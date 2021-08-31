Football notebook: Pacific beats Borgia for first time in 26 years; tickets on sale for East St. Louis vs. De Smet

PACIFIC — Ted Toney was soaked from head to toe Monday afternoon and it had nothing to do with the deluge that left roads impassable.
Mondays are for ice baths.
“It’s kind of a love-hate relationship,” said Toney, a senior left guard for the Pacific High football team. “You know they heal you, but they’re not fun when they’re freezing cold and you have to get in.”
Sophomore quarterback Luke Meyer, however, finds his twice-weekly icy dip refreshing and rejuvenating.
“I think they’re just flat out amazing,” Meyer said.
Kind of like how the Indians were Friday night.
Pacific kicked off Paul Day’s second season as head coach by rolling over to regional rival Borgia’s field and handing the Knights a 30-12 loss.
What’s so amazing about an 18-point win in Week 1?
Well, it’s the first time since 1995 that the Indians beat the Knights. Friday night’s game was the seventh meeting between these teams since 2015. Borgia won the previous six a combined 258-50. It won last year’s game 49-12 at Pacific.
“It was amazing,” Meyer said. “We’re just trying to get better.”
This wasn’t just amazing, it was practically historic.
It may have come as a surprise to the folks in Franklin County, especially those who bleed Borgia blue and gold. Yet it was not at all a surprise to Pacific’s purple-clad players, who were prepared to win.
“It was nothing different than what we expected and what Coach Day was preaching to us,” Toney said. “The backs ran the ball very nice, just like we thought it was going to be.”
Pacific’s ground game was dominating as it rushed 52 times for 368 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Matt Austin rushed for 111 yards and scored twice. Meyer racked up 126 rushing yards. He completed 5 of 10 passes for 34 yards.
Senior running back Makai Parton carried the ball seven times and turned them into 78 yards and a touchdown.
“They were dynamite. We did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Day said. “I thought we did a really nice up front. A program like Borgia is so good at what they do and for us to run the ball effectively was great for our kids.”
Not only did Pacific notch a rare win over Borgia, it won its Week 1 game for the first time since 2014, when it went on the road and beat De Soto 28-20.
These types of wins are rare at Pacific, which lost 53 consecutive games over the course of six seasons last decade and has finished .500 or better twice since 1999. The Indians went 8-3 in 2009 and 5-5 in 2017.
So of course Pacific partied hard all weekend and enjoyed itself, right?
“Not really. Saturday was a recovery day,” Parton said. “I was sitting in my house, sore.”
One of the hallmarks of Day’s coaching style is that victories are enjoyed in the moment, but when the sun comes up it's time to prepare for that day or that week’s task. Whether at Fort Zumwalt West or Vianney, Day’s programs put their attention on what’s in front of them.
“After the film (review), we get into the scouting report for Washington and the whole focus is on them,” Day said. “We won’t even talk about this (win) again.”
It’s the same mindset the Indians brought with them into their offseason training. Day said they really got after it in January and continued working into the summer. The feeling around the weight room was things were different. It didn’t feel like it used to feel.
“Whenever we started working out in the weight room it was a whole different atmosphere,” Parton said. “Everyone was helping out the younger guys, making sure they were right, too. That’s when I started to realize that it was going to be a different season.”
After attempting to navigate his first offseason and season with the team through the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Day has had enough time to make an imprint on the program and its players. Change isn’t easy, but Pacific’s players are buying everything Day is selling.
“He’s got a great way of doing things,” Toney said. “He’s got us bought in and makes us want to play hard.”
And if that means plunging into an icy tub twice a week, then Toney will do it. Because he wants the feeling he had after the game Friday night every chance he can get it.
TICKETS ON SALE FOR EAST ST. LOUIS-DE SMET
The biggest game in town isn’t Friday night.
It’s a Saturday night special when De Smet crosses the Mississippi River to face East St. Louis in a showdown of nationally ranked powers.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (1-0) survived its Week 1 road trip to No. 3 CBC with a thrilling 48-44 win. The Flyers will once again have to be at their best as De Smet (1-0, No. 2 large school) comes calling.
This matchup was expected to be the highlight game of the Gateway Scholars Classic, which is as unique an event that’s put on around here as it featured four games for a full day and evening of top-notch football action.
Due to concerns about massive crowds and multiple teams, East St. Louis will not host the undercard and is instead just playing the main event.
General admission tickets went on sale Monday and must be purchased at East St. Louis Senior High. This game is expected to sell out.
CONFUSION ABOUT HAZELWOOD’S SPECTATOR POLICY
In an effort to limit crowd size at home games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Hazelwood School District has implemented a two-spectator per participant limit.
In an email shared with its community last week, the Hazelwood School District wrote, “Each student who participates in an extracurricular activity will be allowed to bring two parents/guardians to HSD events.”
Hazelwood spokesperson Anthony Kiekow said in an email that this same policy applies to visiting spectators as well.
“Teams that visit us follow our requirements,” Kiekow wrote. “So when a team plays at one of our schools, their athletes can bring two spectators just like our athletes.”
However, that is not what has been communicated to visiting schools. Pattonville was told no visiting spectators would be allowed at Saturday’s football game at Hazelwood Central.
Pattonville was working with Hazelwood Central to figure out a way to stream the game online so fans of both teams would be able to tune in.
HOWELL HOSTS ANNUAL FIRST-RESPONDERS NIGHT
One of the most well attended high school events in the area every year is Francis Howell’s First Responders, Military and Medical Professionals Night. Thousands of spectators are on hand to show support to the good people who help those in the most dire of circumstances.
This event is well attended regardless of the opponent. This year, however, the stadium might burst at the seams as the Vikings welcome Fort Zumwalt North to campus.
This will be the fourth meeting between Howell (1-0) and Fort Zumwalt North (0-1) since 2018, with the Panthers taking the first three. Two of those have come down to the last play as Fort Zumwalt North won 34-27 in overtime in 2018 and sealed the win last fall with an interception in the end zone in the final minute.
The last time the Vikings beat the Panthers was back in 1999, when they rolled to a 40-0 win.
Tickets will go on sale at 4:30 p.m. and the gates will open at 5. Pregame festivities begin at 6:20.
Dee Dee James, the lead singer of Dirty Mugs, will sing the national anthem. Metro Air Support will deliver the game ball that will be presented to the parents of Howell alum CJ Photinos, who’s currently serving in the Air Force as a C-17 pilot that had been flying missions in Afghanistan.
For more information visit HowellVikings.com.
ALL-STAR GAME PLANNED FOR DECEMBER
The American Cancer Society is ready to run its all-star football game back.
The first ACS All-Star Game was held in December of 2019 but was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This season the ACS wants to resume the game and it’s slated for 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Harland C. Hunter Stadium on the campus of Lindenwood University.
The ACS is reaching out to Missouri high school coaches asking for nominations for potential participants.
To be included in the process, schools are asked to host a fundraiser for the ACS to help its mission of defeating cancer of all kinds.
Coaches have until Oct. 1 to submit their all-star game nominees. The schools that already have submitted nominations are Affton, CBC, Duchesne, Festus, Herculaneum, Hillsboro, Lift For Life, MICDS, North County, Northwest Cedar Hill, Oakville, Orchard Farm, Parkway Central, Parkway South, Parkway West, Seckman, St. Dominic, Summit, Westminster and Winfield.
For more information, contact longtime area coach Larry Frost at bonusfrost1@gmail.com or Stephanie Hadfield Stephanie.Hadfield@cancer.org.
FIRST MISSOURI RANKINGS RELEASED
On Monday, the first set of Missouri Media state rankings were released. De Smet was voted No. 1 in Class 6 with 95 points and reigning champion Raymore-Peculiar a close second with 92 points. Both teams had five first-place votes.
CBC checks in at No. 3 while Francis Howell is No. 8 and Hazelwood Central, Kirkwood and Marquette all received votes.
In Class 5 reigning champion Jackson was unanimously selected as No. 1 followed by perennial powerhouse Webb City at No. 2. Holt checks in at No. 5 as the area’s top team.
In Class 4 Smithville is a solid No. 1 with 94 points and seven first-place votes followed by No. 2 MICDS. McCluer checks in at No. 6 and St. Dominic is No. 7.
In Class 3 defending champion Blair Oaks sits atop the poll with 98 points and nine first-place votes. St. Mary’s also received a first-place vote and is tied at No. 2 with Odessa after both have 86 points.
Lutheran North is No. 4 after its season-opening loss to St. Mary’s. Valle Catholic is No. 5 and Cardinal Ritter is No. 6.
In Class 2 reigning champion Lamar was a unanimous selection at No. 1 and is followed by Duchesne at No. 2. Lutheran St. Charles is No. 7 after a season-opening 35-14 loss to Denver Lutheran. Semifinalist Jefferson debuts at No. 9.
GRID BITS
• The Public High League had a banner first weekend of the season after Vashon, Gateway STEM and Soldan picked up wins over Webster Groves, Clayton and Vianney, respectively. However, one team that will miss out on the fun is Miller Career Academy. The Phoenix did not have enough numbers to field a team this fall and will not play.
Teams that were scheduled to face Career Academy will either have a bye week or can reschedule with someone that has an open date.
• Parkway West’s Ja’Marion Wayne has an abundance of talents and he put them on display in Friday’s 56-12 win over Parkway South. A Missouri recruit, Wayne rushed for a touchdown, passed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass all in the first half as the Longhorns opened up a 42-0 lead at halftime.
Parkway West (1-0) travels to Summit (1-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
• Since 1999, McCluer and McCluer North have faced each other 22 times. When the Comets put the finishing touches on their 60-18 victory on Saturday they had accomplished something not done in any of the previous 21 meetings.
They scored more than 50 points.
Neither team had broken 50, much less hit 60, since the turn of the century. In fact between 2001 and 2005 McCluer North outscored McCluer 140-0.
Saturday’s victory was just the sixth for the Comets in those 22 meetings. McCluer has not defeated McCluer North in back-to-back seasons since 1999-00.
The No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, McCluer (1-0) plays Soldan at Gateway STEM at noon Saturday.
• Fresh off its dominating win over Lutheran North in Week 1, St. Mary’s will take its show on the road as it travels to Elder High in Cincinnati. Elder (1-1) opened up the season with a win over Covington Catholic. It then was defeated 28-10 by Pickerington Central, which is rated by MaxPreps as the No. 3 team in Ohio and No. 50 nationally.
For comparison St. Mary’s is ranked No. 10 overall in Missouri.
The game will be streamed at Prepcasts.com. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. local time.