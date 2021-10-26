Football notebook: Mascoutah's Hanson suffers season-ending injury; Leonard resigns at St. Charles

You can’t keep Chase Hanson off the field.
Even if he has to roll there.
The starting senior quarterback for the Mascoutah High football team, Hanson watched practice Monday from a wheelchair, his right leg propped up as he waited to do physical therapy.
Hanson was lost for the season when he tore his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in Week 8 against Highland.
Only Hanson didn’t know it at the time.
He’s pretty sure the injury occurred early in the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs, but when Mascoutah’s trainer asked him what was wrong he brushed her off.
“I just need to walk it off,” Hanson told her.
That night, after Highland escaped with a 29-27 win to end Mascoutah’s perfect season, the trainer did a more thorough examination and found Hanson may have sprained his ACL. There was some optimism he had escaped the worst.
The following Monday, an MRI revealed the extent of his injury.
“As strong as his legs are we thought there was some strength there, but the MRI doesn’t lie,” Mascoutah coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. “It was hard news to take not only for the team but especially for him and what football means to him and what the team means to him.”
It’s the first major injury Hanson, 18, has suffered despite playing football most of his young life. Any season-ending injury is devastating, but the timing of Hanson’s is particularly cruel. A No. 4 seed in the Class 5A tournament, Mascoutah (8-1) hosts No. 13 seed Dunlap (5-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday in a first-round game.
“It was definitely life changing,” Hanson said. “My whole life has been football and now they’re telling me I can’t finish off my senior year in the playoffs, it hurt a little bit.”
It’s the first playoff game Mascoutah — or anyone in Illinois for that matter — will play in two years after the 2020 season was shifted to the spring due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s been amazing,” senior middle linebacker Logan Will said. “It’s been weird bouncing back from the COVID year. Getting a full regular year in is great.”
Hanson was in the midst of a masterful senior campaign that made him a state player of the year candidate and arguably the most important player on any team in the Metro East.
Through eight games the 6-foot-1 and 190-pound Hanson completed 118 of his 175 passes for 1,968 yards, 23 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times. He rushed for 1,015 yards and 19 touchdowns.
In the defensive secondary he made 28 tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned 40 yards for a touchdown. He was the Indians' primary punter as he averaged more than 38 yards on nine attempts.
Most Friday nights he was the most dynamic player on the field.
“He’s a great combination of speed and strength in a quarterback or a skill guy,” Highland coach Jimmy Warnecke said. “The kid can run. He’s a heck of a football player.”
With Hanson leading the way, confidence was never in short supply in the Mascoutah huddle. When the Indians had to deal with adversity, they could lean on their Superman to make something happen.
“He’s a leader and when he’s out there he makes sure everybody is good, everybody is together and we’re playing as a team,” junior receiver Allen Middleton said. “It’s something you can tell is missing whenever he’s not there. He’s a great leader, a great guy and a great athlete.”
Now he’s trying to be a great coach. Hanson has become Zane Timon’s personal quarterback coach. The 6-foot and 180-pound Timon has been Hanson’s understudy all season. They watched film together and Hanson would explain what he saw and why he made certain decisions. Now Hanson is doing his best to help Timon make good decisions while running the offense.
“It turned from me telling him my thoughts to me coaching him up more,” Hanson said.
If there was one silver lining to this unfortunate turn of events it’s that Mascoutah got one dry run with Timon under center and Hanson on the sideline. The Indians traveled last week to Carbondale and won 42-15. Timon passed for 183 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 64 yards, two touchdowns and, most importantly, got the first-game jitters out of his system.
“Going into that game my nerves were shot,” Timon said. “They were going crazy. I was happy it wasn’t a playoff game.”
Timon, 16, is close with Hanson. When Hanson received the news last week, his first call was to Timon, who stepped away from family dinner to console his friend and attempt to process what he’d just heard.
“This was the last thing I expected,” Timon said. “I would never imagine him in a wheelchair right now, rolling around the field, helping everybody out and cheering everyone on. He’s always been my biggest supporter. Since my freshman year. He’s helped me aim for all this.”
Hanson has spent much of his time at Mascoutah doing what he can to make himself and the team better. Now the Indians have taken it upon themselves to return the favor as they have rallied around their leader.
“We’ve all kind of rejoiced as a team and came together after what was obviously a pretty big blow to us because he’s a great player, he’s a great kid and we all love him,” Will said. “We’ve made sure he knows we’re going to play for him as a team. We’re going to play great for 3.”
Mascoutah can’t replace Hanson’s production or presence, but it will do its best to overcome the holes his loss has created. Hilgendorf firmly believes his team has what it takes to keep Mascoutah’s special season rolling along.
“That’s what summers are for, that’s what practices are for, that’s what preseason is for and the game planning that goes into football,” Hilgendorf said. “We’re more than confident in what the team can do. As much as it hurts not to have him leading the show.”
Hanson spent last Friday night on the sideline doing what he could to support the Indians. It wasn’t the way he wanted his career to end, but there was nowhere else he would have rather been.
“It hurt a little bit before the game but during the game, seeing my guys out there doing their thing, winning, scoring, having fun it wasn’t bad. I enjoyed it,” Hanson said. “They know I’d give anything to play the rest of the season with them.”
ST. CHARLES COACH LEONARD STEPS DOWN
After 26 years of wearing a whistle, Bob Leonard is looking for new hobbies. The St. Charles High football coach the last four years, Leonard informed the school last week this season would be his last.
Leonard had hoped to coach one last game when St. Charles began postseason play in the Class 4 District 4 tournament on Friday. However, injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing left the Pirates without a roster suitable to compete and they forfeited their scheduled game against Hazelwood East.
“The numbers were going to be difficult,” Leonard said. “It’s very disappointing, especially for the seniors. Circumstances came about where there’s nothing we can do.”
The No. 7 seed, St. Charles (1-9) planned to host No. 2 seed Hazelwood East (7-3) due to the Missouri State High School Activities Association not allowing Hazelwood schools to host postseason games due to its COVID-19 spectator policy. It was going to be Leonard’s last hurrah at St. Charles and the first time he was set to coach against a program he has long admired and respected.
“It was an opportunity to play a storied program like Hazelwood East. Their battles with Hazelwood Central were legendary,” Leonard said. “I was looking forward to it.”
Leonard, 64, said it felt like the right time to step away, but he’s not sure what his next endeavor looks like.
“I’ll learn to fish, I’d say golf but I’m a terrible golfer,” Leonard said. “I’ll see what life is like in the fall.”
Leonard did leave open the opportunity to return to the sideline one day should he find he misses the game and the players.
“I’ll maybe go back and help some young, new head coach not make all the same mistakes I did,” Leonard said.
EAST ST. LOUIS TO PLAY WITHOUT BURDEN
When East St. Louis five-star prospect and standout wide receiver Luther Burden III was ejected before halftime of Friday’s high-profile showdown against IMG Academy, he was immediately ineligible to play in the Flyers’ next game, their playoff opener.
A No. 4 seed in the Class 6A bracket, East St. Louis (7-2) will host No. 13 seed Riverside-Brookfield (5-4) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Illinois High School Association uses team records to determine seeds and strength of schedule is only a factor when breaking ties between teams of the same record. That East St. Louis lost to IMG and St. John Bosco, both regarded as consensus top-five programs in the country, only mattered when compared to other teams with 7-2 records.
The reigning Class 6A champion, East Side was thoroughly beaten 49-8 by IMG (7-0) at the neutral-site game in Mississippi. The Flyers' only score came when Burden, who committed to Missouri a week ago, ran a 54-yard fake punt to make it 14-8 early in the second quarter.
Burden got into a shoving match with an IMG player on the East St. Louis sideline at the end of very chippy first half. Earlier in the quarter, Flyers junior running back Marquis Palmer took a helmet-to-helmet late hit while lying on the turf that was immediately called a penalty.
AREA TEAMS FORFEIT PLAYOFF GAMES
DuBourg and Principia will join St. Charles in not playing postseason football games this weekend when the tournament begins across Missouri.
Principia (0-8) forfeited its Class 1 District 2 first-round game against Mark Twain (9-1). Principia athletic director and football coach Shawn Brown said the Panthers were unable to field a team this week.
“Our decision was required due to some recent injuries on our small varsity team,” Brown wrote in an email. “The decision was not related to any COVID issues.”
DuBourg, which co-ops with Hancock, asked the Missouri State High School Activities Association to not include it in the postseason bracket as it did not intend to participate. The Cavaliers went 0-7 and did not score in five games this fall.