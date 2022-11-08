Football notebook: Parkway Central returns to its roots, hosts Vashon for district title

Ryan King tried to remind his Parkway Central football team of its bloodlines.

The Colts are — historically — thoroughbreds.

“I don’t know if they believed us for the first few years, but they’re starting to believe,” King said.

After more than a decade with the program and in his third season as Parkway Central’s coach, King has the Colts playing at level not seen since 2017.

The No. 1 seed, Parkway Central (8-2) hosts No. 2 seed Vashon (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 4 District 3 championship game.

It’s the first meeting between these two teams since 2007, when the Colts beat the Wolverines 51-27 in a Class 5 semifinal and finished as the state runner-up to Lee’s Summit West.

It’s the first district title game for Parkway Central since 2017, when it beat a resurgent Riverview Gardens and finished 12-2.

The eight wins this season are just one shy of Parkway Central’s combined total the last four seasons. The Colts won two games a season the last three seasons and peaked with three wins in 2018.

It’s been a long, hard road back to success, but these Colts have been built in hard times.

“The struggles and experience of last year is paying off this year,” King said. “They’re an experienced group of guys that have played a lot of varsity football.”

The backbone of any good team is its offensive and defensive lines. Parkway Central’s strength after last season was its wealth of talent and experience up front. The Colts returned all five offensive linemen and planned accordingly.

“They’re our best returning players with the most experience,” King said.

The line is made up of left tackle Ben Woodall (6-foot, 240 pounds), senior left guard Chris White (6-0, 215), junior center Ryan Franey (6-2, 290), senior right guard Erich Buckland (6-3, 255) and junior right tackle Weston Schaeffer (6-0, 250).

There’s also junior tight end Jacob Padratzik (5-10, 175) and senior fullback Michael Cooper (5-11, 160), who are integral to getting junior running back DJ Burgess space as he’s rushed for 1,489 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. The rest of the Colts have 19 touchdowns between them.

In the pass-happy times we live in, getting a team to buy into a power rushing attack can be a tough sell. Wide receivers generally don’t run routes in 7-on-7 all offseason so they can spend the fall bulldozing defenders downfield. But that’s exactly what the Colts have done. At the end of the day, they want to win.

“Everyone knew we were going to need to run the ball and do it efficiently,” King said. “Our receivers are celebrating good blocks. They know the importance of their role on the team.”

And when the running game is clicking along most defenses will adjust to support their front seven. That’s when the Colts like to take their chances in the passing game.

Junior quarterback Sam Sailors has hit on 26 of 57 passes for 426 yards, eight touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. Padratzik has been clutch as he’s caught five passes for 61 yards and four touchdowns.

Parkway Central’s defense has been solid, too. Only two opponents — Summit and Parkway North — managed to score 30 or more points. No one else broke 20. In another throwback to Parkway Central’s great teams of the past, there’s a lot of players holding down starting jobs on both sides of the ball, especially up front.

Cooper leads the team with 72 tackles. Senior linebacker Elliot Leong has made 46 tackles and five tackles for loss. His biggest contribution may just be getting the Colts into the right spots at the right times which is huge for a team that still has some inexperience on the back end of its defense.

“He’s a great communicator on our team and a sideline to sideline type of linebacker,” King said. “Our young defensive backs have come along this year in a way that’s really helped us guard the pass better. We’ve really jelled as a defense over the last five or six weeks trying to put it together. The kids understand what we’re trying to do.”

Parkway Central is the last Parkway school standing this season, which should come as no surprise. The Colts defeated Parkway South, Parkway North and Parkway West during the regular season to complete a rare Parkway sweep. Winning games against a resurgent Parkway South, a solid Parkway West and an always tough rival in Parkway North gave Parkway Central a sense it belonged as it reestablished itself this season.

“When we played Parkway West they were a really good team coming into it. That was a huge confidence boost for our guys,” King said. “North is always a battle. It doesn’t matter the year, doesn’t matter the talent level and that was maybe even bigger for our guys. Not just that they’re our crosstown rival but for district standings it was important, for beating two teams in a couple weeks that were very good teams in a row.”

Now the Colts have their stiffest test yet in the Wolverines. Vashon won a district title last season and brought back a significant number of players from that team. It won games this season at Kirkwood and at Fort Zumwalt North. It lost to Cardinal Ritter but was one of the few teams that actually scored on the Lions.

Just last week the Wolverines took down Parkway North 32-25 in a tightly contested district semifinal that was up in the air the final six minutes of regulation. Vashon has won seven games in a row, is battle tested and experienced. But Parkway Central hasn’t lost at home this season and believes it has what it takes to win its first district title since 2017.

“Vashon is a really good team. They’ve got a big, physical offensive line who’s going to try and impart their will as they try to run the ball,” King said. “You’re trying to keep (their skill players) in a small space. If they get out in the open its hard to tackle them and it’s hard to catch them. They’re a well-coached, very talented, physical team that’s going to be a good challenge.”

LIFT FOR LIFE FACES FAMILIAR FOE FOR DISTRICT TITLE

There is no program in the area — maybe even the state — that can match Lift For Life’s day-to-day degree of difficulty.

The charter school located just south of downtown in Soulard, Lift For Life has no home field for games and no place on campus to practice. The Hawks have made it work by finding open green spaces to practice on and playing all their regular-season games on the road.

The No. 2 seed in the Class 2 District 1 tournament, Lift For Life (8-3) played its first two postseason games this season at Cardinal Ritter, which became a home away from home. But it wasn’t all that friendly when the Hawks took on the Lions on their own field. Ritter rolled to a 50-0 win on Oct. 8.

That was just one of several tough matchups Lift For Life scheduled this fall. A week after it was shut out by Ritter, Lift For Life tussled with Vashon and lost in overtime 32-26. Its other loss was a 23-0 setback Sept. 2 at St. Dominic.

All three of the teams that beat the Hawks are playing for district championships this weekend. The Hawks also picked up wins over Duchesne and Brentwood, which play each other for a district title this weekend.

Lift For Life won the program’s first district championship last season when it won 58-34 at New Madrid County Central. The two will rematch this year as No. 1 seed New Madrid Country Central (9-1) hosts once again. The Eagles have been outstanding this season as they’re riding a nine-game winning streak and are still smarting from last year’s district final defeat.

Senior running back Da’Kion Phillips has been the engine of the Hawks offense as he’s rushed for 931 yards and 14 touchdowns.

BORGIA BOUND FOR BLAIR OAKS

For all the ups and downs that were Borgia’s rollercoaster of a regular season, here the Knights are playing for a district championship.

The No. 3 seed, Borgia (7-4) travels to No. 1 seed Blair Oaks (10-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.

The Knights knocked off No. 2 seed Hermann last week 40-21 and have won four games in a row. It’s a far cry from the hard times of last year’s 1-9 finish.

Junior quarterback Koen Zeltmann has been excellent as he’s passed for 1,241 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s also rushed for 514 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior running back Trenton Volmert and sophomore running back Hayden Wolfe have combined to rush for 1,038 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Ben Lause has been a tackling machine with 144 stops, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Borgia will have to be at the peak of its powers when it takes the field at Blair Oaks. The Falcons have been among the better small-school programs in the state since Ted LePage arrived in 2018. Soon to be inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association hall of fame, LePage guided Blair Oaks to a Class 2 state title in 2018 and a Class 3 crown in 2020.

This season may be the Falcons' most dominant under him as they’ve outscored their opponents on average 58-13 and have yet to turn on the mercy-rule running clock in any of their games this season.

The District 2 champion will face the winner of the Lift For Life and New Madrid County Central game in a quarterfinal.

SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN PLAYERS REPRIMANDED AFTER WIN AT WATERLOO

Sacred Heart-Griffin is on a mission to send its legendary coach Ken Leonard out with a win in his final season as head coach.

Now Leonard has a situation on his hands that might be a first in his 45-year coaching career.

Several of the Cyclones were reprimanded for urinating in a cornfield that abuts Waterloo’s football stadium on Saturday.

A No. 2 seed, Sacred Heart-Griffin (11-0) rallied for a 28-16 win over Waterloo (7-4) in its Class 4A second-round game.

Springfield’s NewsChannel20 reported that Sacred Heart-Griffin athletics director Bob Brenneisen said it was a huge mistake and embarrassment.

Leonard is the state’s all-time winningest coach with 415 career wins, 383 of which have come at Sacred Heart-Griffin. Under his guidance the Cyclones have won five state championships, their most recent in 2014, and played for the state title nine times.

NewsChannel20 reported Leonard was not at the Waterloo game on Saturday.