Football notebook: Ruble runs wild as Seckman keeps historic streak alive; MICDS, John Burroughs face off Saturday

Wide receivers for the Seckman football team don’t grab passes.
They grab bodies.
The Jaguars offense is a throwback to when forward passes were rarely seen. Through six games Seckman has attempted a total of 16 passes and completed five. Senior Tanner Barker leads Seckman with three receptions for 56 yards and three touchdowns.
“We ask all our wide receivers block a lot more than they touch the ball,” Seckman coach Nick Baer said. “It’s a true team offense.”
It’s a scheme that’s helped the Jaguars make history this fall.
Seckman (4-2) has won three in a row and all three wins have been noted in the record book. On Oct. 3, Seckman beat Parkway North 21-13. It was the Jaguars first win over the Vikings in school history.
On Oct. 9, Seckman beat Webster Groves 35-0. It was the first win over the Statesmen in school history.
Last week Seckman held on for a 35-33 win at Park Hills Central in the first meeting between the two programs. The Rebels entered the game 7-0. It was the first time the Jaguars have ever beaten a 7-0 team.
One of the biggest contributors to that victory was quarterback Cole Ruble. The 5-foot-10 and 175-pound sophomore surveyed the Park Hills Central defense and saw something he liked.
He saw it all night long.
Ruble, 16, rushed 40 times for a single-game school record of 406 yards and scored five touchdowns as Seckman continued its historic streak.
“If they’re not stopping the run we’re going to keep running it,” Ruble said.
Ruble has rushed for 1,342 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. His 406 yards against Park Hills Central is more than any other Jaguar running back has accumulated this entire season.
The three-game win streak ranks among the longest ever at Seckman. The Jaguars’ high-water mark is a five-game win streak in 2006. They won four in a row in 2007 and again in 2018 when they got off to a 6-1 start.
Seckman might have been able to match that mark but it missed two weeks after it went into quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure. When the Jaguars returned to action after their break on Sept. 25 they were beaten by rival Northwest–Cedar Hill, 48-28. Baer said his team looked like it had just returned from a hiatus.
“The rust was there,” Baer said.
The Jaguars gave up 325 passing yards and another 180 yards on the ground to the Lions. It was a wakeup call.
“That next week we laid it out for the defense,” Baer said.
The defense responded. It allowed Parkway North to score 13 points, the fewest ever scored against Seckman by the Vikings. Then it pitched a shutout against Webster Groves. It’s just the seventh time since 1999 that the Statesmen have been held scoreless.
Even though Park Hills Central scored points, standout running back Dayshawn Welch didn’t do the damage. Welch has racked up 1,530 yards and scored 21 touchdowns this season but Baer said he was held to just 50 yards against Seckman.
The Jaguars defense then sealed the victory by forcing a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter on its own 35-yard-line.
“They came up with a huge stop,” Baer said.
Making it all the more impressive was several of Seckman’s defensive lineman play both ways. Senior Colton Critchlow had 10 tackles against Park Hills Central. When he wasn’t busy busting up the Rebels offense he was plowing through their defense clearing the way for Ruble. Critchlow is joined by seniors Brandon Granger, Kevin Burgess, Adam Boraswki and sophomores Zach Hudson and Jacob Weigel.
“They (the offensive line) mean everything to me,” Ruble said. “I love them. I respect them. I trust them on the field. They never give up.”
Ruble said an important piece of Friday’s victory was the Jaguars belief in themselves. They are now a confident bunch that is playing its best football at the right time. That makes a difference, especially late in a tight game.
“We came in with a different mindset,” Ruble said. “Making history at Seckman High School is pretty awesome.”
More history can be made this weekend. Seckman hosts Parkway South (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars are 0-7 all-time against the Patriots. They’re on a mission to change that this week.
“We want to beat Parkway South and get a good seed (in districts),” Ruble said. “We’re definitely not satisfied. We want to keep it going.”
MICDS, BURROUGHS FACE OFF SATURDAY
Fred Bouchard thought he had an idea of what the John Burroughs game meant when he was tabbed as MICDS’s new football coach in February.
After a meeting with the MICDS Football Fathers his vision became clearer.
“They talked about any number of things,” Bouchard said with a chuckle. “But what I got from most of those guys was this is a really important game.”
MICDS (2-0) will play at Burroughs (2-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Bouchard said it will be the 95th consecutive year the rivals will face each other on the football field, a streak stretching back to 1925.
“That’s what the archivist tells us,” Bouchard said.
To make the game happen this season some things had to fall into place. MICDS was originally scheduled to play Chaminade but in an effort to keep the rivalry going, audibled to play its neighbor. The two were supposed to play in September.
MICDS has had its way with Burroughs recently. The Rams have won the last four, including the last three a combined 137-22. Since 1999, MICDS leads the series 14-7.
Bouchard takes those old results with a grain of salt. He’s wary of the Bombers, who have looked sharp in their first two games this season.
“They’re really good. They’ve got a good team and a good scheme,” Bouchard said. “They’re scoring points in a hurry.”
John Burroughs outscored Priory and Clayton a combined 86-21.
MICDS hasn’t been bad, either. The Rams rolled to a 49-14 win over Lutheran South in their opener on Oct. 9. Last Friday they beat St. Dominic 56-40, though they did lose a key piece of their offense that night.
Sophomore running back Winston Moore scored two touchdowns against the Crusaders but suffered an injury that required him to be taken from the field by an ambulance. Bouchard said Moore would not return this season but was recovering from the injury and his long-term prognosis was positive.
“He’s all right,” Bouchard said.
One wrinkle that did come with agreeing to play Burroughs was this is the Bombers year to host. That means MICDS will not play a regular season home game. But they appear to be positioned to host at least one district game at Ron Holtman Stadium, if not more.
MICDS is currently the top seed in the Class 4 District 3 field with 47.44 points. St. Dominic is the No. 2 seed with 38.73 points. The No. 1 seed gets to play at home for the duration of the district. The top two seeds in a six-team district will receive first-round byes. The other teams in the District 3 field include No. 3 Parkway North, No. 4 St. Charles West, No. 5 Trinity and No. 6 St. Charles.
JACKSON RETURNS AS RITTER HITS THE ROAD
Cardinal Ritter senior running back Bill Jackson will get to make his debut this fall when the Lions travel to Helias for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
Jackson served a two-game suspension this season after not serving a one-game suspension last fall stemming from his ejection from the 2018 Class 3 state championship game.
As a junior Jackson rushed for 847 yards and scored nine touchdowns in seven games. He’s verbally committed to play for Tulsa.
Ritter (0-2) has won its last two games against Helias. In 2018 the Lions rolled to a 61-35 win. Last season they scored a 48-14 victory before being forced to forfeit.
The Lions have not shied away from stiff competition. They opened the season at Class 6 No. 5 Francis Howell (6-1) and last week took on Class 5 No. 3 Jackson (8-0). Ritter was tied with Howell at 14-14 at halftime before wearing out. It lost at home to Jackson, 56-32. The 32 points allowed is the most allowed by Jackson this season.
Helias (8-0) is the No. 1 team in Class 4 and on a roll. The Crusaders have beaten their last three opponents, Jefferson City, Capital City and Smith-Cotton, a combined 124-9.
LUTHERAN ST. CHARLES RESUMES AFTER THREE-WEEK HIATUS
After a three-week break, Lutheran St. Charles is back on the football field.
Athletics director Melvin Bethany said the Cougars will host Troy at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lutheran St. Charles (4-1) has not played since Sept. 25, when it beat Tolton 70-0. This will be the first meeting with Troy (3-5) since at least 1999. The Trojans are the second Class 6 team the Cougars have faced this season. Lutheran St. Charles beat Fort Zumwalt West 30-11 on Sept. 4.
HOLT’S BROWN SETS SCHOOL RECORD
Holt junior quarterback Cooper Brown put his name in the school record book on Friday. The 6-foot-3 and 200 pound Brown threw for 335 yards and six touchdowns in the Indians 42-0 win over Francis Howell Central. The six touchdown passes gives him a school record 31, breaking the mark of 25 set by Emilio Monsivias in 2014.
On the season Brown has thrown for 1,937 yards, 31 touchdowns and been intercepted six times.
Holt (7-1) is scheduled to play at Liberty (3-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
LUTHERAN NORTH, DE SMET OPEN THIS WEEKEND
This is the final weekend of the regular season and two of the area’s premier programs are without opponent.
Defending Class 6 champion De Smet (2-0) knocked off Metro Catholic Conference rivals CBC and St. Louis U. High.
Reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran North (3-0) beat Parkway West, Trinity and St. Mary’s.
Lutheran North coach Carl Reed said the Crusaders inquired about facing De Smet but were unable to schedule a game.
