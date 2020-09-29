Football notebook: St. Mary's switches back to fall; CBC-De Smet nearly ironed out; Mizzou won't host state title games

“Our field is always an option,” he said.

Dattoli said one of the requirements to be allowed to play in the city is there be no spectators in the facility.

Cardinal Ritter is in the same boat as SLUH as it is waits on feedback from Echols and the health department about its return to play plan. As of Tuesday afternoon, Ritter was actively attempting to schedule an opponent for Oct. 9 and beyond. It has proven challenging.

“We’re waiting for approval,” Ritter athletics director Robert Wallace said. “We can play in the city. We’re just trying to schedule games.”

With their return to fall football, Ritter and St. Mary’s also will be included in the postseason by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. Both schools declared for the “alternate fall” season that will take place in the spring. St. Louis Public Schools’ Public High League, the Ferguson-Florissant School District, Hazelwood School District and several other north St. Louis County districts opted in to the spring season and were not included when MSHSAA unveiled the classifications and district pairings for postseason competition. SLUH did not opt in to the spring and was put into the Class 6 District 1 field.