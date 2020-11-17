Football notebook: Jefferson secures first district championship, preps for Duchesne

Coming off a two-week quarantine mandated by the health department in September, the Jefferson football team resumed its season the first Friday in October. By the end of the game that night, the Blue Jays fully realized they had what it would take to make a run at the first district championship in school history.
All of the scores, schedules and forfeits from the 2020 Missouri high school football postseason.
They came to this realization despite losing 47-13 to perennial powerhouse Valle Catholic.
Returning to action after an unscheduled two-week break can be jarring.
Doing it against Valle? It might lead you to believe things that had never been done before were possible.
“We did some self-reflecting,” Jefferson senior running back and safety Colby Ott said. “We got hot after that and have been rolling.”
Jefferson (8-2) has not lost since it saw Valle, a string of six successive wins. On Friday night it took down New Madrid County Central 42-20 to win the Class 2 District 1 championship, the first district title for Jefferson since the varsity program made its debut in 2012.
Jefferson advanced to play at Duchesne (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 2 quarterfinal.
Ott was a monster in the district final as he rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns. He even caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Breeze. Ott had 13 tackles at safety, too.
That this group of Blue Jays managed to accomplish the feat in the face of unprecedented circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic makes it that much more impressive to Jefferson coach Alex Rouggly.
“I’m just so proud of them with all the stuff these kids have gone through,” Rouggly said. “The resiliency these kids have shown, our future is bright. They’ve gone through a whole bunch of stuff (related to the pandemic), it’s a lot on everybody.”
Jefferson has done its best to navigate a world affected by COVID-19. In Week 2, Cuba handed Jefferson a 37-21 loss. Rouggly said a significant chunk of his regulars were unavailable that week due to quarantine. Two weeks later the whole program got put into quarantine after playing Herculaneum, which had to pause its program due to COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines.
When Jefferson emerged from its two-week break it had to prepare for I-55 Conference foe and heavyweight Valle, which had won all eight of the previous meetings between the teams.
Jefferson entered the offseason last winter with the goal of winning a conference title and a district title. It was unable to achieve its first goal; Valle took care of that. But even though the score got away from them in the first half, the Blue Jays felt there were a lot of positives to take forward.
“We moved the ball down the field on them,” senior linebacker and left guard Dawson Jakoubek said. “We just made some mistakes.”
Some of their missteps could be attributed to being shut down for two weeks. Some of it, though, was about pace. Rouggly said before the Valle game his team was practicing at a good pace. Since then, however, the Blue Jays have made breakneck speed their default.
“Our kids learned a lot that game,” Rouggly said. “We’re practicing faster than we have been. We needed to prepare better than we had been.”
The speed at practice translates into speed during the game. Jefferson has been firing on all cylinders since. The Blue Jays have been particularly tough defensively. During their six-game win streak they’ve posted two shutouts and held two more opponents to seven or fewer points.
In the district final the defense held New Madrid County Central to 20 points, the second-fewest points it scored this season. Only Valle managed to keep New Madrid County Central below the 20-point threshold.
Jakoubek has been huge for the Blue Jays defense as he’s made 123 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
“We just fly around everywhere,” Jakoubek said. “My main goal is to shut down the run game.”
With Jakoubek and the linebackers helping stuff the run, Ott and his fellow defensive backs are charged with keeping the opponent’s passing game in check. It’s worked out well. With Ott, a four-year varsity regular, calling the coverages from his safety position the Blue Jays have made 14 interceptions as a team. Ott has three and senior Will Schnitzler has four.
“When you have guys who can control the run game it’s easier to focus on shutting down the passing game,” Ott said.
Jefferson has moved ahead with preparing for its state quarterfinal debut against Duchesne, but the joy Friday night’s win brought the program has not faded. It would have been savored for a while in normal times, but in a year as weird as 2020 it means just a bit more.
“I don’t know that I stopped smiling until Saturday midday,” Rouggly said with a chuckle.
The smile remained with Rouggly as he began deep diving into this week’s opponent. Duchesne doesn’t give its opponents much to be happy about. The Pioneers have an explosive offense and a strong defense. They can win big, they can win ugly and they’re led by longtime coach Charlie Elmendorf, who’s seen and done just about everything a coach can on a sideline. The challenge in front of Jefferson is a large one, but the Blue Jays feel they’ve been prepared for the unique challenges the Pioneers present.
Duchesne’s at its best when it can use its stable of running backs to overpower its opponent. That’s the same MO of Jefferson’s last three opponents. St. Pius, Kelly and New Madrid County Central all trot out big, powerful running backs that are listed between 220 and 250 pounds. Duchesne could very well be the best team Jefferson has seen since it emerged from quarantine and took on Valle.
But this version of Jefferson is also better than the one that took the field that day in October. The Blue Jays are eager to take the field and see what happens.
“It’s one of those things where you have to respect their athleticism, how hard they play and their coaching staff,” Rouggly said. “Hopefully we can find a wrinkle or a weakness and exploit it to our advantage.”
LUTHERAN NORTH RETURNS TO BLAIR OAKS
Carl Reed didn’t intend to cause a commotion. He was just trying to give his phone battery a break.
The Lutheran North football coach, Reed tweeted information about the Crusaders upcoming game at Blair Oaks over the weekend.
“We will play Blair Oaks in the state quarterfinals next Saturday November 21 at 1 p.m. There are no fan restrictions. Everyone is allowed to attend,” Reed wrote on his Twitter account.
It was the second sentence of that statement that drew attention.
“There are no fan restrictions.”
In a state where COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge, it was a stark contrast to guidelines issued in St. Louis County, where there are significant spectator restrictions with only two people allowed per player at events.
“Every week people call me to try to get a pass (to the game),” Reed said. “(The tweet) stops me from getting 100 calls asking me to get into the game. Everyone can come to the game.”
Even St. Charles County and Jefferson County have instituted some preventative measures. Masks are prevalent and crowd sizes are kept relatively small.
Blair Oaks, located in Wardsville, has no such mitigation tactics. There are no spectator restrictions nor are masks required for spectators.
“Blair Oaks encourages the wearing of a mask any time you are not able to maintain six feet of social distance between yourself and other spectators,” reads the spectator recommendations published on Blair Oaks R-II school district website.
Lutheran North is the only area team playing a playoff football game in a part of the state with no restrictions, but it might not be the last. Blair Oaks was selected by the Missouri State High School Activities Association to be one of three host sites for the Classes 1-6 state championship games Dec. 4-5 when the University of Missouri’s Farout Field was unavailable this year due to what MSHSAA described as “venue conflicts.”
Jefferson City High and Helias Catholic High are the other sites and all three are located within Cole County, which has not issued spectator restrictions.
For those traveling to the game to catch the Crusaders and Falcons, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health asks that you adhere to good pandemic hygiene practices despite not being required to do so by the host venue.
“We encourage anyone who travels there to wear masks at all times, be diligent about washing their hands and maintaining distance from others and, once they return to St. Louis County, to quarantine themselves for 14 days to make sure they have not contracted COVID-19,” St. Louis County Department of Public Health spokesman Christopher Ave wrote in an email.
The reigning Class 2 champion and top-ranked team in the Missouri Media’s Class 3 poll, Lutheran North (5-0) expects to have its hands full when it sees No. 4-ranked Blair Oaks (10-1) on Saturday. The Crusaders played the Falcons in the Class 2 semifinals in 2018 and were beaten 48-21 in the only other meeting between these schools. Blair Oaks went on to win the state championship the following week.
“Blair Oaks is a special team with a good coach, they’re a great program,” Reed said. “They wanted it more (last time) and they had more heart than us.”
Lutheran North won its fourth consecutive district championship last week with its 45-10 win over Borgia. The Crusaders have not yet been tested in their abbreviated season. The closest anyone has come to beating them was St. Mary’s, which lost 33-20. In its first two playoff games Lutheran North outscored its opponents 104-10.
Blair Oaks owns an even gaudier margin of victory as it hasn’t scored fewer than 42 points since Sept. 25 and powered past its playoff opponents by a combined 114-28.
Lutheran North will rely on its powerful backfield to do a lot of the work on the offensive end. Junior running back Ali Wells has been starting since he was a freshman and has rushed for 604 yards and three touchdowns this season. But his role has grown as he’s seen more time on the defense this fall.
Wells' reduced offensive burden has given opportunities to junior Jaylin Carson, who rushed 14 times for 97 yards and three touchdowns against Borgia. Carson has been dinged up the last two seasons, but now that he’s healthy he’s showing why Reed feels he’s another weapon in the Crusaders quiver.
“We knew he was special,” Reed said.
Junior Toriano Pride has racked up 24 college scholarship offers from the bluest of blue bloods as a defensive back but is also a capable ball carrier. He’s rushed 28 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Pride is averaging more than seven yards per carry.
“You’ve got some choices, but we plan on them all touching it and keeping them as fresh as possible,” Reed said.
FORT ZUMWALT NORTH VS. BATTLE PART INFINITY
For the sixth time since 2014, Fort Zumwalt North and Battle will meet with the season hanging in the balance. Since its debut varsity season in 2014, Battle has been among the most competitive football programs in the state. It was just the second team in Missouri history to win a state championship in its first year of varsity existence, joining Excelsior Springs, when it claimed the Class 5 crown at the Edward Jones Dome.
Fort Zumwalt North has not won a state championship, but it did go through Battle when it finished as the Class 5 runner-up in 2016. Fresh off its seventh consecutive district championship, Fort Zumwalt North returns to Battle’s field, where it has not won once in three previous visits, the most of recent of which was the season opener Aug. 28 when Battle steamrolled its way to a 60-43 win.
It was a bit of payback for the Panthers, who ended the Spartans' 2019 season in a district championship game with a 63-20 win.
The last two meetings have significantly wider margins of victory than the previous playoff clashes. The first four times Fort Zumwalt North and Battle met the outcome was decided by an average of seven points. The first three of those four went the Spartans' way.
Fort Zumwalt North’s first win over Battle, which led to its first championship game appearance in school history, was won when Matt Bennick booted a 27-yard field goal as time expired.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
DUCHESNE MAKES IT A DOZEN DISTRICT TITLES
Charlie Elmendorf looked around at the plaques that adorn his office wall. The longtime Duchesne coach, Elmendorf has 11 and he needs to make room for one more.
Duchesne rallied and then held off Lutheran St. Charles 16-13 on Friday to win the Class 2 District 2 championship. Duchesne (9-1) hosts Jefferson (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in a state quarterfinal.
It’s the first district title for the Pioneers since 2012 and their 16th playoff appearance. They have made appearances in the postseason bracket in the past when the district champion and district runner-up were allowed to advance.
Duchesne’s first appearance, however, was 1975. Elmendorf did not coach the Pioneers in that one.
He was on the roster.
As was current Duchesne athletics director Paul Boschert. Back then Missouri used a points system and only the top eight teams in the points standings were allowed into the playoffs. Boschert recalled the Pioneers squeezed into the playoffs that year in the final week and were the No. 8 seed. Duchesne was the first team from St. Charles County to qualify for the playoffs at that time.
Duchesne was pitted against Rock Bridge and was promptly defeated. Rock Bridge went on to win the Class 3A state championship.
Duchesne made its lone state title game appearance in 1982 with Elmendorf and Boschert as coaches. The Pioneers were beaten by Maryville 22-0 in the Class 3A final at Arrowhead Stadium.
St. Charles played the very next game that day at Arrowhead and won the Class 4A title with a 10-3 win over O’Hara and became the first and only team from St. Charles County to win a state football championship.
GRID BITS
• MICDS faces Hannibal for the fourth time since 2014. The Pirates lead the series 2-1, but the Rams won the one that mattered most.
MICDS beat Hannibal 34-21 in a 2018 Class 4 quarterfinal on its way to finishing as the runner-up to neighbor and rival Ladue.
Hannibal (8-2) has proven itself a tough opponent with wins over Jefferson City and Fort Zumwalt West to open the season. The Pirates took a tough-luck 14-13 loss at home to Moberly on Oct. 9. Hannibal then went on the road to blast Moberly 48-13 in last week’s district championship.
The only other team to best the Pirates was Battle, which scored a 27-14 road win on Oct. 23.
Hannibal does have spectator restrictions in place. Four spectators are allowed per player and masks are required when social distancing is not possible.
• Festus won its first district championship since 2011. The Tigers have won three in a row since losing 10-7 at Farmington on Oct. 16. Festus (10-1) travels to Union (6-4) for a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Union won its last district championship in 2011.
• Defending Class 6 champion De Smet (5-0) will host Fox (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 6 semifinal. It’s the first time since 2008 that Fox has advanced to a semifinal. That season the Warriors were defeated by Hazelwood Central 31-6. Central went on to win the Class 6 championship.
Fox has never advanced to a state championship game.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.