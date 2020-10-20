Football notebook: Ruble runs wild as Seckman keeps historic streak alive; MICDS, John Burroughs face off Saturday

“We came in with a different mindset,” Ruble said. “Making history at Seckman High School is pretty awesome.”

More history can be made this weekend. Seckman hosts Parkway South (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars are 0-7 all-time against the Patriots. They’re on a mission to change that this week.

“We want to beat Parkway South and get a good seed (in districts),” Ruble said. “We’re definitely not satisfied. We want to keep it going.”

MICDS, BURROUGHS FACE OFF SATURDAY

Fred Bouchard thought he had an idea of what the John Burroughs game meant when he was tabbed as MICDS’s new football coach in February.

After a meeting with the MICDS Football Fathers his vision became clearer.

“They talked about any number of things,” Bouchard said with a chuckle. “But what I got from most of those guys was this is a really important game.”

MICDS (2-0) will play at Burroughs (2-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Bouchard said it will be the 95th consecutive year the rivals will face each other on the football field, a streak stretching back to 1925.

“That’s what the archivist tells us,” Bouchard said.