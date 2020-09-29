Football notebook: St. Mary's switches back to fall; CBC-De Smet nearly ironed out; Mizzou won't host state title games

Football is back in St. Louis City.
At least for St. Mary’s.
Cardinal Ritter and St. Louis U. High still are awaiting approval.
The St. Louis City Department of Health changed gears Saturday and now will allow moderate and high-frequency contact fall sports to begin competition at city schools pending approval of their COVID-19 return to play plan and protocols. These competitions include football and boys soccer.
St. Mary’s already had started assembling a potential plan should something like this arise and was among the first to submit its plan to Fredrick Echols, the acting director of the St. Louis City Department of Health.
“We were ahead of the game,” St. Mary’s athletics director Tony Dattoli said. “We were approved Saturday night.”
Dattoli said the Dragons are hopeful they can return to the football field Oct. 9, when they are tentatively scheduled to host St. Louis U. High. SLUH has not been given the go-ahead by the city to return to action. Last week SLUH athletics director Chris Muskopf said the Junior Billikens had not been in pads since last November.
Also on the docket for the Dragons are matchups against Lutheran North and Trinity. Both of those games were expected to be played on the road or at a neutral site, but Dattoli said St. Mary’s facility could be used in either case.
“Our field is always an option,” he said.
Dattoli said one of the requirements to be allowed to play in the city is there be no spectators in the facility.
Cardinal Ritter is in the same boat as SLUH as it is waits on feedback from Echols and the health department about its return to play plan. As of Tuesday afternoon, Ritter was actively attempting to schedule an opponent for Oct. 9 and beyond. It has proven challenging.
“We’re waiting for approval,” Ritter athletics director Robert Wallace said. “We can play in the city. We’re just trying to schedule games.”
With their return to fall football, Ritter and St. Mary’s also will be included in the postseason by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. Both schools declared for the “alternate fall” season that will take place in the spring. St. Louis Public Schools’ Public High League, the Ferguson-Florissant School District, Hazelwood School District and several other north St. Louis County districts opted in to the spring season and were not included when MSHSAA unveiled the classifications and district pairings for postseason competition. SLUH did not opt in to the spring and was put into the Class 6 District 1 field.
Returning to the fall season from the spring requires approval from the MSHSAA board of directors. St. Mary’s was granted that approval and is waiting to be placed in a district.
MSHSAA spokesman Jason West said in an email teams switching back to the fall would be placed into district fields that were not full.
This is the first season MSHSAA has used its “championship factor” when classifying member schools that are private or charter schools instead of the 1.35 enrollment multiplier that was used in the past. A school’s postseason success over a six-year period is tabulated and points are assigned. How many points each team at a school accumulates can push the team no more than two classifications higher than its raw enrollment.
Dattoli expects St. Mary’s to land in Class 4. If that’s the case, the Dragons could be assigned to District 2 or District 3, neither of which have a full eight teams.
The District 2 field includes Affton, Clayton, John Burroughs, Pacific, Sullivan, Union and Windsor. The District 3 field includes MICDS, Parkway North, St. Charles, St. Charles West, St. Dominic and Trinity.
“They told us to be patient,” Dattoli said.
That’s exactly what St. Mary’s football players have been throughout this process. After making the program’s second state semifinal appearance last fall, the Dragons were eyeing another extended playoff run this time around as they returned a significant number of contributors on both sides of the ball. Dattoli said that played a role in St. Mary’s exploring a return to fall when it was presented.
“They want to get back to the level they were last year,” Dattoli said. “They’re champing at the bit.”
DE SMET, CBC NEARLY IRONED OUT
Two of the top football teams in the state are on the cusp of playing one another.
Defending Class 6 state champion De Smet and rival CBC are tentatively set to face off Oct. 10 at Festus High.
The time remains to be determined.
CBC will make its season debut Saturday when it faces Eureka at Northwest–Cedar Hill. De Smet has been unable to find an opponent this week.
Before you start typing “Festus” into the maps app on your phone, be warned that spectator limits will be in effect for the most highly anticipated game in the area during this COVID-19 ravaged fall season.
Last season, De Smet snapped a 10-game losing streak to CBC as it won the regular season Metro Catholic Conference matchup and won a district semifinal to end the Cadets' season.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP VENUES CHANGE
For the first time since 1978, Missouri’s state football championships will be played on high school fields.
On Tuesday, the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association announced the state championship football games will not be played at Faurot Field this year “due to venue usage conflicts.”
Blair Oaks, Helias and Jefferson City have been named as host sites for the state championships for Classes 1-6. The 8-man championship location is still to be determined.
In its press release, MSHSAA said should one of the host schools advance to the state championship, it would play its title game at one of the two other sites.
The last time the state championships were contested at a high school facility was 1978 when Midway High, St. Louis County Day School and Chillicothe High hosted the Class 1A, Class 2A and Class 3A titles games, respectively. Lindenwood University hosted the Class 4A title game that year.
The following three years the second Busch Stadium hosted all four classes. Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City hosted in 1982, 1984 and 1986.
All of the 11-man state championship games were played at the Edward Jones Dome between 1996 and 2015.
Since 2016 the state championships have been played at either Missouri or Missouri State.
KIRKWOOD’S TRIP TO KICKAPOO FALLS THROUGH
Kirkwood’s attempt to begin its football season Friday fell through. Kirkwood was in conversation to play at Kickapoo in Springfield.
The game is listed on Kirkwood’s schedule online at Maxpreps.
Kirkwood athletics director Corey Nesslage did not return multiple messages seeking comment.
Springfield Public Schools athletics director Josh Scott confirmed there were conversations between Kirkwood and Kickapoo.
“That game, that’s not going to work,” Scott said.
Scott did not say specifically why the potential game with Kirkwood would not work. The Kickapoo football team’s Twitter account sent out a tweet Tuesday that read, “Had a quality Class 6 school lined out to play this Friday. Some things fell thru on their end and we are back to currently not having a game this week.”
Kickapoo is open this week after its scheduled opponent, Rolla, was put into a two-week quarantine last Friday due to a high number of COVID-19 positives and contact tracing. Rolla High School canceled school Monday through Wednesday this week and will be all virtual Thursday and Friday as it prepares to move to a hybrid learning schedule starting Oct. 5. All activities and practices at Rolla are canceled this week.
Scott said Springfield Public Schools have adopted self-imposed guidelines that limit their travel to southwest Missouri. Rolla and Waynesville are part of the Ozark Conference and are included in that designated area.
Currently football remains the only in-season fall sport not allowed to compete in St. Louis County. That hasn’t stopped area schools from lining up games in Franklin County, Jefferson County and St. Charles County. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health discourages this practice but is unable to stop schools from proceeding.
“The health and safety of St. Louis County residents is our primary mission. Moving games involving high-contact high school sports into another county does not make them any safer for our students,” St. Louis County Department of Public Health spokesman Christopher Ave said in an email. “We therefore do not approve of schools moving such games to other areas. Games in sports like football involve frequent, close contact, offering the opportunity for the virus that causes COVID-19 to spread. Currently, we don't have any mechanism by which we can prevent schools from doing this, but we think it's a bad idea.”
Kickapoo is located in Greene County, which is second only to St. Louis County in total volume of positive cases in the state over the last seven days according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
PARKWAY, ROCKWOOD PREPARE TO ENGAGE
Mark Goldenberg’s alarm is set.
He’ll be up before the sun Saturday.
It’s game day.
For the first time this season, Goldenberg’s Parkway Central football team will return to the field. Parkway Central will face Parkway South at 10 a.m. Saturday at Francis Howell High.
After sitting out the first five weeks of the season does it feel real yet?
“Oh, it’s sunk in,” a giddy Goldenberg said. “It’s fantastic. It’s superb.”
The longtime coach at Parkway Central, Goldenberg said practice this week has been different as the Colts have a specific purpose to drive their preparation. Practicing for the sake of practicing can be a drag.
“It’s been a lot better since we were told we could play,” Goldenberg said. “Football can get tough. The games are exciting. Practicing is not that much fun a lot of the time. Practice has gone up six or seven notches (since last week).”
Parkway Central and Parkway South are the first of two games scheduled for Saturday at Howell. Parkway North will face Seckman at 1 p.m.
Other games set for this weekend include Parkway West at Borgia at 7 p.m. Friday; Lindbergh at Northwest-Cedar Hill at 7 p.m. Friday; CBC vs. Eureka at 5 p.m. Saturday at Northwest–Cedar Hill; and Lafayette vs. Marquette at 7 p.m. Saturday at Union High.
Lutheran South will debut against O’Fallon Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday as well.
Goldenberg was so thrilled his team will get the chance to play that the Saturday morning start doesn’t bother him one bit.
“When I was in high school we’d play JV games at 10 in the morning on Saturday,” Goldenberg said. “It’s a little different, but the joy of playing outweighs that.”
There will be spectator limitations and protocols for both teams on the sideline during the game. There will be a seating chart for the bus ride to and from Howell. Goldenberg will be coaching in a mask.
“These are all the protocols we’ve been doing since July,” Goldenberg said. “To be able to play, these are nothing. We’re thrilled to be playing.”
TROY’S DISTANT DISTRICT DRAW
When the new classifications and district assignments were released last week no one was handed a tougher road than Troy Buchanan.
Make that a longer road.
Troy has the unfortunate distinction of being placed into a district with the largest distance between potential opponents. The Trojans were assigned to the Class 6 District 4 field that includes Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Hickman, Liberty, Liberty North, Park Hill and Rock Bridge.
Should the district standings shake out in such a way that Troy has to go on the road, it will be a long haul. From Troy to Park Hill is 230 miles, to Liberty North it’s 227 miles and to Liberty it’s 224 miles.
The shortest trip for Troy would be to Hickman, which is just more than 92 miles one way.
This is nothing new for Troy. which has been tasked with traversing to suburban Kansas City before.
“I’ve made that trip when we went to Blue Springs South,” Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt said. “It’s not a fun trip. It’s a long trip and definitely not the norm.”
Now that the pairings have been released, all the Trojans can do is their best to finish high enough in the seeding so they won’t have to go on the road. The top seed in each district holds home field advantage throughout.
“We’ll do our best to avoid making that trip,” Nesbitt said.
Troy (3-2) is currently the No. 2 seed in the district behind Liberty (5-0).
Troy plays at Timberland at 7 p.m. Friday.
EDWARDSVILLE’S JOHNSON PICKS WEST VIRGINIA
On his 18th birthday, Justin Johnson shared the gift of where he’s headed next.
Edwardsville’s star senior running back verbally committed to West Virginia. The Mountaineers were one of his final six schools from a lengthy list of suitors. The other five contenders at the end were California, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota and Washington State.
The 6-foot and 200-pound Johnson is rated as the No. 3 football prospect in Illinois by Rivals and the No. 9 prospect by 247.
Johnson rushed for 1,132 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. As a sophomore he racked up 1,048 rushing yards and scored 15 total touchdowns.
Edwardsville is scheduled to begin football in the spring.
JEFFERSON, HERKY SET TO RETURN TO ACTION
After being put into a two-week quarantine by the Jefferson County Department of the Health, the Jefferson football team is scheduled to host Class 3’s top-ranked Valle Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Blue Jays were put into quarantine after possible exposure from playing Herculaneum, which had several players test positive.
Herculaneum is scheduled to resume its season after sitting for two weeks. The Black Cats will host Grandview at 7 p.m. Friday.
HOLT ASSISTANT COACH SIDELINED
Holt assistant football coach Aaron Smith was admitted to the hospital Saturday after experiencing a “significant medical incident” according to a GoFundMe account started on his behalf by the Holt football booster club and shared by the Holt football team’s Twitter account.
For more information visit the booster club’s twitter account, @NationHolt.
Holt hosts Francis Howell at 7 p.m. Friday.
IHSA SUED BY PARENTS OF FALL SPORTS ATHLETES
Parents of four student-athletes have filed a lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association in DuPage County in suburban Chicago that alleges the IHSA violated its own procedures when it released return to play and contact day guidelines that altered the sports calendar in July to move football, boys soccer and girls volleyball to spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Guidelines include an outright ban on certain sports during the time periods to which the IHSA By-laws limit those sports,” reads the law suit. “These amendments to the IHSA By-laws were not enacted through the legislative process the IHSA Constitution requires.”
Because it did not follow the process outlined in its own constitution the plaintiffs argue the guidelines are void and should be thrown out. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in DuPage County.
The IHSA has not been in control of high school sports in Illinois during the pandemic. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health are the final word on whether or not high school football will be played in the fall. Neither are named in the law suit.
Pritzker has been adamant football in Illinois will have to wait until spring.
COVID-19 CONTINUES TO QUARANTINE MISSOURI TEAMS
Last week Francis Howell Central became the first program in St. Charles to go into a two-week quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure. Howell Central’s volleyball and softball programs also were put into quarantine this week.
Smith-Cotton was put into quarantine this week due to a positive COVID-19 case on its team. Smith-Cotton’s game against Battle on Friday has been canceled. It’s still hoping to play Capital City on Oct. 9.
Springfield Catholic canceled last Friday’s game with Aurora after it had four coaches test positive for COVID-19. The middle and high school football teams were also placed into quarantine after three high school players and one middle school player tested positive according to KY3.
