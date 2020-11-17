Football notebook: Jefferson secures first district championship, preps for Duchesne

That this group of Blue Jays managed to accomplish the feat in the face of unprecedented circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic makes it that much more impressive to Jefferson coach Alex Rouggly.

“I’m just so proud of them with all the stuff these kids have gone through,” Rouggly said. “The resiliency these kids have shown, our future is bright. They’ve gone through a whole bunch of stuff (related to the pandemic), it’s a lot on everybody.”

Jefferson has done its best to navigate a world affected by COVID-19. In Week 2, Cuba handed Jefferson a 37-21 loss. Rouggly said a significant chunk of his regulars were unavailable that week due to quarantine. Two weeks later the whole program got put into quarantine after playing Herculaneum, which had to pause its program due to COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines.

When Jefferson emerged from its two-week break it had to prepare for I-55 Conference foe and heavyweight Valle, which had won all eight of the previous meetings between the teams.

Jefferson entered the offseason last winter with the goal of winning a conference title and a district title. It was unable to achieve its first goal; Valle took care of that. But even though the score got away from them in the first half, the Blue Jays felt there were a lot of positives to take forward.