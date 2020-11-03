Football notebook: Mehlville gets to play Webster Groves after all; contact tracing forced Holt to forfeit

Kent Heinemann kept the surprise in his pocket until he needed it.
On Friday night, he pulled it out.
The Mehlville football team was still in the haze that comes with having a playoff run come to a screeching halt. The Panthers were beaten at Poplar Bluff 35-7 in their Class 5 District 1 quarterfinal.
The team was down, its shortened season completed.
Or so it thought.
Mehlville’s coach, Heinemann told his players this might have been the end of the postseason, but the Panthers had another game on the schedule. They would host Webster Groves on Friday.
“They kind of lit up a bit,” Heinemann said. “They were excited. They’re grateful to have another game to play this week.”
Mehlville (1-2) was supposed to play Webster Groves (0-2) on Oct. 23, but due to quarantines related to potential COVID-19 exposure the Statesmen could not take the field. The Statesmen withdrew from the Class 5 District 2 tournament the following week, as well.
Mehlville found out Webster couldn’t play on Wednesday morning of its game week. They thought they’d managed to line up a potential opponent but by Thursday afternoon it was apparent that had fallen through. The Panthers were open that Friday night and they didn’t like it.
One of Heinemann’s assistant coaches had an idea.
“He said, ‘What if we do our Green and White game?’ ” Heinemann said. “The Green and White game goes back to the early 80s the way we do it.”
The intra-squad scrimmage is a celebration of the team and its players. It was scrapped this year due to coronavirus restrictions. With no opponent and a free Friday night, Heinemann loved the idea.
Mehlville opened up the scrimmage for parents and families to watch. The seniors were honored, the homecoming court was recognized and the school dance team performed.
“Better than to sit around moping,” Heinemann said. “It was unique. It was a good use of time.”
This week the Panthers were back at work preparing for Webster Groves. Due to the restrictions put in place during the pandemic earlier in the season, the Missouri State High School Activities Association cleared the way for teams that did not reach their maximum number of regular season weeks and games to continue playing outside of the postseason until the first weekend of December, when the state championships will be played. Mehlville and Webster Groves is one of two games like that this week. Parkway South (1-4) plays at Oakville (0-4) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Heinemann said he could tell his players were happy to be around one another but something was a hair off at practice Monday. Mehlville put in several days of work to play Webster before only to have the rug pulled out from under them.
“I do think there is a little hesitation, a little ‘We’ve been let down before,’ ” Heinemann said. “They’re cautiously going about their business, enjoying being together.”
Heinemann acknowledged Friday night’s game might not happen if only because Mehlville or Webster Groves could be forced to quarantine at any point. It’s part of the deal when you’re playing sports in 2020.
Should everything go off without a hitch it would more than likely be the last game for Mehlville. Heinemann doesn’t think the Panthers will continue to play over the next several weeks.
“I really don’t think that’s realistic,” Heinemann said. “Basketball started (Monday). We’re a small squad. I don’t want to rob (the players) of their winter sports.”
Heinemann just wants to get his team to Friday, play the Statesmen and then see what’s next.
“Right now, we’re focusing on Webster,” Heinemann said.
CONTACT TRACING FORCES HOLT TO FORFEIT
When Jason Green woke up Saturday morning he was feeling great.
Before lunch he’d lost his appetite.
The Holt athletics director, Green was informed a football player woke up Saturday not feeling well and was taken for a COVID-19 rapid test. The results were positive for COVID-19.
Green and his fellow Holt administrators began the process of contact tracing the positive test. The further along they went the more they realized the Center for Disease Control’s quarantine protocols for close contacts would devastate Holt’s roster.
On Saturday afternoon, Holt (8-2) announced it forfeited its Class 6 District 3 semifinal against Francis Howell.
The No. 2 seed, Howell (9-1) advanced to its second consecutive district title game. The Vikings will play the winner of No. 1 seed De Smet (3-0) and No. 4 seed CBC (4-1) on Nov. 13.
“We started looking at how it would impact us,” Green said. “We sat down and looked at the names, the number of kids and the position groups (that would have to be quarantined) and we couldn’t do it.”
As sweet as Friday night was, Saturday was a gut punch. As Green’s team delivered the news to the players’ families they were disappointed.
“Most of them were pretty understanding,” Green said. “We’ve been luckier than a lot of other schools.”
Holt took a Week 9 bye when Liberty was unable to play due to COVID-19 related quarantines, otherwise it was pretty smooth sailing on the schedule front. The Indians had some serious adversity earlier this fall when assistant coach Aaron Smith suffered a significant medical incident on Sept. 25. He was able to return to the sideline to visit the team the following week, albeit in a wheelchair.
Holt is a program on the rise as coach Ethan Place, a 2001 graduate, has been leading the Indians back to prominence brick by brick over the last six seasons. This year’s team is loaded with talented underclassmen that have cut their teeth on the varsity level.
Friday night’s 48-14 win over Fort Zumwalt West was a significant step for the program. Getting to rematch with Howell, which scored a 56-28 win on Oct. 2, would have been another opportunity to show how much the Indians have grown this season.
Now they’ll have to wait until next time.
“You hate to see this happen for the kids,” Green said. “Your heart sinks.”
With football coming to an end like this, Green said it has only driven home the idea that these types of things are out of everyone’s hands. It is what it is. Green wants the coaches in winter sports to do what they can for as long as they can as safe as they can. Because you never know when it’ll end.
“You can’t control this so let’s take this opportunity to do what we can do, teach life lessons through sport and be happy with what we do get in,” Green said. “We can control our ability to work with the kids that we have and help them.”
WASHINGTON GETS ANOTHER CRACK AT CAMDENTON
Last season Washington was riding high down the stretch.
The Blue Jays were 9-1 and fresh off a district quarterfinal win.
Then they ran into Camdenton.
The purple -lad Lakers ended Washington’s season with a 56-7 drubbing. It was the sixth time the teams had met since 2002 and the fourth time in a row Camdenton came away victorious.
This season the tables have turned somewhat. The No. 5 seed in the Class 5 District 4 tournament, Camdenton (5-5) has to come to top seed Washington (8-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
The winner plays the winner of No. 2 seed Battle (6-1) and No. 3 seed Rolla (5-3) on Nov. 13.
“Last year prepared us for this year,” Washington coach Derik Heflin said. “Our guys have learned a lot and come a long way. We’re prepared and focused.”
Heflin said it will be nice for his team to play on its own field. There won’t be a nearly three-hour bus ride prior to the game. They’ll be in their normal, home routine. In these uncertain days and times any small piece of normalcy is appreciated.
“Being at home creates some positive things,” Heflin said. “But once that ball is snapped those things go away.”
Camdenton will not shudder because it has to play on the road. Last week the Lakers proved themselves capable by dispatching host and No. 4 seed Jefferson City, 43-36. Camdenton’s schedule was tough this season with losses to West Plains and Bolivar, both of which are expected to put together deep, playoff runs.
The opportunity to give the Lakers a taste of what the Lakers gave the Blue Jays is one few teams get each season. The way the 2019 season ended was among the many motivators for Washington during the offseason. Heflin said the team got in some really good work until late March when the pandemic shut everything down. By the middle of May they were back at work, albeit with new protocols and procedures.
“Everything has changed but Blue Jay football hasn’t changed,” Heflin said. “There’s been a lot of crazy things these kids have overcome, (playing with COVID hanging over them) is just one more thing.”
Whatever happens Friday, Heflin said he’s happy his players have been able to have a season. It’s taken significant work by the school’s athletics department, coaching staff and countless others to get it to this point. Heflin said it’s all worth it.
“We’re doing everything we can so they can play football and have this experience,” Heflin said.
PACIFIC ADVANCES IN POSTSEASON FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2009
The timing couldn’t have been worse.
Pacific coach Paul Day was impressed by the way his team improved over the course of the first eight weeks of the season. The Indians were playing their best football.
Then they went into a two-week quarantine.
“We played our best the previous two games,” Day said. “Getting shut down Week 8 was really hard.”
The Indians didn’t play Week 8 or Week 9, but the players that weren’t in quarantine continued to practice in that time. By the time No. 5 seed Pacific lined up against No. 4 seed Windsor last Friday, they’d had three weeks of practice and were ready to roll.
And roll they did.
Pacific beat Windsor 50-34 on the road in their Class 4 District 2 quarterfinal. It’s the first time the Indians will play in Week 11 since 2009.
Week 11 is nothing new for Day, who is two years removed from leading Vianney to the second of its two Class 5 state championships. Before that he regularly guided Fort Zumwalt West deep into the postseason.
Now in his first season at Pacific, Day has the Indians doing things they haven’t done in a long time. By emerging victorious in a win or go home game the players earned a tangible reward for all their hard work. Day said one of the most important parts of resetting the trajectory of a program is the team seeing results every week.
“Throughout the entire season, it’s important that on film they see themselves doing things better,” Day said.
Whether it’s the quarterback making throws he was unable to in August or the receivers running their routes the right way at the right time, all those small, individual improvements lead to much larger growth from the entire team.
“As a team you start winning games on Friday night on the scoreboard,” Day said.
Pacific’s reward for knocking out Windsor is a date with top seed John Burroughs (2-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a district semifinal. The Bombers had a first-round bye.
Day’s preliminary scouting makes John Burroughs out to be one of the toughest challenges the Indians will face this season. Last week’s win came, in large part, because Pacific was able to key in on Windsor’s standout quarterback Derrick Williams, who’s been among the most dynamic players in Jefferson County this fall.
John Burroughs has several players of that caliber and wrangling them on every play will prove tough.
“They have guys who can go the length of the field on any play,” Day said. “They’re very talented, they’re well coached, they play hard. We have our work cut out for us.”
Pacific’s best bet for giving itself an opportunity to play another week comes back to Day’s core philosophy about football.
“It’s cliché, but blocking and tackling are the two biggest things,” Day said.
Also included are limiting turnovers and executing on special teams.
Another aspect will be how Pacific handles playing on a Saturday afternoon instead of a Friday night. The Indians have yet to play a Saturday game this season. Day said instead of a team dinner Friday, they’ll do a team breakfast Saturday. Once the meal is complete the routine will resume as normal.
“Just earlier in the day,” Day said. “Hopefully the kids respond to it.”
Though he’s more of a Friday night kind of guy, Day did say playing on Saturday gives him and his staff a little more time to get their ducks in a row and breakdown the opponent.
“The extra day of preparation is huge,” Day said. “Hopefully it’ll help us.”
PARKWAY CENTRAL FORFEITS DUE TO COVID-19
On Tuesday afternoon the Parkway Central football team’s Twitter account announced the Colts would forfeit their Class 5 District 3 semifinal against top seed Fort Zumwalt North due to “issues related to COVID and quarantine.”
Parkway Central (2-4) joins an ever-growing number of area teams forced to forfeit their postseason or withdraw from the tournament. Holt, Lutheran South, Principia, Kirkwood and Webster Groves all have had their postseasons end due to COVID-19 quarantines or concerns.
Last weekend 15 postseason football games were not played in Missouri in 11-man football due to forfeits related to the coronavirus pandemic.
LOCAL STREAMING NUMBERS DROP
In the first week MSHSAA began its postseason football pay-per-view model, viewership was down dramatically from the end of the regular season.
Tim Miller, the owner of Prepcasts, said the games his company was contracted to broadcast averaged around 50 viewers. On Oct. 23, Prepcasts broadcast 12 games with a total of 21,644 total viewers. That’s an average of about 1,804 viewers per game.
This is the first season MSHSAA has mandated a $10 pay-per-view model to stream games due to spectator restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
MSHSAA did not respond to an email asking for its total viewers from Week 10 football games.
GRID BITS
• In its fourth game, Trinity finally picked up the win it was looking for. The No. 5 seed in the Class 4 District 2 tournament, Trinity (1-3) cruised past No. 4 seed St. Charles West 57-0. No stats were reported to STLhighschoolsports.com.
Trinity advanced to play at No. 1 seed MICDS (3-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first time these two programs will play.
• Cardinal Ritter (1-3) broke through with its first win of the season when it rolled to a 57-8 win at Owensville in the Class 3 District 2 quarterfinals. Ritter had lost its first three games of the abbreviated season to Francis Howell, Jackson and Helias, all of which are strong title contenders in their respective classifications.
The No. 5 seed, Ritter advanced to play at No. 1 seed Park Hills Central (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
• St. Mary’s will take its shot at Missouri football royalty Friday. The No. 3 seed in the Class 3 District 1 tournament, St. Mary’s (3-1) will play at Valle Catholic (9-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. Valle has won 15 state championships which ties it with Webb City for the most in state history. It will be the first meeting between these two teams since at least 1999.
Of its previous nine opponents, only Blair Oaks managed to score more than 13 points against Valle when it lost 35-28 on Sept. 25.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.