Football notebook: Injured Thompson inspires SLUH as it preps for CBC; MICDS, Burroughs clash

Before the athletic trainer reached him. Before his teammates took a knee. Before he unbuckled his helmet, Isaac Thompson knew it was over.
A senior safety for the St. Louis U. High football team, Thompson broke up a pass late in the fourth quarter of a tight game with Metro Catholic Conference foe Chaminade on Sept. 10. When he landed, Thompson tore his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), medial collateral ligament (MCL) and meniscus. He also fractured his tibia.
Not two full games into his senior season, Thompson’s time on the gridiron with the Junior Billikens was finished.
“It really sucks,” Thompson said. “I miss playing with the guys and being around everyone.”
Before his injury, Thompson showed why he was such a highly rated college prospect and why Missouri was thrilled when he verbally committed to the Tigers in December of 2020. Against the Red Devils, the 6-foot-1 and 190-pound four-star prospect rushed nine times for 78 yards, much of which came on a 50-yard touchdown gallop early in the fourth quarter. In the season opener against MICDS, Thompson caught three passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. He made seven tackles in both games and provided invaluable experience and leadership for a SLUH program that has started to find its way under fifth-year coach Mike Jones.
“We’re not going to replace Isaac,” Jones said. “Isaac is a great kid, a great leader, a four-year starter for us. You can’t replace that.”
No, but the Junior Billkens have dedicated the rest of this season to Thompson. In their first game without him they had his No. 0 jersey on the sideline as they beat Normandy 63-12. They’ve tagged their social media posts with #DoItFor0.
“We all love Isaac, he’s our brother,” senior wide receiver Chris Brooks said. “In my opinion it kind of lights a fire under us. We all want to win for Isaac. Isaac would go out every game and play his hardest. We know what we need to do and who we’re doing it for. I just think it plays a big part in how we’re attacking games and just the entire reason we’re doing this.”
Added senior inside linebacker DonTavion Sullivan, “It brings a whole new intensity to the team. We have another reason to play for.”
SLUH ended an 11-game losing streak to Chaminade in Thompson’s last game. Its challenge this week is even greater when it hosts CBC at 6 p.m. Friday.
The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 1 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 6 poll, CBC (3-1 overall, 2-0 MCC) is fresh off a 63-6 victory last week against Vianney. The Cadets led 42-0 after the first quarter as their defense returned two fumbles for touchdowns and an interception for a touchdown. They went into halftime with a 56-0 lead.
As ugly as that looks, SLUH’s seniors were on the receiving end of an even more lopsided score when CBC rolled to a 63-0 win in 2018.
The Cadets have won their last 18 games against the Junior Billikens. The last time SLUH took down CBC was 2005 when Stephen Simmons rushed for 179 yards and standout athlete Paul Chaney rushed for 97 yards and completed 4 of 7 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown in a 26-7 victory.
It’s the only time this century SLUH has held CBC to one score. Since 1999 CBC leads the series 22-3.
“I do think CBC is a really good team and they’re always really well-coached and every single year they have talent coming back that’s top tier in the state,” Thompson said. “I feel like we have the firepower to compete with them.”
If the SLUH faithful need a reason to be optimistic they need look no farther than the last time these teams played. They skipped their annual game last season due to restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. In 2019 they met in a Class 6 district semifinal which CBC won 27-14, but only after it scored 17 unanswered points in the second half. SLUH held a 14-10 lead at halftime, the first time since 2008 that the Junior Billikens led the Cadets at the break.
“I think it’s definitely a different level of intensity (this week),” SLUH senior quarterback Luke Johnston said. “The preparations are more intense. There is a different level of focus that goes into it because we know it’s such a big game.”
It’s a game SLUH is going to play it with one of its best players — if not its best player — on the sideline wearing street clothes and being supported by crutches. But that’s football. Jones said this situation reminded him of a time during his playing career. The time when former Vianney star Trent Green suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason and Kurt Warner stepped in and led the Rams to victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.
“Hopefully we’ll have some guys step up,” Jones said. “You have to find some guys that can play better than what they’re capable of playing. We have to be better coaches, better players and better scholar athletes. Hopefully play for Isaac, that’s the rallying cry, play for zero.”
Thompson would give anything to take the field with his teammates one more time. After playing just one game his junior season because he contracted COVID-19, Thompson made a point of enjoying each and every moment he had with his teammates this time around.
“I’m just glad I was able to cherish those moments with this team,” Thompson said. “This is probably the closest I’ve been with this entire team. Being able to hang out with these guys every day in the summer, go through these long days and play with them, I didn’t take that for granted this year. I’m glad for the times I got to have with these guys because it was really special for me. It really sucks that I can’t play anymore. I’ve just got to be here for them.”
MICDS, JOHN BURROUGHS SET FOR SATURDAY
Records? Throw them out.
Winning streaks? Made to be broken.
History? Nearly a century’s worth.
When John Burroughs travels to MICDS for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday it will be the 95th edition of one of the area’s best rivalries.
“This is always the most exciting game of the season for us,” Burroughs coach John Merritt said. “Any time you play a big time rivalry it’s fun for the communities, the kids and their families.”
It hasn’t been much fun for Burroughs recently. MICDS has won the last five meetings, four of which haven’t been close.
In 2016 MICDS eked out a 26-24 win. In the next four games it outscored Burroughs 136-28 and won last year’s showdown 42-6.
The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, MICDS (4-0 overall, 1-0 Metro League) has owned its neighbor. There are times that such a dominant run could lead to complacency or even underestimating the opponent. Now in his second season as MICDS’s coach, Fred Bouchard doesn’t believe either of those will be a problem as the Rams prepare this week. Not when there’s a fair number of players who have fathers that played in the program and who, even now, want nothing more than to beat the Bombers.
“It’s been spoken about in many of their homes,” Bouchard said. “It’s a little bit indoctrinated. This isn’t a game we take lightly, ever, ever, ever.”
Burroughs (3-1, 1-0) is out to prove it’s better than its recent results in the rivalry. The Bombers have a strong senior class led by defensive end and Notre Dame recruit Tyson Ford, all-around athlete and Wyoming pledge Caleb Merritt and Duncan Cloniger, a three-year starter at quarterback. Senior receiver and defensive back Adisa Roberts has been a key piece for Burroughs as well.
“This is a good senior class for them,” Bouchard said. “They just have a good collection of players.”
The game does have a playoff feel to it as every play could be the one that decides the outcome. However, rivalry games go deeper than that. There are players on both teams that are friends off the field. These are the moments that they’ll remember when they’re grown men reminiscing with one another or their own kids.
“When they’re 45 years old they’ll be talking about it,” John Merritt said. “It’s personal. It ups the ante a little bit.”
HILLSBORO HOSTS POW/MIA GAME
As if hosting neighbor Festus wasn’t big enough, Hillsboro took it another step when it designated its rivalry game the first POW/MIA Recognition Night of its kind.
Hillsboro High teamed up with the Jefferson Barracks POW-MIA Museum to find a way to honor America’s prisoners of foreign wars and those missing in action. The goal was to raise awareness, and on Friday night Hillsboro is putting on a presentation to do just that.
Starting at 5:30 p.m., a formal presentation will begin that describes the mission of the POW-MIA Museum and what it means for Hillsboro to be designated the first high school in America as a POW/MIA campus. There will be displays behind both end zones on the curve of the track and the program will explain their significance.
At 6 p.m. the United States Air Force will do a flyover of the stadium, which will be followed by a moment of silence and a performance of Taps.
The teams will begin warmups shortly thereafter, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
A large crowd is expected, so if you plan on attending one of the best rivalries in Jefferson County don’t be late.
Festus (3-1) ended a seven-game skid to Hillsboro (3-1) last season with a 41-26 win.
The Tigers lost their season opener to Ste. Genevieve. The Hawks' lone loss came against defending Class 5 state champion Jackson.
MATER DEI WELCOMES QUINCY NOTRE DAME
One of the best games in all of Illinois will be played in the area when Quincy Notre Dame makes its way down from the Gem City to face Mater Dei in Breese at 7 p.m. Friday.
The No. 6 small school, Mater Dei (4-0) is fresh off a 65-12 win over Alton Marquette. Notre Dame (4-0) beat Duchesne 22-6 last week in its tightest contest of the season.
The Raiders pulled out a 21-19 win over the Knights when they played in the 2019 Class 3A quarterfinals. The Knights won the regular season game that year, 43-20.
Since 2000, Notre Dame leads the series with Mater Dei 9-7.
VASHON’S HILL SHINES IN WIN OVER CARNAHAN
Freshmen don’t always adjust immediately to life on the varsity of any sport, much less football.
Most freshmen are not Dierre Hill. The Vashon standout racked up 345 all-purpose yards, intercepted three passes and scored four touchdowns as the Wolverines beat Carnahan 49-12 on Saturday.
Vashon (4-0 overall, 2-0 Public High League) plays at Roosevelt (0-3, 0-2) at noon Saturday.
EAST ST. LOUIS REMATCHES WITH O’FALLON
In the spring, O’Fallon marched into East St. Louis’s Clyde C. Jordan Stadium and ended a five-game losing streak to the Flyers with a 28-19 win. It was just the third time since 1999 that the Panthers beat the Flyers on the field.
The No. 8 large school, O’Fallon (3-1, 1-0) will attempt to beat the Flyers in back-to-back games for the first time this century when it travels back to East St. Louis for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
O’Fallon heads into Saturday’s game after snapping a nine-game losing streak to Edwardsville.
“We know we have a good opponent next week,” O’Fallon coach Byron Gettis said Friday night.
The No. 1 large school, East St. Louis (3-1, 1-0) will be eager to show just how much better it is now than it was in the spring. The Flyers began Southwestern Conference play with a 56-0 win over Belleville East this past Saturday. East Side’s defense held the Lancers offense to 97 combined passing and rushing yards.
GRID BITS
• The American Cancer Society All-Star Game is still seeking nominations for players for its game slated for 1 p.m. December 11 at Lindenwood University. Coaches are asked to submit players for consideration by emailing Larry Frost at bonusfrost1@gmail.com or Stephanie Hadfield at Stephanie.Hadfield@cancer.org.
• Alton snapped a 15-game losing streak to Belleville West with a 6-3 win Friday night. The Redbirds (1-3 overall, 1-0 Southwestern Conference) lost to the Maroons twice in the spring season as both teams were looking for opponents. The last time Alton defeated Belleville West was 2006 when it rolled to a 32-9 win.
Alton travels to Belleville East for a noon kickoff Saturday.
Belleville West (0-4, 0-1) hosts Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Friday.