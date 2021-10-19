Football notebook: Highland takes down unbeaten Mascoutah to keep playoff hopes alive; Hazelwood East finds its stride

The Bulldogs had run out of room for error.

“We come out every week with the same mentality, we have to execute, we have to do our game plan and do what it takes to win,” Wuebbels said. “We can’t worry about what our record is or what we did the previous week, we just move on to the next week and pick up where we left off.”

The Bulldogs have done exactly that as they picked up wins against Civic Memorial and Waterloo before locking horns with Mascoutah, which is in the midst of one of the best seasons in school history.

That didn’t matter much to Highland, which rolled up its sleeves and got after it last Friday.

“We knew we had a good team we were going against Friday night. At the end of the day we’re not going to get intimidated by anybody,” Warnecke said. “It’s about us it’s not about Mascoutah or anybody else. It was about going out there and executing better than they did and I thought we did that most of the night.”

Junior running back Travis Porter scored twice and Wuebbels hit junior receiver Cade Altadonna for a 13-yard touchdown for what proved to be the winning score.