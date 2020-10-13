Football notebook: Lutheran St. Charles takes another week off; Ohmer powers Mehlville past Oakville

Lutheran St. Charles will punt on returning to the football field this week.
Head of school Craig Ernstmeyer and principal Jonathan Bernhardt issued a statement Monday that Lutheran St. Charles will not hold in-person schooling the next two weeks to “address growing physical and mental fatigue among students, staff.”
The statement also said Lutheran St. Charles will “limit competition to teams participating in district or sectional play. Extracurricular plans for the week of October 19 will be assessed next week.”
The Lutheran St. Charles football team has not played since Sept. 25, when it beat Tolton 70-0. It was scheduled to play Lutheran South this Friday, but that game has been canceled. Lutheran South will travel to Owensville instead.
The Lutheran St. Charles football team missed the last two weeks after it was shut down due to contact tracing when two confirmed lab positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered on campus. One of those two positives was a player on the volleyball team. When contact tracing of “close contacts” of the two positives were done, Lutheran St. Charles athletics director Melvin Bethany said, “We were losing our student body.”
Lutheran St. Charles has an enrollment of about 400 students. It has 52 boys on its football team.
During the past two weeks, Bethany said athletic practices have been mixed between on campus and virtual.
“We have a bunch of kids in quarantine,” Bethany said. “We’ll get a bunch of them back at the end of this week. Hopefully next week we’ll be back to normal like we have been doing.”
Bethany said one of the reasons for making the move to a virtual schooling the next two weeks was to reset and give its athletic teams the chance to get a full roster and clean bill of health.
“(Contact tracing) started affecting athletics,” Bethany said. “We wanted to slow it down to get control of it.”
While there have been two confirmed cases at Lutheran St. Charles, the last line of Ernstmeyer and Bernhardt’s letter stated in bold print that there have been “no confirmed COVID transfers on our campus.”
OHMER’S CAREER DAY PUSHES MEHLVILLE PAST OAKVILLE
Eric Ohmer dreamed how his season debut would go.
He exceeded his own expectations.
After playing sparingly as a sophomore, Ohmer, a junior running back and free safety at Mehlville, was a two-way standout as he rushed 24 times for 182 yards and scored two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with around four minutes to play. He made 12 tackles and an interception as Mehlville held on to beat rival Oakville 24-21 Friday at Oakville.
Mehlville (1-0) has won four in a row over its neighbor and five of its last six. In the last two meetings the Panthers outscored the Tigers a combined 96-6. Friday’s matchup was as tight as things have been between these two since 2015, when Mehlville won 17-14.
To keep its streak intact, Mehlville needed everything Ohmer could give it.
“He was enormous for us,” Mehlville coach Kent Heinemann said.
The only time Ohmer comes off the field is when the Panthers send out their punt return unit. Otherwise the 5-foot-11 and 160-pound Ohmer is in the lineup, making plays. He returns kicks, he handled the lion’s share of the carries, led the Panthers in tackles and punted three times with an average of 30 yards per punt.
Ohmer, 17, would have held the ball on extra-point kicks, but his broken right hand wouldn’t let him.
That’s right, Ohmer put together a career night while his left arm is in a cast to protect a broken hand.
“Coming into August he was going to be our quarterback, but then he broke his hand,” Heinemann said. “He’s a track guy so I knew he’d be fast. He’s a hard worker.”
Heinemann was impressed with the way Ohmer ran between the tackles. He had plenty of help from the offensive line.
“They played great,” Ohmer said. “They were pulling, getting ahead of me and blowing up linebackers. They played amazing.”
That they played at all was something of a dream come true. After sitting tight and waiting week after week to get on the field, when they finally did Ohmer was going to live it up.
“It’s been hard waiting and not knowing what’s going on,” Ohmer said. “We finally got the chance to play and I couldn’t take it for granted. I had to enjoy it and play hard.”
FRANCIS HOWELL CENTRAL JUMPS BACK INTO THE FRAY
Pete Eberhardt wanted to keep things as normal as possible.
It didn’t take long to see this was anything but normal.
The Francis Howell Central football coach, Eberhardt and his staff had plans on how practice would go when the Spartans were put into what became a three-week quarantine following COVID-19 positives tests within the team and on campus. The contact tracing devastated Howell Central’s program. Eberhardt said there were between 20-26 junior varsity and varsity players combined at practice. The JV was down to 14 total players. The varsity lost six offensive starters, five defensive starters, and of that group only one player goes both ways.
“One of the practices we tried to do a normal practice for them (the remaining players),” Eberhardt said. “It wasn’t normal at all.”
Eberthardt and his coaching staff called an audible. They did sprint work, conditioning, tackling circuits and weight training. When it came time to compete they did what the players like most — 7-on-7.
The Spartans had four 7-on-7 tournaments. Normally 7-on-7 is just the offensive skill players against the defensive skill players. So the Spartans adjusted and put whoever they had on teams and let them play.
“We let linemen be quarterbacks,” Eberthardt said. “It’s fun watching lineman run and catch passes at practice. We let the kids be kids”
Howell Central returned most of its roster late last week. On Monday all but three players returned to practice.
“Monday was awesome. Pads were popping. It’s one of the best practices we’ve had all year,” Eberhardt said. “Our focus was really good.”
Howell Central (2-2 overall, 0-1 GAC South) will need that focus when it returns to the field at Holt (6-1, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Indians have won the last two in a row over the Spartans and own a 7-3 edge since 2000. The Spartans' last victory in the series came in 2011 when they won 29-27 at the Edward Jones Dome.
Eberhardt and his team are well aware the caliber of opponent they will see in their return to action. But the fact they’re back in action is what matters most.
“We’re excited, our kids are ready to compete,” Eberthardt said. “We’ll play our hardest, like we do every Friday.”
CARDINAL RITTER HOSTS JACKSON
After waiting 364 days to return to the field, Cardinal Ritter opened up the 2020 season on Friday at Francis Howell.
Howell overwhelmed Ritter with a strong second half to win 38-14.
Ritter (0-1) will move from one large-school power to another when it hosts Jackson (7-0). The Class 5 runner-up last season as the No. 3 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 5 rankings, Jackson brings a powerful offense that averages 58 points per game and a defense that allows just less than 10 points per game.
It will be the first home game for the Lions since October 11, 2019.
Ritter is one of several schools making their home debut this weekend. The others are: CBC at Vianney; De Smet at St. Louis U. High; Northwest Cedar Hill at Affton; Lindbergh at Summit; St. Mary’s at Lutheran North; Eureka at Mehlville; Parkway North at Parkway South; Parkway West at Webster Groves; Clayton at John Burroughs; and Priory at Principia.
THE NUMBERS BEHIND SECKMAN’S HISTORIC WIN
As if 2020 wasn’t crazy enough, Seckman picked up a historic win when it beat Webster Groves 35-0 last Friday. It’s Seckman’s first win over Webster Groves in school history.
Over the last 21 years, Webster Groves had won the previous 12 meetings with Seckman. Friday was the first time these teams played since 2013.
In those previous 12 meetings, the Statesmen’s smallest margin of victory was 21 points (1999, 2004). In those 12 meetings Seckman was shut out three times and scored seven or fewer points an additional seven times.
Since 1999, Webster Groves has played 235 games and been held scoreless seven times. Those seven came against Eureka (2002), Parkway Central (2007), Kirkwood (2013), Francis Howell (2015), Pattonville (two times in 2015), Summit (2018) and Jackson (2019).
Seckman held Webster Groves to 108 combined rushing and passing yards. Seckman quarterback Cole Ruble attempted three passes, none of which were complete. As a team the Jaguars rushed 42 times for 381 yards and five touchdowns. Ruble led the way with 201 yards and two touchdowns. Sebastian Feliciano rushed for 76 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Seckman (3-2) plays at Park Hills Central (7-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Webster Groves (0-1) hosts Parkway West (0-2) at Moss Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
FORT ZUMWALT SOUTH NEARLY PULLS OFF THE UPSET
Fort Zumwalt North is the king of St. Charles County and deservedly so. The Panthers have been the most consistent and successful program in the county for nearly a decade.
But Fort Zumwalt North was tested by rival Fort Zumwalt South as it narrowly escaped 18-14 on the road for its 11th consecutive win in the series. The Bulldogs held a 14-12 lead at halftime. The Panthers didn’t take the lead for good until DJ Jones scored a 10-yard touchdown with 8 minutes and 36 seconds to play in the third quarter.
The four-point margin of victory is the smallest in the rivalry since Fort Zumwalt South last beat Fort Zumwalt North 22-21 in 2012. During its 11-game win streak, Fort Zumwalt North has outscored Fort Zumwalt South on average 49-16. Last season the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 63-0.
Fort Zumwalt North (6-1 overall, 4-0 GAC Central) hosts Liberty (3-4, 1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Fort Zumwalt South (3-4, 2-2) plays at Francis Howell North (0-7, 0-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.
BORGIA QB SHINES IN RETURN TO LINEUP
After missing two weeks due to potential COVID-19 exposure, Borgia senior quarterback Sam Heggemann returned with a vengeance against St. Dominic Friday.
The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Heggemann completed 10 of 19 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 65 yards and another touchdown as the Knights rolled to a 30-9 win over the Crusaders to end a three-game losing streak.
Borgia (3-3) travels to Hillsboro (4-3) for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.