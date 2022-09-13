Football notebook: St. Mary's faces Lutheran St. Charles in rare meeting between reigning champs

A rare occurrence will take place Friday night when the St. Mary’s football team travels to Lutheran St. Charles.

It will be just the fourth time this century two reigning state champions from the area will play one another.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, St. Mary’s (2-1) won Class 3 last season for its first state title in program history. The No. 3 small school, Lutheran St. Charles (3-0) won its first state title when it won the Class 2 championship.

The last time two defending champions from the area crossed paths was 2019, when Class 6 champion CBC beat Class 5 champion Vianney, 49-7. That was a drastically different Golden Griffins team that not only graduated an extremely talented senior class but also had a new coach following the resignation of Paul Day, who led the program to its only two championships in school history.

In 2017, Class 6 champion Kirkwood was slated to host Class 5 champ and neighbor Vianney in a highly anticipated game but it never happened. In April of 2017, Kirkwood announced it would no longer schedule teams in the Metro Catholic Conference, dropped the Golden Griffins from its schedule and replaced them with Jefferson City.

The biggest showdown between two defending state champions in recent memory happened just outside the area when three-time Class 1 champion Valle Catholic hosted five-time defending Class 2 champion Lamar on October 1, 2016. That game turned up the intrigue to another level as Valle put its best-in-the-nation 51-game winning streak on the line. Lamar dominated with a 50-13 win at Valle’s Father John Dempsey Field. Lamar went on to win another Class 2 title but Valle was beaten in the Class 1 semifinals that season by eventual champion Hamilton.

Prior to CBC and Vianney duking it out, you have to go back to the 2009 season when Class 6 champion Hazelwood Central tussled with Class 5 champion Hazelwood East. The Hawks won 28-7 on September 12, finished that season 13-1 and claimed consecutive Class 6 titles. The only blemish on Central’s record was a 16-10 stunner at the hands of bitter rival McCluer North.

In 2005, Class 3 champion MICDS hosted Class 4 champion Clayton. MICDS won 34-12 on September 24 and finished as the Class 3 runner-up to Harrisonville, which it beat the year before. Both times the Wildcats were led by current MICDS coach Fred Bouchard.

MICDS and Clayton played a thriller during the 2004 season the Rams won 24-21 on a Thursday night at CBC. It was the only loss for the Greyhounds that season as they beat Webb City in overtime to claim their title.

In that same vein, St. Mary’s and Lutheran St. Charles hooked up last year before they were champions. The Dragons defended their house with a 54-12 win. They were the only area opponent to beat Lutheran St. Charles last season and in fact are the last opponent of any kind to beat the Cougars. Lutheran St. Charles is riding an area-best 12-game winning streak after it closed out the 2021 season with nine successive wins and has opened this season unbeaten.

The area’s best win streak had belonged to St. Mary’s, which won 13 in a row until this past Friday when Illinois Class 8A heavy Neuqua Valley eked out a 21-20 win at home.

It’s the second consecutive season the Dragons have lost to Neuqua Valley and the second consecutive season they had their chances to win it in the end.

“They are a really good ball club and they play extremely hard,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said. “They do all the little things right.”

St. Mary’s had its opportunities, but Turner said his team made too many mistakes in key moments that wound up submarining their shot at victory. The Dragons dropped a touchdown in the end zone and missed out on two other wide-open chances. Three bad snaps squashed drives and one was deep in their own territory, which gave Neuqua Valley a short field that it turned into a touchdown.

“I feel like we matched their physicality,” Turner said. “We kept coming back, up until the last play of the game we had a chance. We had too many mistakes.”

Turner said last season’s loss at home to Neuqua Valley proved to be a turning point for the Dragons as they proceeded to win their next 11 games, all but one of which was by double digits including seven by 42 or more points. The only win that was even tight was a come-from-behind 22-19 thriller at Trinity, Kentucky.

“We play the schedule we do to prepare us for games like the one coming up (on Friday),” Turner said.

During his early preparation for Lutheran St. Charles, Turner was impressed by the Cougars' rushing attack with sophomore Ayden Harris and senior Allen Mitchell carrying the load. He was also impressed by sophomore quarterback Michael Gerdine, who hit on 9 of 17 passes for 279 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-3 win last week over St. Dominic. Gerdine spread the ball around as five different players caught at least one pass, with junior Kaleb Mays leading the way with four receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

“They’re a good football team and we know each other pretty well,” Turner said.

Turner said his main focus this week was to work out the kinks and mistakes the Dragons made last week that hurt them against a quality opponent. If St. Mary’s doesn’t play near its ceiling, it’s not going to get the results it wants.

“We have to play well on our end,” Turner said. “We need to do what we do well before I start thinking about the other side.”

Collinsville shuts out Alton again

Since 1999, Collinsville and Alton have played one another 23 times. Never before had one of these two shut the other out in back-to-back meetings.

Until Friday night.

The Kahoks rolled to a 47-0 win a year after scoring a 41-0 victory. Those are just the second and third times the Kahoks have managed to shut out the Redbirds this century. Collinsville won 14-0 on September 9, 2011.

Collinsville (2-1) has won back-to-back games after beating Triad 29-14 on the road in Week 2. The Kahoks have been paced by junior quarterback Ethan Bagwell, who’s passed for 536 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s also rushed for 135 yards and three scores. Senior running back Jerry Richardson has rushed for 223 yards and scored twice while catching 10 passes for 162 yards and two more touchdowns.

Junior linebacker Isaiah Norton has 24 tackles and one sack. Junior defensive back Darren Pennell made seven tackles and two interceptions.

Collinsville finished last season 8-2 and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Alton (0-3) has lost eight consecutive games and 15 of its last 17 since the altered spring season of 2021. The only victories in that stretch for the Redbirds was a 41-20 win over Champaign Central on March 30, 2021, and a 6-3 nail-biter against Belleville East on September 17, 2021. Alton hasn’t won on the road since it beat O’Fallon 41-36 on October 4, 2019.

Collinsville travels to Charleston for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. Alton opens up Southwestern Conference play when it travels to Belleville West (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

SLUH hosts Vashon in city showdown

Vashon continues its tour of the city when it travels to St. Louis U. High for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday.

The No. 6 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (1-1) did not play last week following its loss Sept. 2 at Cardinal Ritter.

SLUH (0-3) has opened the season with three strong opponents as it has lost to reigning Class 3 champion St. Mary’s, reigning Class 6 champion CBC and a tough road game at Timberland (3-0).

Vashon is winless in its previous four meetings with SLUH since 2008 and has been outscored 180-26 in those games. The last time they played, the Jr. Billikens beat the Wolverines 51-6 on October 25, 2019.

Vashon should certainly improve on its scoring output if only because it has sophomore standout running back Dierre Hill Jr. to lean on. SLUH has yet to hold an opponent to fewer than 37 points.

However, the Jr. Billikens proved capable of scoring points last week in their 63-35 loss at CBC.

Junior quarterback Marco Sansone passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns against the Cadets. Junior star wide receiver Ryan Wingo hauled in six passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.