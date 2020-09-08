Football notebook: Seckman cancels game against Northwest; Chaminade senior starts petition to play

St. Pius landed on playing at Piggott after it had to fill the hole created when Crystal City stepped away from the I-55 Conference last fall. The Lancers had Milan on the schedule, but eventually that got canceled. Finally the Lancers found Piggott and set the game.

Piggott won 12-0.

“It was a good game for us, we had our shots and didn’t capitalize,” said Oliver, the St. Pius coach.

The Lancers loaded up in a charter bus to make the trek. They were given ample space in the locker room and allowed to use the showers when the game was over. Some of the team parents purchased pizzas to feed the team on the ride home.

Oliver, who was at Affton for a long time before landing in Festus at St. Pius, said it was nice to just be on the field and doing what he’s done for so long.

“Outside of the masks and not shaking hands (before the game or after) it was just football,” Oliver said. “It’s kind of a break from all the other things going on (in the world).”