Football notebook: Injured Thompson inspires SLUH as it preps for CBC; MICDS, Burroughs clash

It’s a game SLUH is going to play it with one of its best players — if not its best player — on the sideline wearing street clothes and being supported by crutches. But that’s football. Jones said this situation reminded him of a time during his playing career. The time when former Vianney star Trent Green suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason and Kurt Warner stepped in and led the Rams to victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.

“Hopefully we’ll have some guys step up,” Jones said. “You have to find some guys that can play better than what they’re capable of playing. We have to be better coaches, better players and better scholar athletes. Hopefully play for Isaac, that’s the rallying cry, play for zero.”

Thompson would give anything to take the field with his teammates one more time. After playing just one game his junior season because he contracted COVID-19, Thompson made a point of enjoying each and every moment he had with his teammates this time around.