Football notebook: Prince named Webster Groves coach; Masters out at Vianney

Munir Prince is no longer the interim coach of the Webster Groves High football team.
Last week, Webster Groves removed the interim tag and named Prince its 11th head football coach in school history.
Webster Groves announced Prince as its new coach in a statement released Friday. He replaces Matt Buha, who was hired in February of 2020 and resigned on Nov. 4. In Buha’s two seasons the Statesmen were 0-12.
Prince took over following Buha’s resignation and coached the Statesmen in their annual Turkey Day Game against Kirkwood. It was Prince’s first game as a head coach after serving as an assistant under Buha the past two seasons. Kirkwood won 65-0 for its eighth successive Turkey Day Game victory. It’s the largest margin of victory for the Pioneers in the more than a century-old rivalry.
Prince shared a statement on social media Monday about officially being tabbed Webster Groves’ coach.
“I’m extremely excited and ready to get to work,” Prince wrote.
Prince has plenty of work ahead of him.
Webster Groves went 0-10 this season and has lost 15 consecutive games. It’s the second winless season in the last four years for the Statesmen. Webster Groves’ last win was a 49-6 victory over Ritenour on November 1, 2019.
VIANNEY SEARCHING FOR A NEW COACH
Chad Masters is out as Vianney’s football coach.
The announcement was made in an email distributed to the Vianney community before Thanksgiving.
Masters was hired in February of 2019 after leading Tolton’s program.
He replaced Paul Day, who resigned in December of 2018 just 20 days after leading the Golden Griffins to their second Class 5 state championship in three seasons.
Vianney went 1-9 this season. Its lone win came against DuBourg, which was 0-7 and did not participate in the postseason due to an insufficient roster. In Masters’ three seasons, Vianney was 3-23, including an 0-5 season in 2020 that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions put in place to stop its spread. The Golden Griffins went 0-11 in Metro Catholic Conference play under Masters. Their last MCC win came against St. Louis U. High, 34-18, on September 28, 2018.
ALL-STAR GAME ON DECK SATURDAY
The American Cancer Society’s second all-star football game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Hunter Stadium on the campus of Lindenwood University.
The game will feature 66 area players representing 37 schools from Missouri that have been divided into a Red Team and a White Team. The players were nominated by their high school coaches.
A couple of area coaching stalwarts have signed on to help. Parkway South coach Tom Beauchamp will lead the White Team and former De Smet coach Pat Mahoney will take the reins of the Red Team.
Tickets will be sold the day of the game at the gate for $10. Gates will open at noon.
DIGGING IN ON ST. MARY’S DEFENSE
When St. Mary’s set the state record for largest margin of victory in a state championship game with its 56-0 win over St. Pius X–Kansas City on Saturday in the Class 3 title game, it did so with a defense that also was historically good.
St. Mary’s held St. Pius to negative 5 yards rushing. According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association record book, that’s tied for the third-fewest rushing yards allowed in a title game.
Blue Springs set the record when it held Hazelwood East to negative 27 yards in the 2001 Class 5A championship. University High (Warrensburg) held Fairfax to negative 6 yards rushing in the 1972 Class 1A final.
St. Mary’s tied Jefferson City, which held Hazelwood Central to negative 5 yards rushing in the 1978 Class 4A championship game.
St. Mary’s quarterback Caron Spann had a remarkable afternoon as he completed 6 of 10 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for two more. Spann’s efficiency deprived him the chance to be recorded in the record book.
Spann averaged 34 yards per completion. That would obliterate the current record of 26.17 held by Lee’s Summit West after the 2010 Class 5 championship game. But MSHSAA has a minimum of 10 completions, so Spann’s afternoon does not make the cut.
CONTROVERSY FOLLOWS LUTHERAN ST. CHARLES VICTORY
When Lutheran St. Charles scored the game-winning touchdown against Lamar in the Class 2 championship game Friday night, it had 12 players on the field. Teams are only allowed to have 11 players on the field at a time and had the officials noticed the extra player the Cougars would have been penalized for illegal substitution and lost 5 yards.
Arlen Harris Jr. scored the game-winning 5-yard touchdown in the final seconds to lift Lutheran St. Charles (12-2) to a thrilling 33-27 victory and its first state championship.
Lamar (13-1) was attempting to win its second consecutive state title and ninth overall since 2011.