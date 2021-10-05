Football notebook: Parkway North beats Hazelwood East in triple OT; Caldwell racks up 45 carries for O'Fallon

Darrell Tucker would have played all night if that’s what it took to get the win.
As it was, three overtimes did the trick.
A senior linebacker and defensive end for the Parkway North football team, Tucker made the game-clinching tackle Friday night as the Vikings survived a wild, scoreboard-busting thriller against Hazelwood East with a 56-50 home victory.
“I was glad the game was over, I was exhausted,” Tucker said with a smile. “I’m glad we got that team win.”
Parkway North (4-2 overall, 2-1 Suburban Conference Green) had to battle back to give itself an opportunity at victory. Hazelwood East (3-3, 2-1) led 26-7 late in the first half, and only after junior quarterback Quaran Williams notched his second score of the game did the Vikings cut the lead to 26-14 with 1 minute and 5 seconds to play before the break.
“I’m very proud of our kids not giving up and not giving in,” Parkway North coach Karl Odenwald said. “We felt that we had kind of contributed to that deficit with some of the mistakes we made, but credit to Hazelwood East. They took advantage of it like good teams do. Getting that score before halftime was huge to give us a little bit of life.”
The momentum carried over as the Vikings scored three consecutive touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. Williams rushed for his third score of the night and sophomore running back Zyan Royal electrified the crowd with a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown that tied the game and then put Parkway North ahead 34-26 when he went 61 yards for another score with just less than six minutes to play. Royal finished with a season-high 158 rushing yards.
But Hazelwood East wasn’t ready for those Friday night lights to turn off as it responded with the tying touchdown with 99 seconds left in regulation.
Once overtime begins, each team starts its offensive possession at its opponent’s 25-yard line. It’s a short field that puts the defense at a distinct disadvantage.
“It’s pretty annoying starting on the 25-yard line every time,” Tucker said. “You’ve got to hold them and we did.”
Both teams rushed for touchdowns and two-point conversions in the first two overtimes. When the third extra period began, Parkway North started on offense. Williams scored a 6-yard touchdown, his sixth of the evening to go along with 142 rushing yards, that gave the Vikings the lead, but they didn't complete the ensuing two-point conversion.
If Parkway North was going to win, it would have to get the defensive stop that had eluded it earlier in the game.
“When we knew we had to win the game was when we didn’t get the two-point conversion,” Tucker said. “If they scored they were running the ball very well against us. I wouldn’t have been surprised if they got three yards to get the two points to win the game.”
Parkway North’s defense delivered as it held Hazlewood East on fourth-and-goal from about the 5. Even though the scoreboard said the Spartans put up half a hundred, Odenwald was thrilled the Vikings defense was able to knuckle down and secure the win.
“It looks like our defense didn’t have a great day, our defense hung in tough for us,” Odenwald said. “I’m proud as heck of how our defense played. They answered the bell. They got us off the field which won us the game.”
The defense secured the win after the offense scored 50 or more points for the fourth time this season. When it’s good, Parkway North’s offense has been explosive. The Vikings rolled up 81 points in a win over McCluer North. They hit 59 against Riverview Gardens on Sept. 17.
When it’s not good, the Vikings struggle as they managed 13 combined points in their losses to Marquette and Summit. Some of that is Parkway North’s offense is still trying to grow out of being one -dimensional with Williams as quarterback.
A running back and receiver throughout his youth football experience, Williams was asked to step in under center last season out of necessity. Senior quarterback Evan Workman suffered an injury and the Vikings needed someone to take the job. Williams was the choice.
“He’s definitely still learning and progressing,” Odenwald said. “He’s getting better.”
In his first two games at quarterback last fall, Williams completed 5 of 22 passes for 62 yards and was intercepted once. In five games he rushed for 442 yards and six touchdowns.
Williams was determined to be a better passer in his first full season on the job. He spent the summer digging into the playbook and working on his mechanics. It’s been a lot to process, but every day he’s a little bit better than he was the day before.
“When we came into summer at the start of practice it hit me. It’s way different,” Williams said. “I have to read the field and see what’s going on. I have to see stuff that nobody else has to see. I have to know everybody else’s position, I have to know the defense’s position. I feel like a field general.”
The 6-foot-1 and 177-pound Williams has been better this fall as he’s completed 21 of 57 passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. He has yet to complete more than four passes in a game. If Williams can do just enough to keep opposing defenses honest through the air, it will give Parkway North’s ground attack opportunities for big plays.
“He can make every throw. He’s got a great arm,” Odenwald said. “He’s doing a good job and once he gets that asset to his game, that’s going to make our team so much more dynamic and harder to defend.”
Williams is already pretty impressive running the ball as he’s rushed for 449 yards and 14 touchdowns so far. But he’s determined to improve his passing to be a more complete player. He didn’t arrive at Parkway North a quarterback, but the competitor in him is pushing him to be the best one he can be.
“I was used to running it, but after last season I wanted to open up my game,” he said. “Everybody we played was expecting me to run the ball and I wanted to surprise them with our air attack. That was my big focus in the offseason was being able to throw the ball.”
Williams is relatively new to being a quarterback, but he’s already an old hat at taking care of his offensive line. After the big fellas had their share of pancake blocks on the field Friday night, they all went to get a well deserved post-game meal.
“It was a Waffle House kind of night,” Williams said with a smile. “I had six touchdowns, but without the line none of it happens. They showed up big time.”
Parkway North travels to rival Parkway Central (1-5) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
CALDWELL RUNS WILD TO LEAD O'FALLON PAST BELLEVILLE EAST
Byron Gettis called to apologize.
The O’Fallon football coach, Gettis knew he had leaned hard on junior running back Chris Caldwell during the Panthers' 20-17 come-from-behind win Saturday over Southwestern Conference foe Belleville East. He just didn’t realize how hard.
“I didn’t know until after the game,” Gettis said.
Caldwell rushed 45 times for 233 yards and scored two touchdowns as O’Fallon (4-2 overall, 2-1 league) held off the upset bid by Belleville East (1-5, 1-2). The 5-foot-10 and 180-pound Caldwell was quite content to set career highs in carries and rushing yards as he was asked to, literally, carry the offensive load on a soggy Saturday afternoon.
“The way the game was going I felt the ball needed to be in my hands,” Caldwell said. “I had to make a play on every down and in every situation.”
He was also quick to thank his offensive line for the work it did to clear him a path. It was a hard-hitting afternoon for everyone but especially for his big horses.
“Those guys up front protected me for real,” Caldwell said. “They were all pitching in and pushing for extra yards.”
Caldwell got the call when senior running back DeAndre Lawrence was unavailable due to being a bit nicked up, according to Gettis.
“DeAndre couldn’t go, but we see them as 1A and 1B,” Gettis said. “They present different problems for defenses. We’re fortunate we have two solid running backs.”
Caldwell’s degree of difficulty was ramped up by the wet conditions as the first-half was played in a rain storm. He ditched his football gloves and carried the ball barehanded.
“It was raining pretty hard during the first half, I ended up playing with no gloves,” he said. “It felt weird at first but I got used to it. I had to hold (the ball) a little tighter.”
Caldwell is in his first season at O’Fallon after transferring from Vianney. He actually got to see his old teammates this season when O’Fallon played at Vianney on Sept. 10. The Panthers won 58-0 as Caldwell rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown.
“I thought it was great,” Caldwell said. “They still have love for me and I still have love for them.”
Even across the Mississippi River, Caldwell was unable to escape CBC, which has won its last 12 against the Golden Griffins including this season.
CBC went to O’Fallon and scored a 49-2 win as Caldwell rushed for 41 yards on 10 carries. Caldwell wasn’t disappointed he had to see the Cadets again, he actually relished the chance to play them.
“They’re great, we want to play those guys,” Caldwell said. “Going against them three years in a row has made me better.”
O’Fallon hosts Belleville West at 7 p.m. Friday and Gettis will deploy Caldwell, but maybe not for 45 carries. Gettis was shocked by Caldwell’s final numbers Saturday.
“It’s a high school kid, you don’t want to wear and tear them like that,” Gettis said. “His best years are yet to come.”
EAST ST. LOUIS CONTINUES TO DOMINATE
The iron curtain that is the East St. Louis defense continues to dominate the Southwestern Conference. East Side beat Belleville West 68-0 Saturday afternoon as freshman running back Tyrone Martin rushed for 13 times for 147 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Five-star senior standout receiver Luther Burden III returned two punts for touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle.
The Flyers posted their second shutout in three conference games and the defense remains unscored upon. The only points East St. Louis has given up came courtesy of a safety by O’Fallon as it has outscored O’Fallon, Belleville East and Belleville West a combined 172-2.
East Side is on pace to allow the fewest points in the Southwestern Conference since the turn of the century, which would put it among the all-time great teams in program history.
In 2016 when the Flyers went 14-0 and won the Class 6A state title, they outscored their seven league foes 326-27. It wasn’t quite as good in 2019, when it outscored its five league opponents 269-34 and won its most recent state championship.
Since 1999 only East St. Louis and Edwardsville have managed to get through a season in the Southwestern Conference and not allow the rest of the league to score 60 or more combined points.
East St. Louis has accomplished the feat five times (2007, 2008, 2010, 2016, 2019). Edwardsville has done it twice (1999, 2001). It did allow just 43 points in 2015 but did not play East St. Louis that season due to the District 189 teacher’s strike.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Illinois Class 6A poll, East St. Louis (5-1 overall, 3-0 league) travels to Alton (1-5, 1-2) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
CBC’S LOADED BACKFIELD BREAKS OUT
When it has been at its absolute best the last seven years, CBC has an outstanding running game. Tre Bryant was the electric presence out of the backfield that led to the program’s first Class 6 state title in 2014 and a runner-up finish in 2015. Bryan Bradford’s combination of power and speed made him lethal on the ground as CBC won state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Over the past two weeks the Cadets have started to show just how dangerous this year’s backfield can be.
In Friday’s 42-7 win over St. Thomas Aquinas, junior running back Ralph Dixon erupted for 104 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. It’s the third most carries he’s had this season. He carried seven times against East St. Louis for 36 yards and scored two touchdowns. When CBC ended its four-game losing streak to De Smet he had seven carries for 22 yards.
When the Cadets beat O’Fallon 49-2 he had one carry for a 68-yard touchdown. In CBC’s 63-6 win over Vianney he had one carry for a 33-yard touchdown.
On the season Dixon has carried 36 times for 321 yards and scored seven times. He’s averaging just more than 12 yards per carry.
Not to be outdone is classmate and fellow running back Jeremiyah Love. The defending Class 5 100-meter dash state champion, Love has rushed 32 times for 379 yards and six touchdowns. He had a huge night against St. Louis U. High in Week 5 as he broke out for a career-high 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just 11 carries. His previous high this season was the 84 yards he racked up on two carries against East St. Louis in Week 1.
The No. 2 large school and top-ranked team in the Missouri Media’s Class 6 state poll, CBC (5-1 overall, 3-0 league) travels to Metro Catholic Conference rival Chaminade (3-3, 1-2) for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday. The Cadets have won their last 12 against the Red Devils. Chaminade’s last win over CBC came in 2008.
CHAMINADE’S LUFIAU LATEST TO TIE STANDARD’S RECORD
Rob Standard has often been the standard when it comes to area running backs. The 2011 Chaminade graduate rushed for an area-high 7,799 yards and 98 total touchdowns and was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro football offensive player of the year in 2009 and 2010.
Over the past two games two current Red Devils have joined Standard in the school record book. Senior athlete Cam Epps and junior running back William Lufiau have each scored six touchdowns in a game to tie Standard for the single-game record.
Epps accomplished the feat Sept. 24 in a 64-7 win over Granite City (0-6) as he rushed for 205 yards and five touchdowns in the first three quarters then returned a punt 60 yards early in the fourth quarter.
Lufiau joined the club when Chaminade beat Vianney 72-14 this past Friday as he rushed 15 times for 218 yards and six touchdowns. Lufiau scored five times in the first half and then again on the last play of the third quarter.
Standard set the record in 2009 when he carried the ball 32 times for 379 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-35 win over Francis Howell Central. Standard scored three times in each half. The game was tied at 35 at halftime.
The 72 points scored Friday are the most the Red Devils have scored this century and the first time they have broken the 70-point barrier in that time. Since 1999 Chaminade has broken 60 points just six times but have done it in four of the last five seasons. They scored 62 against Poplar Bluff in 2019, hit 62 again against Parkway South in 2018 and beat Springfield Catholic 63-0 in 2017. They scored 57 points last fall against Parkway West in the COVID-19 truncated season.
In 2015 when they finished as the Class 5 runner-ups, the Red Devils defeated De Smet 66-7. They also hit 63 against Roosevelt in 2012. The first time came against Howell Central when Standard set the single-game touchdown record.
Chaminade (3-3 overall, 1-2 league) hosts CBC (5-1, 3-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.
MEHLVILLE HOSTS OAKVILLE IN RIVALRY SHOWDOWN
One of south St. Louis County’s best rivalries is set for Friday night when Oakville travels to Mehlville for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Mehlville has won four in a row and five of the last six against Oakville. In 2018 and 2019 the Panthers rolled to victory by a combined score of 96-6. Last season’s game was much more competitive as Mehlville senior running back Eric Ohmer scored the go-ahead touchdown with 45 seconds to play in a 24-21 victory. Oakville had taken the lead just moments before when junior running back Kamerin McCalip punched in a four-yard touchdown with 59 seconds to go.
Oakville (3-3) is playing much better football this fall. It ended an eight-game losing streak when it beat Webster Groves 14-10 on Sept. 10 and proceeded to win three in a row. It’s the longest such winning streak since 2013, when the Tigers won four in a row that included victories over Mehlville and St. Louis U. High. That season they finished 6-4 and were upset in the postseason by the Panthers, 28-25.
Mehlville (2-4) has lost its last two games at Seckman and at Fox after posting back-to-back wins over Parkway South and McCluer North.
Ohmer is the catalyst for the Panthers as he’s rushed for 622 yards and seven touchdowns. Oakville is led by sophomore Ethan Venable who has rushed for 553 yards and four touchdowns.
DISTRICT SEEDING INTRIGUE
Two thirds of the way through the regular season and the district seeds are starting to take shape. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting Missouri district standings from around the area.
Class 6 District 1
Standings: CBC 44.75; Marquette 43.33; Kirkwood 41.4; Lindbergh 41.31; De Smet 36.17; SLUH 34.47; Northwest 25.21; Vianney 15.73
The skinny: CBC is sitting pretty for the top spot as it travels to Chaminade on Friday then goes to Rockhurst and finishes at Edwardsville. If it wins out the Cadets are No. 1.
Marquette and Kirkwood are slated to play Friday night in what should be one of the area’s top games. The winner will have the advantage of jumping the other should they finish next to each other in the final standings.
De Smet hosts Rockhurst Friday then welcomes SLUH and ends with Vashon. The Spartans will need some help to get to the No. 3 seed and avoid seeing CBC in a district semifinal which could happen as either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed.
Class 6 District 2
Standings: Hazelwood Central 49.08; Troy Buchanan 44.87; Francis Howell 41.5; Timberland 35.67; Pattonville 27.69; Fort Zumwalt West 25.67; Hazelwood West 23; Hickman 22.98
The skinny: The Hawks are fully in control at the moment but do finish out at home against Lindbergh in Week 8 and Marquette in Week 9. Troy is sitting at No. 2 but should Howell finish third the Vikings can jump the Trojans due to their head-to-head victory.
Class 5 District 2
Standings: Summit 48.83; Eureka 48.33; Ladue 45.52; Parkway West 35.23; Lafayette 32.17; Webster Groves 20.41; Parkway South 18.13
The skinny: A real three-way race for the top spot. Summit will be hard to pass if it wins out but Eureka just might if it finishes 8-1 because it would have to knock off Kirkwood and that comes with a bonus for playing a Class 6 team (win or lose). Should either Summit or Eureka stumble Ladue could jump into the No. 1 spot as it finishes with a solid Lafayette, Riverview Gardens and at Fox.
Class 4 District 2
Standings: Vashon 50.6; Union 49.31; Pacific 26.35; Windsor 26.17; Gateway STEM 26.09; Affton 11.82; Confluence 11.62
The skinny: A two-way race to see who gets to play at home for the duration of the district tournament. Vashon will get a bonus point bump for playing a Class 6 De Smet in Week 9. Union will face its toughest test this season on Friday when it hosts Owensville (5-1).
Class 3 District 2
Standings: St. Mary’s 51.4; Valle Catholic 50.67; Ste. Genevieve 33.5; Roosevelt 30.29; Herculaneum 21.69; Bishop DuBourg 16; Bayless 12.33
The skinny: Another race to see who gets home field for the district title game. St. Mary’s won at Valle Catholic 55-22 in a district semifinal last season. The bottom four teams of this district are a combined 1-20. Roosevelt is 0-5 and is currently the No 4 seed in large part to its strength of schedule.
Class 3 District 3
Standings: Cardinal Ritter 43.24; Winfield 37.93; Lutheran North 34.06; Orchard Farm 31.21; Normandy 30.95; St. Charles West 30.57; Wright City 18.4
The skinny: The Lions have a tough slate to finish as they travel to St. Mary’s, host defending Class 5 champion Jackson then travel to Bowling Green to wrap the regular season. Winfield went 0-10 last year but has been rejuvenated by an influx of players from Elsberry, with which it has formed a co-op. Lutheran North will have to handle its business against a Bishop Miege (Kan.) team that beat St. Thomas Aquinas. The same Aquinas that beat Lutheran North the week before. The Crusaders are going to need some help to jump into the top spot over the next three weeks.