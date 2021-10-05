Football notebook: Parkway North beats Hazelwood East in triple OT; Caldwell racks up 45 carries for O'Fallon

Williams was determined to be a better passer in his first full season on the job. He spent the summer digging into the playbook and working on his mechanics. It’s been a lot to process, but every day he’s a little bit better than he was the day before.

“When we came into summer at the start of practice it hit me. It’s way different,” Williams said. “I have to read the field and see what’s going on. I have to see stuff that nobody else has to see. I have to know everybody else’s position, I have to know the defense’s position. I feel like a field general.”

The 6-foot-1 and 177-pound Williams has been better this fall as he’s completed 21 of 57 passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. He has yet to complete more than four passes in a game. If Williams can do just enough to keep opposing defenses honest through the air, it will give Parkway North’s ground attack opportunities for big plays.

“He can make every throw. He’s got a great arm,” Odenwald said. “He’s doing a good job and once he gets that asset to his game, that’s going to make our team so much more dynamic and harder to defend.”