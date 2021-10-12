Football notebook: Summit is 7-0 for first time; Brentwood beats U. City on Monday

Drew Krobath could have used his track spikes.

A senior Swiss Army knife for the Summit football team, Krobath spent this past Friday night sprinting from one responsibility to another as the Falcons rolled to a 63-0 win over McCluer North.

A starting wide receiver and safety, Krobath also is the Falcons kicker, and when necessary, their punter. When Summit’s offense scored — which it did plenty on its way to 57 points in the first half — Krobath transitioned from offense to kicker, crushed the ball into the end zone for a touchback and then transitioned from kicker to safety. Even with his half-miler stamina, he got a bit winded running from one job to the next.

“It is pretty busy, it can get tiring at times bouncing around,” Krobath said. “It is nice whenever our kickoff return team goes out there I get a little break on the sidelines, same when we force them to punt, I get ready for offense.”

It can be taxing on the 6-foot-2 and 190-pound Krobath, but there has been plenty of time for him and the rest of the starters to catch their breath in the fourth quarter.

Summit hasn’t had anyone stay within 27 points of it this season.