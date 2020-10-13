Football notebook: Lutheran St. Charles takes another week off; Ohmer powers Mehlville past Oakville

Eberthardt and his coaching staff called an audible. They did sprint work, conditioning, tackling circuits and weight training. When it came time to compete they did what the players like most — 7-on-7.

The Spartans had four 7-on-7 tournaments. Normally 7-on-7 is just the offensive skill players against the defensive skill players. So the Spartans adjusted and put whoever they had on teams and let them play.

“We let linemen be quarterbacks,” Eberthardt said. “It’s fun watching lineman run and catch passes at practice. We let the kids be kids”

Howell Central returned most of its roster late last week. On Monday all but three players returned to practice.

“Monday was awesome. Pads were popping. It’s one of the best practices we’ve had all year,” Eberhardt said. “Our focus was really good.”

Howell Central (2-2 overall, 0-1 GAC South) will need that focus when it returns to the field at Holt (6-1, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Indians have won the last two in a row over the Spartans and own a 7-3 edge since 2000. The Spartans' last victory in the series came in 2011 when they won 29-27 at the Edward Jones Dome.