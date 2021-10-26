Football notebook: Mascoutah's Hanson suffers season-ending injury; Leonard resigns at St. Charles

Most Friday nights he was the most dynamic player on the field.

“He’s a great combination of speed and strength in a quarterback or a skill guy,” Highland coach Jimmy Warnecke said. “The kid can run. He’s a heck of a football player.”

With Hanson leading the way, confidence was never in short supply in the Mascoutah huddle. When the Indians had to deal with adversity, they could lean on their Superman to make something happen.

“He’s a leader and when he’s out there he makes sure everybody is good, everybody is together and we’re playing as a team,” junior receiver Allen Middleton said. “It’s something you can tell is missing whenever he’s not there. He’s a great leader, a great guy and a great athlete.”

Now he’s trying to be a great coach. Hanson has become Zane Timon’s personal quarterback coach. The 6-foot and 180-pound Timon has been Hanson’s understudy all season. They watched film together and Hanson would explain what he saw and why he made certain decisions. Now Hanson is doing his best to help Timon make good decisions while running the offense.

“It turned from me telling him my thoughts to me coaching him up more,” Hanson said.