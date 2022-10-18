Football notebook: Week 9 shapes up to have major effect on district standings; St. Mary's falls in Kentucky

Well, we’re here, the last week of the high school football regular season.

Went by quick, didn’t it?

The last eight weeks have given us a pretty clear view of what the postseason picture looks like. In Illinois all 256 playoff participants in eight classes will be announced on the Illinois High School Association playoff pairings show at 8 p.m. Saturday on the NFHS Network.

In Missouri there are several district tournaments where the No. 1 seeds have been secured. Among the most notable is Class 4 District 1, where Hillsboro (7-1) will have home field advantage throughout the tournament after it beat No. 2 seed North County (7-1) head to head in the regular season. In Class 5 District 2, Eureka (7-1) has staked its claim to the top spot. followed by MICDS (7-1) and Lafayette (6-2). In Class 5 District 3, Francis Howell (8-0) is the runaway top seed with Fort Zumwalt North (5-3) a distant second.

There are several other districts that remain in flux with one game to go. We’ll start big and work our way down.

In Class 6 District 1, CBC (7-1) sits atop the standings with 43.41 points, followed by Marquette (7-1) with 42.58 and Seckman (7-1) with 42.3. CBC hosts Edwardsville (6-2) in a showdown of ranked teams. Marquette welcomes Pattonville (5-3) and Seckman hosts Webster Groves (1-6). If all three teams hold serve and win there shouldn’t be much movement. But if one of them loses Friday there could be some shaking.

In Class 6 District 2, Rock Bridge (7-1) has 42.41 points and Troy Buchanan (6-2) has 39.9 points. Rock Bridge plays Friday at Francis Howell. Should the Bears lose and Trojans win at Liberty, the Trojans may have enough points to jump into the No. 1 spot.

In Class 6 every district has eight teams, which means there are no bye weeks. That’s not the case in the smaller classes, where many districts have seven teams and the No. 1 seed is given a precious week off.

More than the home games that come with the top seed, the bye is incredibly valuable this time of year.

“That’s even more important,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said.

In Class 5 District 1, the top seed gets a week off and it’s a two-horse race between perennial powerhouse Jackson (5-3) with 37.34 points and upstart Oakville (4-4) with 34.22 points. Jackson hosts Festus (4-4), while Oakville travels to Parkway South (5-3).

In Class 5 District 4, Holt (7-1) is holding strong at 44.45 points. Capital City (6-2) is nipping at its heels with 42.07 points. The Indians get to wrestle with rival Timberland (6-2) at 7 p.m. Friday while Capital City hosts Kirksville (5-3).

Turner credited his team getting a bye week last year with helping the Dragons on their way to the Class 3 state championship. This year St. Mary’s (6-2) moved into Class 4 but can still snag a week off, but it’s going to be tough. The Dragons are currently the top seed in the District 2 field with 51.9 points, but Summit (7-1) is right there with 50.9 points. Union (8-0) is third with 47.84 points.

St. Mary’s travels to Lutheran North (5-3), while Summit hosts Parkway West (5-3) on Friday night.

Aiding the Falcons is, win or lose, they will receive 10 bonus points for playing an opponent that’s one class larger than they are as Parkway West competes in Class 5. Aiding St. Mary’s should be Lutheran North’s strength of schedule, which ranks among the best in the area this season. Even if both teams win, the Falcons may be able to leap the Dragons.

The Class 4 District 3 field is fascinating as Parkway Central (6-2) leads the way with 45.25 points followed by Vashon (5-2) with 42.39 and Parkway North (5-3) with 38.33. Parkway North plays at Parkway Central on Friday while Vashon faces rival Soldan (1-7) on Saturday. If Parkway North were to pull off a win over Parkway Central and Vashon handles its business with Soldan, the Wolverines could overtake the Colts for the No. 1 seed and then things get weird.

If Vashon jumps to No. 1, that would move Parkway Central to No. 2 with Parkway North at No. 3. However, teams with head-to-head wins over opponents directly ahead of them in the district standings are allowed to move up regardless of point totals. So should Parkway North prevail Friday it would then lock itself into the No. 2 spot because it would be able to jump Parkway Central. Wild things happen in rivalry games and Colts-Vikings is among the best in St. Louis County.

A similar situation could play out in the Class 3 District 3 tournament, where Lutheran North (5-3) is currently the top seed with 45.66 points followed by St. Charles West (6-2) with 44.98 and Lutheran St. Charles (5-3) with 41.45. Lutheran North faces a tough test in St. Mary’s, while St. Charles West draws Fort Zumwalt East (1-7). Should the Crusaders fall to the Dragons and St. Charles West jumps into the No. 1 seed, that would put Lutheran St. Charles in play to leap over Lutheran North due to its thrilling 20-18 head-to-head win last week. Lutheran St. Charles hosts Chaminade (3-5) and will receive 20 bonus points for playing an opponent two classes larger. Chaos is on the table for this trio.

In Class 2 District 1, Priory (6-2) is atop the standings with 51.17 points, followed by New Madrid County Central (7-1) with 50.36 and Lift For Life (5-3) with 44.68. New Madrid County Central faces Portageville (7-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday while Lift For Life plays Priory at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Ritter.

If the Hawks can win and get some help from New Madrid County Central they are in a prime spot to climb into the No. 2 seed and try to win the school’s second consecutive district title.

In Class 1 District 1 Duchesne (5-3) is the top seed with 58.82 points while Brentwood (7-1) is second with 57.41. Duchesne hosts MICDS (7-1) on Friday while Brentwood welcomes Sparta (0-8). The top seed gets a bye.

However things shake out, everyone in Missouri will get the chance to take the field again in the postseason. In Illinois that’s not the case as you have to get to 5-4 to be playoff eligible. Among those fighting for their playoff life are Cahokia (4-4), which has the tall task of traveling to No. 4 large school O’Fallon (7-1) needing a win to secure its playoff spot.

Dupo (4-4) heads to Nokomis (4-4) in an elimination game. Dupo is out to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Madison (4-3) already is the smallest 11-man football team in Illinois and will try to lock up its playoff spot when it hosts Wesclin (2-6) on Friday night.

Perennial toughie Mater Dei (4-4) needs to beat Mount Zion (5-3) at home on Friday to lock up its fourth consecutive playoff berth and its 16th playoff appearance in the last 17 seasons.

Althoff (4-4) is on the cusp of being playoff eligible after it received a forfeit win after Mount Vernon reported using an ineligible player in their game Sept. 16. Althoff plays at Alton (1-7).

St. Mary's falls in Kentucky

For the first time in two years St. Mary’s has a crooked number in the loss column.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, St. Mary’s (6-2) went to Louisville to take on Trinity High. Last year the Dragons escaped with a thrilling 22-19 road win. This year they weren’t so fortunate.

Trinity (5-4) scored the first 27 points and never trailed on its way to a 34-13 victory.

“They have a big boy schedule every year, we don’t even look at their record,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said.

Trinity was stronger up front and won the line of scrimmage. By doing so it wore out the Dragons defense and kept their offense on the sideline. That’s a tough combination to overcome on the road against a good opponent.

“They switched up their fronts a lot and they kept the ball away from us,” Turner said. “We had one offensive series in the first quarter and we went three and out. We didn’t make things happen.”

The Dragons also were without several defensive starters, including Kansas State recruit Donovan McIntosh. A 6-foot-3 and 170-pound defensive back and receiver, McIntosh is irreplaceable on the field for St. Mary’s. He’s expected back this week, which will be big for the Dragons.

They’ve got to tussle with Lutheran North.

The No. 6 small school, Lutheran North (5-3) has made its hay this season with a strong offensive line and a rushing attack that’s hard to stop. The Crusaders have proven to be a capable opponent as they beat MICDS to win the Metro League, took down an excellent Maryville and are one of two teams to break the 20-point barrier on what has been an excellent Francis Howell defense.

However, the Crusaders are going to be playing with their own sense of urgency as they were stunned last week by Lutheran St. Charles. The Cougars scored twice in the final minute to pull off an incredible 20-18 victory.

This will be the third consecutive season St. Mary’s and Lutheran North will play. Lutheran North won the 2020 meeting 33-20. St. Mary’s responded last year with a resounding 44-7 win in Week 1.

It should be a good test for both teams as they prepare for extended postseason runs in the coming weeks.