Football notebook: Jackson joins rare club to win state title a year after runner-up finish

Both Tarpey and Irvin said the senior cores of their championship teams were hardened by their experiences as underclassmen. As sophomores they all lost in the semifinals. As juniors they made the title game but did not win.

“We all took that next step collectively,” Irvin said.

And when Irvin says “we” he means the coaching staff, too. The effort was made for the program to improve across the board and that included the coaches having better schemes and better answers to the challenges opponents presented.

Jackson (14-0) took a similar path to Ladue and Kirkwood. It did not reach the semifinals in 2018 when this year’s senior class were sophomores because it ran into eventual champion Vianney in the quarterfinal. However, the Indians did break through last year for their first state title game appearance since 1995. This season the only question around Jackson was not whether it would win but by how much.

Jackson’s 42 points scored in the championship game was a season-low. It was the first time the Indians didn’t score at least 49 and just the fourth time they did not score at least 55. Their average margin of victory was 56-12.