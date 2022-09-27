Football notebook: Seckman's Ruble running his way into history; Herky receiver racks up the yards

The Missouri State High School Activities Association football record book is not the most accurate source for historical information about the state’s football history. It relies on its member schools to supply it with information, and if they don’t then that player’s numbers are not included.

For instance, John Burroughs legend, Ohio State standout and Pro Bowl running back for the Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott is nowhere to be found in the record book. There’s no mention of his 4,120 career rushing yards or his 100 career touchdowns.

Still, it’s worthwhile to take a gaze at where some of the area’s best stack up with those whose career statistics have been submitted.

Cole Ruble has the look of someone who’s going to etch his name into that record book.

The senior quarterback at Seckman, Ruble has been a varsity mainstay since his sophomore year, and in that time he has put up some eye-popping numbers.

In his first season as the starting quarterback he rushed for 1,716 yards and scored 19 touchdowns in the fall 2020 season that included just eight games due to COVID-19-related cancellations or quarantines.

Last season Ruble turned it up a notch as he rushed for 2,555 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also proved a capable passer as he completed 52 of 101 passes for 787 yards, 13 touchdowns and was intercepted once.

As a senior Ruble has improved even more. Through five games the 5-foot-11 and 185-pound Ruble has rushed for 985 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 18 of 28 passes for 368 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception.

Add it all up and Ruble has rushed for 5,261 yards and 69 touchdowns. According to MSHSAA’s record book that would put him at No. 20 for career rushing yards ahead of Westran’s Tyler Hunt, who rushed for 5,172 yards from 2007-10. It would put Ruble behind Wright City’s Trenton Lee Davis, who rushed for 5,321 yards from 2008-10.

Ruble’s career totals are the second most listed in the record book for an area player. Jefferson’s Andrew Graves is No. 9 after he rushed for 6,543 yards from 2015-18.

Ruble’s rushing touchdown total puts him just outside the top 15 in the record book. Hamilton-Penney’s Sawyer Morrow is No. 15 with 74 career rushing touchdowns. Hamilton-Penney’s Kellen Overstreet is No. 1 for rushing touchdowns with 135 from 2011-14.

Brentwood 2016 graduate Jacob Clay is tied for No. 6 on the list with 100 rushing touchdowns. He’s listed at No. 8 on the all-time total touchdown list with 107. Graves is No. 5 with 113. Overstreet leads this list, too, with 168 total touchdowns.

What makes Ruble’s ridiculous production that much more impressive is he’s done it in just 25 games. Nearly all of the players listed in the record book are well beyond 35 career games and most played in more than 40. Hamilton-Penney’s players are all over the record book in large part because that program has routinely marched deep into the playoffs and earned more games to play. The Jaguars have yet to win a district title, though they did finish as a Class 5 district runner-up last season to juggernaut Jackson.

Seckman is scheduled to play four more regular season games and then will take part in the Class 6 District 1 tournament with the likes of CBC, St. Louis U. High, Marquette, Kirkwood and Lindbergh.

Ruble’s production has not only been outrageous, it’s come during one of Seckman’s most successful four-year runs in school history. Since his freshman year, the 2019 season, the Jaguars have won 20 games. The only stretch that’s better is from 2018-21 when Seckman won 22 games. That includes last season’s 9-3 mark, which set the school record for wins.

Seckman (4-1 overall, 2-0 league) will go for more school history this week when it hosts Parkway South (4-1, 3-0) in a Suburban Conference Orange Pool showdown. The conference crown will be a two-horse race between the winner and Oakville (3-2, 2-0). The other members of the conference are Mehlville, Northwest-Cedar Hill and Webster Groves, which are a combined 0-14. Seckman is the reigning conference champion after it won its first league title last season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

HERKY’S BAHR TOPS AREA IN RECEIVING YARDS

Now that Luther Burden III and Kevin Coleman Jr. have taken their talents to college, who’s the best receiver in the area? It’s a great debate that would include St. Louis U. High junior Ryan Wingo, who’s rated as the No. 1 or No. 2 wide receiver in the country by various recruiting outlets. CBC standout junior Jeremiah McClellan would certainly have a case as he’s ranked among the top 30 at his position nationally and a hot collegiate prospect in his own right.

Cardinal Ritter senior Fredrick Moore, a Michigan recruit, has been outstanding as the Lions have rolled to five consecutive wins to the start the season.

But none of those outrageously talented players lead the area in receiving yards. That designation goes to Herculaneum senior Lucas Bahr, who has 30 receptions for 617 yards and has scored 10 total touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3 and 195-pound Bahr was the backup to quarterback Jackson Dearing last season and spent most of the fall at running back as he rushed for 514 yards and seven touchdowns while only catching nine passes for 60 yards. Bahr blew those numbers away in the Blackcats’ first game this season as he hauled in seven passes for 223 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Windsor in Week 1.

Herky (3-2) has lost its last two games on the road in heartbreaking fashion as St. Vincent held on for a 19-16 win on Sept. 16. St. Pius X then eked out a 13-6 victory this past Friday.

The Blackcats return home to host Grandview (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. Grandview has won its last three against Herky, including a 35-14 win last season.

WASHINGTON’S DECKELMAN DELIVERS CAREER NIGHT

Devon Deckelman scored more touchdowns Friday night then he had in his previous two seasons of varsity football combined.

A senior running back and kicker, Deckelman rushed for five touchdowns as Washington rolled to a 76-7 win over Liberty Friday night. With his five touchdowns Friday night, Deckelman now has eight for the season and 11 for his three-year varsity career. He spent his sophomore year primarily as a kicker as he knocked in 38 extra-point kicks. As a junior he scored three touchdowns and connected on 30 point-after kicks.

On Friday he scored four of his five touchdowns in the first quarter and then hit 10 extra-point kicks. He added an 83-yard kickoff return early in the fourth quarter for his final trip to the end zone.

Washington (2-3 overall, 1-2 GAC Central) had lost two games in a row before teeing off on Liberty (2-3, 1-2) for its fourth successive win in the series. The 76 points scored is the most for the Blue Jays since they beat Holt 84-57 on October 9, 2015. That game is in the Missouri State High School Activities Association record book for multiple reasons, including standout running back Jared Rennick’s performance as he rushed 35 times for 393 yards and scored nine touchdowns.

Washington travels to Fort Zumwalt East (1-4, 0-3) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. The Blue Jays have won their last four in a row over the Lions.

LUTHERAN NORTH’S DIXON SETS SCHOOL RECORD

In the long, proud tradition of Lutheran North football, Ricky Dixon did something that’s never been done before. A senior running back, Dixon rushed for five touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and scored a two-point conversion to give him a school record 38 points in a single game as the Crusaders rolled up a 55-7 win over Lutheran South Friday night. It’s the ninth consecutive win for Lutheran North over its rival. Since 1999 the Crusaders hold a 22-1 edge in the series on the Lancers.

For the season Dixon has rushed for 422 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s caught three passes for 31 yards and a score, too.

The No. 5 small school, Lutheran North (3-2 overall, 2-0 league) will try to end MICDS’s reign as Metro League champion. The No. 2 small school, MICDS (5-0, 3-0) ended a three-game losing streak to Lutheran North last season with a 56-37 win. Since 2012 Lutheran North leads the series 7-2.

Lutheran North plays at MICDS at 1 p.m. Saturday and then follows that up with road games at Class 3 No. 8 Maryville (3-2), Class 3 No. 4 Lutheran St. Charles (3-2) and finishes as home against Class 4 No. 1 St. Mary’s (4-1).

HOWELL NORTH, HOWELL CENTRAL FACE OFF AT LINDENWOOD

Francis Howell North won’t get to play on its own field this season as construction has forced the Knights off campus.

They will, however, get to play their homecoming game like college kids — Division I college kids.

Howell North (2-3 overall, 0-2 GAC South) hosts Howell Central (3-2, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Hunter Stadium on the campus of Lindenwood University. It’s the second consecutive season the teams will play at the college stadium.

The Knights have used Howell Central’s facility as their home field this fall but will get the chance to play at a neutral site Friday night.

Howell North is fresh off a 42-7 setback against Fort Zumwalt West on Saturday and has lost its last four against Howell Central. In last season’s 28-21 loss the Knights scored with just more than four minute to play to give themselves a chance in the end.

Howell Central has lost successive games to No. 8 large school Troy and No. 7 large school Timberland, respectively. The Spartans will tussle with the Knights on Friday, then continue to grind through their conference with a home game against Fort Zumwalt West and then a road trip to Francis Howell before finishing the regular season at home against Washington.

GRID BITS

• Just outside the area two state-ranked teams will knock heads as Class 3 No. 8 Park Hills Central (5-0) travels to No. 3 Valle Catholic (5-0). The Rebels have outscored their opponents on average 46-14 this season. The Warriors have been even better as they’ve beaten their competition 61-15.

These two could meet again as they’re both part of the Class 3 District 1 tournament. The winner will have the inside track to the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the district tournament.

• Winfield beat Orchard Farm on Friday for its first win of the season on the field. The Warriors doubled their win total after Wright City forfeited its Week 1 matchup due to the use of an ineligible player. Wright City had won the game, 27-19.

Winfield (2-3) plays at St. Charles at 7 p.m. Friday. Wright City (4-1) travels to Montgomery County (0-5) on Friday.

• Riverview Gardens defeated Affton 52-32 for its second win of the season. The last time the Rams won more than a single game in a season was 2017, when they went 8-4. The 52 points scored is the most Riverview Gardens has put up on a single opponent since it beat Seckman 52-13 on September 30, 2016. It’s also 20 more points than the Rams scored all of last season combined as they went 0-8.

Riverview Gardens (2-3) hosts Normandy (2-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

• When Mehlville hosts Webster Groves at 7 p.m. Friday one team will end a losing streak. Mehlville (0-5) has lost six games in a row. Webster Groves (0-4) has lost 19 consecutive games. The Statesmen had a bye last week to accommodate for their annual Turkey Day Game against rival Kirkwood.

In its four games Webster Groves has been outscored 195-23. In its five games Mehlville has been outscored 196-28.

Mehlville has won all three of its games against Webster Groves since 2000. The Panthers won in 2020 and 2021 a combined 44-0.