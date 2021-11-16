Football notebook: Lift For Life makes history, faces toughest test yet; East St. Louis takes Belleville's busses for a spin

Da’Kion Phillips doesn’t know what came over him in the moment. He couldn’t tell you why he felt the way he did. But before Lift For Life’s Class 2 District 1 football championship game at New Madrid County Central, the senior running back made a point to tell head coach Charles Bass he was ready to do whatever it took keep the season alive.
“When a kid looks you in the eye and tells you he’s got you, sometimes when you’re calling plays you remember that face and you remember those eyes and you put the ball in his hands,” Bass said. “He came through, he delivered for us big.”
Bass called Phillips’ number 34 times and watched him rush for a career-high 309 yards and four touchdowns as the Hawks beat the Eagles 58-34 on Friday. It was the third district championship game appearance for Lift For Life in the last four years after it was the runner-up to Lutheran North in 2018 and 2019. The Hawks didn’t play last fall after the school opted out of the season due to concerns about COVID-19 and instead played in the spring.
After coming so close twice and then enduring the strangest junior year ever, Lift For Life’s seniors are grateful their work over the years paid off with the first playoff appearance in school history. But they are far from satisfied.
“I’ve been trying to be a district champ for four years now,” senior left tackle Lawrence Hill said. “It feels good to achieve it, but I see it as this isn’t the last game. I don’t want it to be the last, I want to win next week, too.”
Lift For Life (8-4) has a formidable challenge in front of it as it faces Lutheran St. Charles (9-2) in a Class 2 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Ritter. The Cougars won their second district championship in three seasons with a 42-0 win over Duchesne last week. That’s the same Duchesne that beat Lift For Life 14-6 in Week 1.
Lutheran St. Charles’s offense leans on senior Stanford-bound running back Arlen Harris Jr., who has rushed for 1,415 yards and scored 32 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has passed for 2,068 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted twice.
The Cougars’ defense has been stellar as well as it’s posted five shutouts, allowed seven or fewer points seven times and has yet to allow a playoff opponent to score.
“They’re very good,” Bass said. “They’re huge and they’re very strong between the tackles. We’re going to do our very best to try and counter their attack.”
Lift For Life prepared itself to be in this position by playing the best schedule it could assemble. With no home field the Hawks spent the entire regular season on the road. They lost at Duchesne, at Lutheran North when the game was called off in the second half, at St. Louis U. High and at Chaminade.
Those teams tested Lift For Life in ways that paid dividends this past Friday.
“I think it served our guys a great deal. It put them in that battle-tested water,” Bass said. “It gave them a chance to stand among the elite guys in St. Louis area football. They never backed down. A lot of times when we played those teams we were in the face of some type of adversity.”
There was plenty of adversity at New Madrid County Central. Lift For Life senior quarterback Avion Bass fumbled twice and threw an interception. Turnovers are tough to overcome in any situation and are magnified in the playoffs. The Hawks, and Bass, returned the favor with their own takeaways.
“After those fumbles I had to get it back,” Avion Bass said. “Sometimes when I mess up on offense I know I have to get it back on (defense) and make a stop.”
The 6-foot-3 and 180-pound Bass had one of the Hawks' three fumble recoveries. He also made a team-high 11 tackles. Lift For Life has tried to get by with him sticking at quarterback, but Friday night it had to have him at linebacker for as long as possible.
“He’s one of our best tacklers on defense,” Charles Bass said. “Since he’s been starting for us at quarterback we’ve been trying to steal a rep here and there to get him off the field. We needed him Friday, and we’re definitely going to need him this Friday.”
Since he stepped in under center as the starter against SLUH on Oct. 1, Avion Bass has passed for 1,381 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Against New Madrid County Central he even showed a little something new as he had three quarterback sneaks for touchdowns.
Lift For Life’s offense has taken on a new identity as its new quarterback has grown more comfortable. It’s more balanced, and that’s a good thing for Phillips.
“When he starts running down their throat they have to load the box,” senior receiver Kalvyn Owens said. “That’s going to open up the passing game.”
For either the run or pass to work the offensive line has to be stellar, and Lift For Life’s has been solid all season. This past Friday night may have been its best effort yet.
“They played really good. That’s the best game they’ve had,” Owens said. “They’re the ones who won us the game for real.”
They’d say they were just doing their job. Watching Phillips run wild only made the offensive line want to keep plowing ahead.
“It is the best feeling,” senior left guard Leroy Jennings said. “For him to find an open hole from his linemen and seeing him run for 300 yards without being touched by the secondary is an amazing feeling for us.”
Lift For Life wants to keep the good feelings for at least one more week. The Hawks understand they are, by every measure, the underdog heading into their quarterfinal. Frankly, they love it because it’s where they often find themselves. It’s where they thrive and they can’t wait to get it on.
“I think Friday night will be a game to remember,” Charles Bass said. “I think everybody in attendance is going to see the talent Lift For Life has to offer and if they’re thinking it’s going to be a push over they’re dead wrong.”
FLYERS HIT THE ROAD IN BELLEVILLE EAST’S BUSES
When the East St. Louis football team rolled into suburban Chicago for its Class 6A semifinal at Lemont last week, it would have been hard to spot on Interstate 55.
The Flyers looked like the Lancers.
Due to a shortage of bus drivers, East St. Louis was unable to rent charter buses like it prefers to do for road trips. Instead, East St. Louis’s administration reached out to the Belleville School District to see about bus availability. The Belleville School District operates its own bus service and lent its fellow Southwestern Conference member several sets of wheels.
“They were in a pinch and needed some assistance,” Belleville superintendent Brian Mentzer said. “They asked if they covered the cost could we rent them busses.”
Mentzer said the district isn’t generally in the business of renting out its busses but under the circumstances was moved to lend a hand.
The bus driver shortage has hit area school districts and bus providers hard. By operating its own service, Mentzer said Belleville has avoided many of the headaches other districts and businesses have been going through.
“It’s good to have that flexibility,” he said.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 4 seed, East St. Louis (11-1) plays at No. 7 seed Crete-Monee (9-3) in a Class 6A semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday.
SCHEDULE LIGHT ON FRIDAY NIGHT
There will be plenty of great games this weekend, but there are only three that will be played in the area on Friday night.
In Class 2, Lutheran St. Charles will play Lift For Life at Cardinal Ritter. In Class 5, Holt travels to Chaminade. And in Class 6, CBC welcomes Lee’s Summit North.
There will be three games in the area Saturday. In Class 3, Ritter hosts Owensville. In Class 4, St. Dominic welcomes MICDS. And in Class 6, Liberty North will travel to Troy.
If you’re up for a drive Friday night, you can head to Park Hills Central to see St. Mary’s in a Class 3 quarterfinal. In Class 5, Summit will trek to Jackson to take on the defending champs at The Pit.
On Saturday, Vashon heads to North County for a Class 4 showdown.
Tickets are available online through MSHSAA’s website.
The area’s top team will have the longest road as East St. Louis will play at Crete-Monee on Saturday. The Flyers will travel nearly 300 miles for their Class 6A semifinal.
ILLINOIS ALL-STATE HONORS ANNOUNCED
The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association announced this year’s all-state teams Tuesday.
In Class 2A, Mater Dei senior Jayce Napovanice was selected. In Class 6A, East St. Louis seniors Luther Burden III and Toriano Pride were both picked. In Class 4A, Civic Memorial senior Luke Parmentier was honored.
The Missouri Football Coaches Association releases its all-state teams at the completion of the season.
ALL-STAR TEAM ROSTERS RELEASED
The American Cancer Society released the official rosters for this year’s all-star football game at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Hunter Stadium on the campus of Lindenwood University.
The players are divided into two teams, Team Red and Team White. The Red team will be led by former De Smet coach Pat Mahoney. Parkway South coach Tom Beauchamp will skipper the White team.
Tickets will be available for $10 each the day of the game at the stadium.
The rosters for the all-star teams were picked from 66 area teams that submitted nominations. Players are competing to raise the most money for the American Cancer Society.
As of Tuesday night, Fort Zumwalt East dual-threat quarterback Brennan Wilson was atop the leaderboard with $1,571 raised. To check out the leaderboard and donate visit ACSallstargame.org.