it out on the 2-point.”
Highland lined up like it had all night when it was about to run to the left of its offensive line. Only this time the Bulldogs didn’t go left.
“We were running that play all night to the left, it’s a straight handoff and let our big boys eat on the front line,” junior quarterback Brent Wuebbels said. “Sure enough they had all their guys packed on the left, we motioned to the right and we ended up running to the right.”
Travis Porter punched in the conversion — and it’s a good thing he did. Mascoutah needed less than two minutes after it received the ball to race down the field and score. But when the Bulldogs recovered the Indians' onside kick, there wasn’t enough time for one more comeback.
That one decision helped Highland knock Mascoutah from the ranks of the unbeaten, create a three-way share for the MVC championship with Triad and keep its playoffs hope alive one more week.
“I think everyone loves (going for two),” senior left tackle Connor Hormann said. “You don’t win games or make it far without taking risks. You go for two and you get it, it feels pretty good. It’s just a big momentum shifter. Everyone thinks good things from there on out.”
Highland (4-4 overall, 4-1 MVC) has had good things happening when it needs it the most. On the Bulldogs' to-do list this fall was to win the MVC championship, qualify for the playoffs and then see what happens.
Only the season didn’t start out the way anyone in the Highland locker room drew it up. The Bulldogs lost their first three games to Washington, Edwardsville and Marion. To qualify for the playoffs in Illinois teams have to finish 5-4 or better. An 0-3 hole is a hard one to dig out of.
“At 0-2 I felt I was backed up in a corner,” Warnecke said. “You never know what happens with injuries. I don’t think as a team we felt that at 0-2, but at 0-3 we did.”
Highland beat Jerseyville 54-12 in Week 4 but lost a heartbreaker with Triad. The Knights had held a two-score lead much of the night but the Bulldogs put together a fourth-quarter rally to trim the deficit to 31-26. Highland had the ball deep in Triad territory in the final seconds but didn't cap the comeback.
The Bulldogs had run out of room for error.
“We come out every week with the same mentality, we have to execute, we have to do our game plan and do what it takes to win,” Wuebbels said. “We can’t worry about what our record is or what we did the previous week, we just move on to the next week and pick up where we left off.”
The Bulldogs have done exactly that as they picked up wins against Civic Memorial and Waterloo before locking horns with Mascoutah, which is in the midst of one of the best seasons in school history.
That didn’t matter much to Highland, which rolled up its sleeves and got after it last Friday.
“We knew we had a good team we were going against Friday night. At the end of the day we’re not going to get intimidated by anybody,” Warnecke said. “It’s about us it’s not about Mascoutah or anybody else. It was about going out there and executing better than they did and I thought we did that most of the night.”
Junior running back Travis Porter scored twice and Wuebbels hit junior receiver Cade Altadonna for a 13-yard touchdown for what proved to be the winning score.
Highland managed to take down Mascoutah, but to finish the playoff drive it will have to win at Effingham at 7 p.m. Friday. Some teams might find this kind of situation pressure packed, but the Bulldogs are more pragmatic.
I don’t know if I’d call it pressure. It’s something to motivate everybody,” the 6-foot-3 and 245-pound Hormann said. “Being 0-3 sets you back a little bit. I think everybody was motivated to keep going.”
And that’s all the Bulldogs want to do at this point — keep going. Their season has hung in the balance since the calendar turned to October. The Bulldogs will continue doing what they’ve been doing and see where it takes them.
“You’ve got to win every week. It is what it is,” Warnecke said. “I’m proud of the boys and the way they responded to being 1-4 and getting three tough wins against quality opponents.”
Hazelwood East gets rivalry victory
When Hazelwood East coach Bobby Cole told his team it would run a triple option offense his players weren’t sure about it.
“When I introduced it to the team, the wide receivers' faces were long,” Cole said with a chuckle. “They were thinking ‘Oh no, we’ll never get the ball.’ ”
The Spartans receivers do get the ball, they just get it handed to them instead of tossed their way.
“Now all they want are jet sweeps,” Cole said. “The receivers want to be running backs.”
Hazelwood East (4-4) has started to find its way under Cole headed into the regular season finale. On Saturday the Spartans ended a two-game skid to Hazelwood West (2-6) with a 20-6 win that included not one but two passing touchdowns as senior Mekhi Holmes connected with senior receivers Jeremiah Dorsey and Valonz Powell.
Cole said that trio, along with senior running back Armon Hill and senior Travis Parker Jr., has been crucial as East aims to play its best football in the postseason, which kicks off next weekend.
“We’re optimistic we can do something once the playoffs start,” Cole said.
A 2002 East graduate, Cole took over the program in June after former coach Lorenzo Brinkley took an assistant coaching position at De Smet. The Spartans played in the modified spring season and went 3-1. Because they played in the spring the Missouri State High School Activities Association modified what the Spartans and other spring teams could do during the summer in an effort to limit physical contact. They weren’t allowed to have live hitting or “thud” practices. They were unable to participate in any kind of contact camps, either. The Spartans weren’t able to go live until preseason practice began in August.
Between these alterations and being a new head coach with a new staff, Cole’s vision for the fall was for East to find out who it was and what it did well as the season played out. So far things have gone according to plan.
“We knew what we were walking into,” Cole said. “If we can learn each other, I think we can make a splash in districts.”
East showed it can be feisty as it took Parkway North (6-2) to triple overtime Oct. 1. The Vikings escaped with a 56-50 win after stopping the Spartans on their overtime possession but the long-term effects of that game have been positive.
“Those kinds of games have a way of bringing out the character of teams and players,” Cole said. “We were able to go toe to toe with them.”
East’s regular-season finale is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Pattonville (3-5). The Pirates were the only team to beat the Spartans in the spring. Cole wasn’t with the team then, but the players have been talking about not letting this one go the same way. Cole knows the Pirates will be ready. As a youth league coach he worked with Pattonville freshman quarterback Kameron Eleby and his older brother, Kaleb.
“He’ll be prepared to play,” Cole said.
Hazelwood East is currently the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 4 tournament. The Spartans have 38.03 points and trail only McCluer (7-1), which has 43.28 points.
Jennings is the No. 3 seed with 35.41 points and St. Dominic is No. 4 with 29.81.
Vianney ends 13-game skid
For the first time since 2019 the Golden Griffins sang the school fight song.
Vianney beat DuBourg 42-0 on Friday night, and as is tradition, the team then serenaded itself in the locker room to celebrate.
And there was plenty to celebrate. Vianney (1-7) ended a 13-game losing streak. The last time the Golden Griffins won on the field was November 8, 2019, when they beat Mehlville 23-10. They dropped their next game to Eureka and went 0-5 in the 2020 season that was truncated by COVID-19.
Vianney very nearly broke the streak in Week 1 this season only to watch Soldan rally for 16 points in the final two minutes to escape with a 42-40 victory.
It has been a hard slog through a brutal schedule ever since. Vianney put Vashon and O’Fallon on the schedule when both teams are having their best seasons in a long time. Vashon is undefeated and the only teams to beat O’Fallon are East St. Louis and CBC.
Vianney then waded into its Metro Catholic Conference schedule and took its lumps against CBC, Chaminade, De Smet and St. Louis U. High, which combined to outscore the Golden Griffins 239-26.
“Sometimes you do your best and come up short,” Vianney coach Chad Masters said. “We can control what we control.”
The Golden Griffins are on the young side. Masters said the varsity is about 60 players deep and there are just 16 juniors and seniors combined. With so many underclassmen, Vianney has taken a two-pronged approach as it tries its best to win each week but also keeps an eye on the future.
“It’s the process we go through and how we get better,” Masters said. “They understand that good times are ahead.”
Vianney had its best time Friday night. Sophomore running back Chase Bresler rushed for a season-high 64 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season. Senior quarterback Paul Berra completed 6 of 8 passes for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Sophomore linebacker Sam Berger had a pair of sacks and three players made interceptions.
“They were pretty excited,” Masters said. “Football is one of those sports you work hard for a long time and only get to play once a week.”
Vianney will try to parlay its victory in a streak when it hosts reigning Class 4 champion Helias (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
East St. Louis faces IMG Academy
Luther Burden III made a splash Tuesday night when he announced his college destination — the University of Missouri — as one of the top prospects in the nation.
On Friday night he’ll get to see where he and his teammates stack up on the national stage.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (7-1) travels to Jackson, Mississippi, to face IMG Academy (6-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
IMG Academy is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the USA Today Super 25.
“This is what I came (to East St. Louis) for, to play against the best in the country, being able to show why I’m top in the country against the best players,” Burden said Friday night. “I’m looking forward to going out there and bringing home a ‘W.’ ”
East St. Louis took on a national powerhouse Sept. 10 and was beaten by St. John Bosco 42-26 in suburban Los Angeles. The Flyers are hoping for a better result this time and appear to be playing their best football.
With its 58-0 win over Edwardsville on Friday night, East Side’s defense shut out the entire Southwestern Conference. The Flyers outscored their five league foes 298-2. The only points scored by an opponent were by O’Fallon’s defense which earned a safety with a tackle in the end zone.
The Flyers were savoring Friday night’s win at Edwardsville but still had their eyes on the game ahead.
“We’ve got the weekend to enjoy this and it’s back to business,” senior nose tackle Jireh Mays said Friday.
IMG does feature some local flavor as junior Sam M’Pemba transferred there over the summer after playing his freshman and sophomore seasons at Ladue. The 6-foot-4 and 230-pound, M’Pemba is a five-star prospect and rated as the No. 1 athlete in his class by 247sports. He’s collected 32 scholarship offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State.
M’Pemba has lined up at wide receiver this season. Should he do so against the Flyers, he could match up with East St. Louis cornerback and Clemson recruit Toriano Pride.
Herculaneum's Boss faces old friends
Blane Boss will see some familiar faces this week when his Herculaneum Blackcats host Perryville.
Boss spent the last four years as the head coach at Perryville before taking over at Herky this summer. It was where he learned how to lead a program and developed life-long relationships. Perryville’s seniors would have been the second class Boss had from the time they were freshmen.
Last year with Boss on the sideline Perryville beat Herculaneum 48-12. It was the first time the Pirates beat the Blackcats since 2006.
Herculaneum (3-5) is riding its first winning streak this season after it knocked off Paris 20-8 last Friday. Senior DJ Johnson rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Perryville (2-6) has lost its last four in a row and was defeated by Dexter 72-26 last week.
District standings intrigue
Class 6 District 1
Standings: CBC 45.92; Marquette 44.89; Lindbergh 42.57; De Smet 39.46; Kirkwood 37.51; SLUH 33.04; Northwest Cedar Hill 28,19; Vianney 18.95
The skinny: After Lindbergh knocked off Hazelwood Central it appears De Smet’s chances of jumping out of the No. 4 seed are slim. That would lock the Spartans into a district semifinal showdown at CBC. Marquette plays at Hazelwood Central on Saturday and a win would assure the Mustangs the No. 2 seed.
Class 6 District 2
Standings: Hazelwood Central 44.67; Francis Howell 42.8; Troy 42.01; Timberland 33.64; Pattonville 24.61; Fort Zumwalt West 23.36; Hickman 20.72; Hazelwood West 19.62
The skinny: Hazelwood Central controls its own destiny. If it wants the district title game to be played on its field on a Saturday it has to beat Marquette in its finale. Another loss and Howell will have the chance to jump ahead and lock up home field advantage for it and its legions of supporters that will cram into the stadium.
Class 5 District 2
Standings: Eureka 49.11; Summit 49.07; Ladue 44.22; Parkway West 37.92; Lafayette 32.91; Parkway South 19.67; Webster Groves 18.71
The skinny: A three-horse race for the top spot but Eureka will get bonus points for playing Class 6 Kirkwood on Friday night. That could prove tough for Summit to overcome regardless of whether or not Eureka wins.
Class 3 District 3
Standings: Cardinal Ritter 38.66; Lutheran North 37.94; Winfield 37.62; Normandy 33.8; Orchard Farm 33.34; St. Charles West 31.33; Wright City 16.74
The skinny: Strength of schedule has played a major factor in Ritter grabbing the lead in the standings. The only team to beat Ritter this season that had a loss on its resume was St. Mary’s. Joliet Catholic, Lincoln College Prep and Jackson are a combined 24-0. Ritter’s finale is on the road at Bowling Green (7-0). Lutheran North wraps its regular season against Soldan on Friday night at Gateway STEM.