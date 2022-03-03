Football notebook: Webster Groves begins new search as Prince leaves for college job; MCC vacancies remain

Munir Prince’s time as the Webster Groves football coach is over after three months.

Prince resigned to accept an assistant coaching position with the Eastern Michigan University football program.

He starts his new job Monday.

“I’m heading out on Saturday and I have to be there Monday for spring ball,” Prince said.

Before he was hired at Webster Groves as an assistant athletics director and assistant football coach in the spring of 2020, Prince spent five years on staff at Missouri State, two as a running backs coach and three as a defensive backs coach. He also has previous college coaching experience at Missouri, Drake and Pittsburg State. Prince graduated from De Smet in 2006 and played collegiately at Notre Dame and Missouri.

“It’s a little different this time, I’m coaching at a little bit of a higher level,” Prince said. “It’s good to be back and be in the college realm again. The game has changed a bit with NIL and the transfer portal going a little crazy. I’m really excited about it.”

Prince, 33, will be Eastern Michigan’s cornerbacks coach and expects he’ll be the Eagles’ lead recruiter in St. Louis, a role he filled at Missouri State as well.

Prince’s departure is a tough turn of events for Webster Groves, which has to hire a third head coach since Cliff Ice retired after the 2019 season. Ice was replaced by Matt Buha, who guided the Statesmen through the 2020 fall season that was ravaged by COVID-19 and the 2021 regular season. Buha resigned in November prior to the annual Turkey Day Game. The Statesmen were 0-12 in his tenure.

Prince was Webster Groves’s interim coach for its Thanksgiving Day game against Kirkwood, a 65-0 loss. Shortly after he was named the head coach and generated a lot of positive energy around a program that is mired in a rut. The Statesmen have lost 15 consecutive games and are 5-29 the past four seasons, with all five wins coming in 2019.

Prince had started offseason training in earnest before making the leap to Eastern Michigan.

“It’s a really tough decision. This job opportunity had to be right for me to make it,” Prince said. “These players have worked their butts off this offseason. The buy-in was incredible.”

Prince broke the news to the team this week at a meeting and said it was gut wrenching.

“I could see the hurt in their eyes when I told them. It was really, really tough,” Prince said. “I built a great relationship with those young men the past two years.”

Webster Groves has started the search for its next coach. Prince believes whoever steps in will have a motivated and hard-working group to build around.

“I know they’re going to be successful this coming season,” Prince said.

ALTON, GRANITE CITY UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP

David Parker made the move across town.

After serving one year as a volunteer assistant at Alton Marquette, Parker was announced as Alton High’s new football coach this week. Parker has extensive experience around the area as he’s been an assistant at St. Louis U. High, Webster Groves and was Hazelwood East’s defensive coordinator when it won the 2008 Class 5 state championship.

Parker replaces Eric Dickerson, who resigned in December after seven seasons as the Redbirds coach. Alton went 18-54 during his tenure and qualified for the playoffs in 2017 and 2018.

Granite City hired Kindle Lyons, who spent the last three seasons as an assistant at O’Fallon. Lyons replaces Jake Janek, who took over the program in the spring of 2020. The Warriors went 0-5 in the COVID-19 altered spring season of 2021 and then went 0-9 this past fall.

Janek took the reins from Orlando “Doc” Gooden, who was the Warriors coach for the fall of 2019. Granite City went 3-6 in Gooden’s one season.

Since 2010 the Warriors have made two playoff appearances and finished with a winning record once. They went 6-4 in 2011 and had a 5-5 record in 2018.

UNIVERSITY CITY BRINGS ON COLQUITT

Derrick Colquitt has gone home.

Colquitt was named University City’s new football coach in early February. He graduated from U. City in 2000 after playing running back and linebacker for the Lions.

Colquitt most recently was the head coach at Lutheran South, a position he held since 2018. In his four seasons the Lancers went 10-26, including 3-7 this past fall.

“I’m extremely happy about coming home,” Colquitt said in a statement released by the school. “I’m excited to be a part of the movement to take the team to the next level.”

Colquitt replaces Kareem Wise, who went 5-6 in his one season on the job. He took over after Jason Wells left to be the head coach at Belleville West last offseason.

NORTHWEST TABS EBERHART

Pete Eberhardt didn’t stay off the sideline long as he was hired at Northwest-Cedar Hill last month.

Eberhardt spent six seasons at Francis Howell Central before stepping down after the 2020 season. The Spartans went 13-44 in his tenure.

Eberhardt replaces interim coach Nick Hoth, who took over in the fall of 2021 after Corey Toenjes left to take an assistant coaching position at Osage. Toenjes had been building the Lions program steadily since his first season in 2017. Northwest went 20-20 in his four seasons and were 5-5 last season under Hoth.

MCC VACANCIES REMAIN

Two of the area’s most recently successful programs — De Smet and Vianney — still are searching for head coaches.

De Smet parted ways with Carl Reed in January after one season. Reed replaced Robert Steeples, who led the Spartans to back-to-back Class 6 championship games and a 2019 state championship, the second in program history.

Vianney won Class 5 state titles in 2016 and 2018. Paul Day resigned mere weeks after leading the Golden Griffins to the 2018 championship and was replaced by Chad Masters. Masters was not retained after his third season with the program. In Masters' time, Vianney went 3-23 overall and 0-11 in the Metro Catholic Conference.

