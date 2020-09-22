Football notebook: De Smet to join Rockwood in scheduling games; MSHSAA releases new districts

There was confusion due to language in the guidelines that state no spectators are allowed unless there are transportation issues for the athletes involved. Then a spectator — the athlete’s parent or guardian who drove them to the practice or game — would be allowed. For the most part varsity teams would not have transportation troubles due to the school providing a bus or the athletes themselves being capable of driving themselves.

“For the past three weeks we’ve been trying to understand the spectator policy,” Kessler said. “We needed clarity.”

Clayton athletics director Steve Hutson was in the process of putting caution tape up around the tennis courts Tuesday at Shaw Park to try to enforce the “no spectator” guidance issued by St. Louis County.

“We have to put up boundaries to keep parents out,” Hutson said.