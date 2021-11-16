Football notebook: Lift For Life makes history, faces toughest test yet; East St. Louis takes Belleville's busses for a spin

“I think it served our guys a great deal. It put them in that battle-tested water,” Bass said. “It gave them a chance to stand among the elite guys in St. Louis area football. They never backed down. A lot of times when we played those teams we were in the face of some type of adversity.”

There was plenty of adversity at New Madrid County Central. Lift For Life senior quarterback Avion Bass fumbled twice and threw an interception. Turnovers are tough to overcome in any situation and are magnified in the playoffs. The Hawks, and Bass, returned the favor with their own takeaways.

“After those fumbles I had to get it back,” Avion Bass said. “Sometimes when I mess up on offense I know I have to get it back on (defense) and make a stop.”

The 6-foot-3 and 180-pound Bass had one of the Hawks' three fumble recoveries. He also made a team-high 11 tackles. Lift For Life has tried to get by with him sticking at quarterback, but Friday night it had to have him at linebacker for as long as possible.

“He’s one of our best tacklers on defense,” Charles Bass said. “Since he’s been starting for us at quarterback we’ve been trying to steal a rep here and there to get him off the field. We needed him Friday, and we’re definitely going to need him this Friday.”