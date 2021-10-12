Football notebook: Summit is 7-0 for first time; Brentwood beats U. City on Monday

Drew Krobath could have used his track spikes.
A senior Swiss Army knife for the Summit football team, Krobath spent this past Friday night sprinting from one responsibility to another as the Falcons rolled to a 63-0 win over McCluer North.
A starting wide receiver and safety, Krobath also is the Falcons kicker, and when necessary, their punter. When Summit’s offense scored — which it did plenty on its way to 57 points in the first half — Krobath transitioned from offense to kicker, crushed the ball into the end zone for a touchback and then transitioned from kicker to safety. Even with his half-miler stamina, he got a bit winded running from one job to the next.
“It is pretty busy, it can get tiring at times bouncing around,” Krobath said. “It is nice whenever our kickoff return team goes out there I get a little break on the sidelines, same when we force them to punt, I get ready for offense.”
It can be taxing on the 6-foot-2 and 190-pound Krobath, but there has been plenty of time for him and the rest of the starters to catch their breath in the fourth quarter.
Summit hasn’t had anyone stay within 27 points of it this season.
The No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 10 team in the Class 5 Missouri Media poll, Summit is 7-0 for the first time in school history. The Falcons managed to get to 6-1 in 2004, 2012 and 2019, but this is the first time they’ve won their first seven. They’ll try to make it eight when they host Pattonville (3-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Summit’s unprecedented start has come as it leans on one of the area’s most ferocious defenses.
This fall Summit has given up 24 total points to its opponents. Two of those points the Falcons gifted to Oakville by snapping the ball out of the end zone for a safety late in the third quarter of their 37-2 win Oct. 1. Of the 22 points other teams have scored on Summit, only seven have come in the first half, and that was after Parkway North forced a turnover and set itself up inside the Summit 10-yard line.
No one else has scored in the first half and none have scored on Summit’s first-team defense. This may have come as a surprise to some, but certainly not the Falcons.
“We had a lot of returning starters from last year and a couple young sophomores stepping up, too,” senior defensive end Matt Mehrhoff said. “We knew we’d be a real good defense around the summer time.”
In the goofy, COVID-19 truncated season that was last fall, Summit didn’t give any hints a school record season was coming. The Falcons went 2-3 and had their season end in a 49-28 loss to Parkway West as Missouri recruit and Longhorns standout Ja’Marion Wayne caught eight passes for 203 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown.
It was a tough end to a bizarre season, but the returning Falcons put it to good use.
“We treated it like spring ball,” Summit coach Eric Stewart said. “That was our mentality last year. Anything we’re getting here is a bonus and good for us because we could have had nothing.”
Summit graduated two seniors but brought back nine starters from last year’s defense, including the Suburban Green defensive player of the year in senior tackle Brandon Perks. The 5-foot-10 and 190-pound Perks made the move from outside linebacker and safety to the defensive line last season. It’s not a common shift when coaches move players around the field to find the best fit, but Stewart and his staff thought Perks had the strength, skill and talent to be a wrecking ball.
They were right.
“At the beginning of the season it was kind of hard,” Perks said. “I had to learn new stuff. As the season progressed it got easier.”
In his first season on the defensive line Perks made 43 tackles, six sacks and 10 tackles for loss in five games. A wrestler in the winter, Perks brings a grappler’s mentality to whatever offensive lineman is keeping him from the quarterback. Those quick hands, feet and his experience with leverage make Perks particularly proficient up front.
“We were trying to find a place where you can use his strengths,” Stewart said. “He wasn’t getting to his full potential at that position so let’s find a place where he can and go be physical. He responded pretty well. He causes problems for people.”
There are few Falcons who have yet to cause the other team a problem. Mehrhoff has made a team-high 50 tackles with 17 tackles for loss. Senior defensive tackle Henry Armstrong has made 35 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.
And Summit doesn’t just make tackles, its defense has plundered its opponents for five touchdowns. Sophomore defensive end Dominic Bentrup has scored three defensive touchdowns by himself after returning two fumble recoveries for touchdowns and falling on a loose ball in the end zone for another.
“It’s just fun every Friday night getting the ball and scoring, not having the offense do it every time,” Mehrhoff said with a smile.
It’s also a point of pride as the defense has scored 30 points yet only yielded 22.
“It’s awesome seeing those guys succeed like that. It kind of takes the stress off the offense,” senior quarterback Mason Brown said. “We’re not having to play catchup or anything like that. We’re in front. I love this team and I love the way we work together.”
Summit’s defense is simply dominant, but its offense has been excellent, too. Brown has passed for 377 yards and six touchdowns despite missing three and a half games with a torn medial collateral ligament (MCL). He suffered the injury early against Parkway Central in Week 3 and was forced to the sideline. Junior quarterback Caelin Stegmann took over and the Falcons didn’t miss a beat as he’s passed for 409 yards, eight touchdowns and has been intercepted five times.
“I’m really happy for Caelin, he stepped up and did an awesome job,” Brown said. “That was pretty cool.”
Brown returned to action Friday against McCluer North and passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
That depth also has been a boon for Summit. It’s a luxury to be able to dig into the reserves and have players capable of fulfilling a role on a moment’s notice.
“We’ve got five running backs we trust, we have two quarterbacks that are pretty darn good,” Stewart said. “We have six underclassmen starting on a defense that hasn’t given up a real score yet.”
Stewart said it’s a product of Summit’s feeder program’s growth and development recently. There are more kids in the program and that speaks to the community’s interest in a good football program.
“We’re starting to build the culture we wanted when I took over,” Stewart said. “You’re seeing a rebirth of football in this area. We’ve seen the community buy in and the kids want to be Summit football players.”
That was never more evident than this past Friday for homecoming. Krobath came out to the field for pregame warmups and was blown away by the standing-room-only crowd that was in attendance nearly an hour before kickoff. A year after playing just a few games in front of a select few people, nights like that just feel too good to be true.
“It’s really incredible. I can get goosebumps thinking about it now,” Krobath said. “It’s the polar opposite (of last year). I enjoy coming to practice every day and being able to know that I get to go out on Fridays and play in front of a big crowd, the whole energy is different.”
BRENTWOOD PLAYS SOME MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Tim Kuhn didn’t know who was up next for his Eagles, but he was going to make sure they were prepared.
Due a scheduling conflict with an opponent that changed conferences in Illinois, Brentwood had an open date for Week 7 and Kuhn was actively attempting to fill it. While he did he and his staff kept the Eagles on their toes. On Tuesday they prepared as if they might face an option offense. On Wednesday they switched to a more traditional spread offense.
It was late Wednesday that Brentwood did find an opponent in University City, which was free after Confluence canceled.
But having an opponent is only half of what you need to play a football game. There were no referees available to work the hastily scheduled game on Friday or Saturday. So Monday was the date.
“You can’t just push a button and everybody can play,” Kuhn said. “It’s crazy how much stuff has to happen even in high school to have an event like this.”
U. City (3-4) was looking for an opponent to host because this week was its scheduled senior night. Brentwood (4-3) gave the Lions an opponent but didn’t let them celebrate as it picked up a 38-34 win.
Junior running back Simeon Cooper rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back John Clay rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
“To play and play the way we did I’m proud of the way they came out,” Kuhn said. “We can make some adjustments on the fly and that’s because of our senior leadership.”
The Monday night game caused some ripple effects for the Eagles. Kuhn usually lets his team enjoy its victory a full 24 hours. But with Roosevelt slated to come to Brentwood for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, that won’t be the case this week.
“I told them they get 12 hours this week,” Kuhn said. “They could enjoy it until about 9 o’clock on Tuesday morning.”
OVERTON ROLLS TO NEW RECORD
Jackson Overton has solidified himself as one of St. Dominic’s all-time standouts.
The junior running back rushed for a season-high 118 yards and scored four touchdowns against Borgia last Friday. The four scores give him 37 in his career to break the previous school record set by Jacob Larson, who graduated in 2017. Larson’s record was set in three years of varsity action. Overton should have the opportunity to build on his record this season and his senior season.
The 5-foot-7 and 155-pound Overton has rushed for 423 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s caught 13 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
The No. 9 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, St. Dominic (4-3) travels to No. 2 small school MICDS (7-0) for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday. The Rams won both the regular season and playoff meetings last season.
Overton rushed for 201 yards and scored the Crusaders’ only touchdown in a 40-6 loss in a Class 4 district championship game last season.
ST. MARY’S GEARS UP FOR LOUISVILLE TRINITY
Moments after St. Mary’s beat rival Cardinal Ritter on the field for the first time in four years, coach Ken Turner was already looking ahead.
The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, St. Mary’s (5-1) are set to travel to Louisville to face reigning Kentucky 6A champions Trinity High. Up until last week it appeared that this game would be a dud as the Shamrocks lost their first five games of the season.
But Trinity (2-5) opened up plenty of eyes Oct. 1 when it took down Cincinnati’s St. Xavier (6-1) in a heart-stopping 33-32 win. St. Xavier is the reigning Ohio Division I champion and was ranked as the No. 10 team in the nation by USA Today but fell out after its loss to Trinity.
Trinity beat Ballard (4-3) 20-17 last week.
This was supposed to be St. Mary’s second trip out of town to play elite competition, but its game against Cincinnati Elder was canceled after a vaccinated assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19.
The Dragons are slated to finish the regular season on the road Oct. 23 at John Burroughs.
ROCKHURST FACES THE MCC’S BEST
In back-to-back weeks Rockhurst is getting a taste of the Metro Catholic Conference’s best. Last week, De Smet beat Rockhurst, 28-14. This week, Rockhurst will host CBC at 7 p.m. Friday in Kansas City.
Rockhurst (3-4) had won three in a row prior to falling to De Smet (5-2). The Hawklets are in their second season under coach Kelly Donohoe, who made his bones at Blue Springs from 2000-2019. He replaced Rockhurst’s longtime coach Tony Severino.
The Hawklets won their last game against the Cadets, 31-14 in 2019. CBC had won the previous five meetings, including the Class 6 championship game in 2014 at the Edward Jones Dome and the 2018 Class 6 championship game at Faurot Field.
JACKSON IS BACK IN TOWN
Last fall, Jackson made a surprise appearance in the area when it came up to play Cardinal Ritter on short notice due to the strange situation of cancellations and reschedules due to the coronavirus pandemic and associated quarantines.
The reigning Class 5 champion, Jackson (7-0) was so impressed with Ritter (3-4) that it put the Lions on the schedule this season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Ritter.
This will be the second time Ritter faces Jackson in a three-week period after the Lions went to The Pit on Sept. 1 and were defeated 42-8. That game was more in line with last season as both programs had an open date that needed filling with a quality opponent.
Jackson is nothing if not that. The Indians are riding a 21-game win streak, second best in Missouri behind only Windsor-Sedalia, which has won 22. The Indians have won 34 of their last 35. Carthage managed to upend Jackson 27-21 in overtime in the 2019 state championship game.
The longest active win streak in the nation is 51 by Fyffe High in Fyffe, Alabama, which is located between Birmingham and Chattanooga.
The longest active win streak in Illinois is 27 by reigning Class 4A champion Richmond-Burton. Locally Mascoutah’s 10-game win streak is the most in the Metro East and Hazelwood Central’s nine-game win streak is the longest by a Missouri area team.
GRID BITS
• De Smet (5-2 overall, 2-1 MCC) has won four in a row after dropping back-to-back games to East St. Louis and CBC. The Spartans host St. Louis U. High (4-2, 2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday. De Smet has won its last three in a row over SLUH, including last season’s meeting 38-22.
• For the first time in school history, Winfield is the GAC North champion. Winfield (5-2 overall, 3-1 league) outscored Warrenton 28-6 in the second half to win 43-28. Junior running back Draven Ham rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
Winfield will get a pair of good tests to finish the regular season as it hosts No. 8 small school Duchesne (5-2) this Friday and then finishes with No. 10 small school Lift For Life (4-3) in Week 9.
• Dupo was forced to cancel its scheduled game with Chester last week due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. After working with local health officials and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health Dupo District 196 canceled last week’s game and all football activities. This was a week after Dupo forfeited to Red Bud.
Dupo (2-4) is scheduled to be back in action when it hosts Sparta (0-7) at 7 p.m. Friday.