Football notebook: Illinois coaches pushing 'Let Us Play' rallies; Howell opens up student section, embraces streaming

Through the first three weeks of the season, that student section has not been allowed to attend games in person. That will change Sept. 25 when Howell hosts Troy Buchanan.

Howell athletics director Sean Erwin said the school has received clearance to allow up to 80 students to attend football games, albeit in a way that won’t look like it has in the past. Face coverings are required for everyone in the stadium and social distancing must be maintained.

Erwin said he purchased several 10x12 foot vinyl sheets that will be behind one end zone in the stadium. Each sheet will accommodate students in groups of four, all of which will have to sign up together.

“It helps us do contact tracing,” Erwin said.

Students will be encouraged to bring a lawn chair to watch the game.

Tickets will be sold to seniors Monday and if any remain juniors will get a crack at them Tuesday. Erwin said the student sectional normally has between 800 and 1,000 spectators depending on the night. The stadium has hosted up to 6,000 total spectators for some of its bigger events, like First Responders Night. Erwin said he really feels for the senior players who have grown up in this community tradition and are unable to experience it because of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions it has required.