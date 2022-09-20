Football notebook: Midway point of season brings bevy of rivalry games

At halftime Friday night and Saturday afternoon, we will have reached the midway point of the high school football regular season.

Sure went fast, didn't it?

Even though it still feels like summer it’ll technically be fall when games kick off this weekend. To usher in the autumn, the schedule is overloaded with great games, including a few outstanding rivalries that take center stage.

On Friday night the Metro Catholic Conference’s two most dominant teams will hook up when No. 2 large school CBC (3-1 overall, 1-0 league) travels to No. 3 large school De Smet (2-2, 2-0) for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

De Smet is the only MCC opponent to beat CBC since 2009 and it did it four times between 2019 and 2020. The Spartans ended the Cadets' streak of 37 consecutive conference wins when they won 42-14 on ESPNU on September 20, 2019. The Spartans went on to win the Class 6 state championship. De Smet then beat CBC in both the regular season and postseason meetings in the shortened 2020 season before finishing as the Class 6 runner-up to Raymore-Peculiar.

Last season CBC returned the favor by winning both the regular season and Class 6 district semifinal matchups. De Smet lost three games last season, with two coming against CBC and one at East St. Louis.

CBC hasn’t won at De Smet since 2018. De Smet hasn’t lost at home since Vianney escaped with a 17-14 win on September 21, 2018.

Things just don’t get much bigger than the Cadets and Spartans under the Friday night lights.

Out past St. Charles, two heavyweights are going to add the latest chapter to their growing rivalry when No. 7 large school Troy (3-1 overall, 1-0 GAC South) hosts No. 6 large school Francis Howell (4-0, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. This really wouldn’t fall into the rivalry category under most circumstances. Troy has only beaten Howell one time this century.

But that one was huge.

Last season Troy eked out a 23-21 win when receiver Nathan Ryan hauled in the game-winning touchdown with no time left on the clock to win a Class 6 district championship and advance the Trojans to the first state semifinal in school history.

Howell was left stunned but knew it was in for a tough game after it needed its own magic in the waning moments to grab a 41-38 win during last year’s GAC South regular season meeting at Troy. The Vikings haven’t lost on the Trojans home field in at least 22 years. It should be a wild one in Lincoln County.

Staying out west beyond the Missouri River, a new rivalry is about to begin as No. 8 large school Holt (3-1 overall, 3-0 league) hosts Fort Zumwalt North (3-1, 3-0) for supremacy in the GAC Central at 7 p.m. Friday. This will be the first time these teams have played since 2017, with Fort Zumwalt North owning a five-game win streak in the series.

Holt’s enrollment has dropped enough with the opening of North Point High that it moved from the large-school GAC South back into the medium-sized GAC Central this season after finishing as the Class 5 runner-up last fall.

Even before Holt left the GAC Central, Fort Zumwalt North has had a stranglehold on the league as it has won or shared eight consecutive conference titles. The last time the Panthers didn’t win their league was 2013 and only one time since then have they not swept their way to the league title. Timberland edged Fort Zumwalt North 34-32 in 2018, which led to a three-way split between Fort Zumwalt North, Timberland and Fort Zumwalt East, which all finished 4-1 in conference play.

Big games aren’t just for big schools as No. 3 small school Cardinal Ritter (4-0) hosts No. 4 small school Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s the first time these programs will meet since 2017. They have played 11 previous times since 1999, with the Lions holding an 8-3 advantage.

Ritter is fresh off an impressive 40-14 road win at Helias. The Lions opened things up in the second half as they outscored the Crusaders 33-7.

Reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran St. Charles had its area-best 12-game win streak snapped last week by reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s. The Cougars hung tough but couldn’t keep St. Mary’s senior running back and Missouri recruit Jamal Roberts contained as he rushed for 238 yards and scored five touchdowns.

The Lions have their own standout at running back in Marvin Burks Jr., who has rushed for 601 yards and six touchdowns this season.

These two could potentially play one another again in the postseason. Ritter has been slotted in to Class 3 District 2 while Lutheran St. Charles has been placed in Class 3 District 4.

In the Metro East, the big game Friday night pits Triad (2-2 overall, 1-0 league) against No. 8 small school Highland (3-1, 1-0) in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Triad has won its last three in a row over Highland, all of which happened in 2021. The first win was a 28-14 victory at Highland in the regular-season matchup March 26, 2021. Because the Illinois High School Association did not host playoffs during the altered spring season, the MVC did its own postseason tournament. During that tournament Triad pulled out a thrilling 35-29 double overtime victory.

These two met again in the fall and played another classic as Triad held off Highland’s late charge to pull out a 31-26 win. The Bulldogs scored twice in the final seven minutes to give themselves a hope and a prayer in the last half minute.

On Saturday, John Burroughs hosts MICDS in one of the area’s most storied rivalry games. The No. 2 small school, MICDS (4-0 overall, 2-0 league) has won its last six against Burroughs (2-2, 1-0) and hasn’t lost to a Metro League opponent since 2019, when it lost to Lutheran North.

Burroughs ripped off four successive wins over MICDS between 2012 and 2015 but lost a 26-24 nail-biter in 2016 and hasn’t been that close in the next five meetings.

Since Fred Bouchard took over MICDS prior to the 2020 season, the Rams have outscored the Bombers 77-6.

The last rivalry game might be the most intriguing of the weekend at No. 1 large school East St. Louis (2-2 overall, 1-0 league) travels to No. 4 large school O’Fallon (4-0, 2-0) for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

East Side won last year’s meeting 48-2. But those two points have significance. They were the only two points scored on the Flyers in Southwestern Conference play all last season.

In the 2020 spring season, O’Fallon stunned East St. Louis, then the reigning Class 6A champ, with a 28-19 win. That victory ended East Side’s four-game winning streak over O’Fallon and gave the Flyers their first conference loss on the field since Belleville West eked out a 29-28 win on October 18, 2014. East St. Louis was forced to forfeit its final five games of the 2015 season due to the District 189 teacher’s strike.

East Side opened the conference slate this season with a 57-0 win against Belleville East last week. O’Fallon escaped Edwardsville with a 32-31 win. The winner of this game has the inside track to the Southwestern Conference crown, which East Side has won outright or shared since 2016.

WHO’S NEXT TO END A LENGTHY LOSING STREAK?

Granite City ended a 21-game winless streak when it beat Class 1A neighbor Madison 51-34 on Saturday. The Warriors had officially lost 18 successive games due to a forfeit win over Cardinal Ritter in 2019 but their last win on the field had been 21 games ago. It was nearly four full years since the Warriors won on their home field with a 39-27 win over Mater Dei on October 5, 2018.

Granite City is the fourth team this season to end a significant losing streak, joining Riverview Gardens (20), McCluer North (13) and Ritenour (13).

These teams know better than most just how hard it is to win football games. When a program is mired in a tough stretch it only gets rougher each passing week. The commitment and effort required to succeed on the gridiron is unlike any other sport if only because of the physical toll it takes on all involved. It’s hard for a coach to sell sacrificing your time and your body when tangible results appear so far out of reach. But it can be done as Granite City, Riverview Gardens, Ritenour and McCluer North can all attest.

Here are the programs around the area hoping to find their way to victory sooner than later.

• Confluence has lost 25 games in a row and that doesn’t include the 2020-21 school year, when the Titans did not field a team. Confluence’s last win came against John Burroughs, 14-12, on October 21, 2017. The Titans are scheduled to play at Missouri Military Academy (0-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

As an aside, Missouri Military Academy has lost nine consecutive games and 15 of its last 16. The only victory in that span was a 12-0 win over Confluence last September.

• DuBourg’s cooperative team with Hancock has lost 20 consecutive games. The schools have played as one since the 2015 season. The Cavaliers have had a particularly rough go the last decade. They lost 24 consecutive games between 2015 and 2018. They didn’t win a game in 2016 or 2017. DuBourg was the team that Vianney beat to end its own 13-game skid on October 15, 2021.

The Cavaliers play at Tolton (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Webster Groves has lost its last 19 games. The Statesmen endured a 15-game losing streak between 2017 and 2019. The one-time Class 5 powerhouse is under the guidance of first-year coach Connor White, who is the third coach for the program since the end of the 2019 season when longtime skipper Cliff Ice retired. The last time Webster Groves won was under Ice when it beat Ritenour 49-6 on November 1, 2019.

The Statesmen have their Turkey Day Game bye this week and are slated to travel to Mehlville (0-4) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Sept. 30.

• Principia has lost 15 games in a row. The Panthers have long since withdrawn from the Metro League as a football participant to avoid playing heavy hitters like MICDS and Lutheran North and have leaned into playing the likes of Grandview, Crystal City and Brentwood. This season the Panthers still have upcoming games against Confluence and Missouri Military Academy. The last time Principia won was when it went on the road and beat Cuba 25-20 on October 25, 2019. That season the Panthers won twice as they previously beat Missouri Military Academy 34-27 on their field for their most recent home victory.

Principia plays at Kelly (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Alton Marquette has dropped its last 15 games. The Explorers were forced to forfeit their Week 3 game against Columbia due to a lack of healthy players in the program. Marquette last won when it beat Wood River 28-12 on April 9, 2021 in the altered spring season following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Explorers knocked off Salem 28-21 for their last home win on March 26, 2021.

Marquette is scheduled to play at Nashville (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Hazelwood West has dropped its last 11 games in a row. The Wildcats went 2-8 last season, with their last victory a 28-21 thriller against Ritenour on September 10, 2021. Hazelwood West travels to Parkway South (3-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.