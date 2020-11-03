Football notebook: Mehlville gets to play Webster Groves after all; contact tracing forced Holt to forfeit

One of Heinemann’s assistant coaches had an idea.

“He said, ‘What if we do our Green and White game?’ ” Heinemann said. “The Green and White game goes back to the early 80s the way we do it.”

The intra-squad scrimmage is a celebration of the team and its players. It was scrapped this year due to coronavirus restrictions. With no opponent and a free Friday night, Heinemann loved the idea.

Mehlville opened up the scrimmage for parents and families to watch. The seniors were honored, the homecoming court was recognized and the school dance team performed.

“Better than to sit around moping,” Heinemann said. “It was unique. It was a good use of time.”

This week the Panthers were back at work preparing for Webster Groves. Due to the restrictions put in place during the pandemic earlier in the season, the Missouri State High School Activities Association cleared the way for teams that did not reach their maximum number of regular season weeks and games to continue playing outside of the postseason until the first weekend of December, when the state championships will be played. Mehlville and Webster Groves is one of two games like that this week. Parkway South (1-4) plays at Oakville (0-4) at 6 p.m. Thursday.