Football notebook: Prince named Webster Groves coach; Masters out at Vianney

VIANNEY SEARCHING FOR A NEW COACH

Chad Masters is out as Vianney’s football coach.

The announcement was made in an email distributed to the Vianney community before Thanksgiving.

Masters was hired in February of 2019 after leading Tolton’s program.

He replaced Paul Day, who resigned in December of 2018 just 20 days after leading the Golden Griffins to their second Class 5 state championship in three seasons.

Vianney went 1-9 this season. Its lone win came against DuBourg, which was 0-7 and did not participate in the postseason due to an insufficient roster. In Masters’ three seasons, Vianney was 3-23, including an 0-5 season in 2020 that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions put in place to stop its spread. The Golden Griffins went 0-11 in Metro Catholic Conference play under Masters. Their last MCC win came against St. Louis U. High, 34-18, on September 28, 2018.

ALL-STAR GAME ON DECK SATURDAY

The American Cancer Society’s second all-star football game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Hunter Stadium on the campus of Lindenwood University.