Football notebook: Pacific beats Borgia for first time in 26 years; tickets on sale for East St. Louis vs. De Smet

So of course Pacific partied hard all weekend and enjoyed itself, right?

“Not really. Saturday was a recovery day,” Parton said. “I was sitting in my house, sore.”

One of the hallmarks of Day’s coaching style is that victories are enjoyed in the moment, but when the sun comes up it's time to prepare for that day or that week’s task. Whether at Fort Zumwalt West or Vianney, Day’s programs put their attention on what’s in front of them.

“After the film (review), we get into the scouting report for Washington and the whole focus is on them,” Day said. “We won’t even talk about this (win) again.”

It’s the same mindset the Indians brought with them into their offseason training. Day said they really got after it in January and continued working into the summer. The feeling around the weight room was things were different. It didn’t feel like it used to feel.

“Whenever we started working out in the weight room it was a whole different atmosphere,” Parton said. “Everyone was helping out the younger guys, making sure they were right, too. That’s when I started to realize that it was going to be a different season.”