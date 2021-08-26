 Skip to main content
Football preseason notebook: Vashon creates a buzz with solid spring; extreme heat alters opening week kickoffs
Football preseason notebook: Vashon creates a buzz with solid spring; extreme heat alters opening week kickoffs

T’Darrian Owens spent every day last fall wishing it was football season. A junior defensive tackle for the Vashon football team, he and his fellow Wolverines weren’t able to take the field until the spring after the Public High League opted to delay the season due to factors related to COVID-19.

It was an excruciating wait for Owens.

“Quarantine was very boring,” Owens said. “It was messing me up seeing other schools playing while I had to sit out. I was ready to be dominant.”

Most of the time when the words “dominant” and “Vashon” are in the same sentence it revolves around the boys basketball program, which is among the most successful in state history. The last few seasons the girls basketball team has started to progress toward becoming dominant as well.

Now the football team wants to take its turn.

“We’re trying to show that we can hang with other teams,” junior slot receiver and defensive back Javonte Chandler said. “A lot of people doubt Vashon every year. We have to keep working.”

The Wolverines put that work in before the spring season and saw a nice return on their investment. Vashon went 3-0 with wins over Lift For Life, Roosevelt and Carnahan. It was a small taste of success but it made a world of difference for a football program that hadn’t won three games in a season since 2017, when it finished 4-7.

“It’s a huge mental boost,” Vashon coach Will Franklin said. “It made them more confident, it made them want to come out here and be among their brothers.”

In 2019, the last time Vashon played a regular fall schedule, it went 1-9 with a one-point win over Miller Career Academy as its lone victory.

That was Franklin’s first year as coach. Prior to the season he held his first team meeting and it wasn’t what he expected.

“There were two kids,” said Franklin, a 2004 Vashon graduate who went on to play at Missouri.

With some persistence Franklin convinced more students to suit up for football. Owens was a freshman on that 1-9 team and remembers vividly what Franklin told him back then.

“Coach Will told me my freshman year once we start rocking this everybody is going to start coming out, everybody wants to be part of something,” Owens sad. “Everybody wants to be a part of a winning program. Nobody wants to be a part of a losing program. We had to change it and we had to change it fast.”

It appears the change has been set in motion. Franklin said he expects Vashon to have more than 40 kids in the program. That alone is a significant improvement from his early days.

“I haven’t seen that many bodies here,” he said.

The spring season was brief, but the Wolverines believe they can carry over the momentum they generated. There is an excitement around the city about Vashon football. There is talk they could be the best team in the PHL. Just to be in that conversation is light years away from where the program was two years ago.

“It’s so different. This spring we got a lot of buzz,” Owens said. “People weren’t expecting Vashon to come out like that. We’re starting to bring more faces.”

Franklin cut his coaching teeth with Vashon boys basketball coach Tony Irons. Irons lured Franklin out of his house when his professional football career was over to be a part of his basketball staff at Imagine College Prep. Franklin gave in after some initial reluctance.

“I just fell in love with it,” Franklin said.

He was there as Irons steadily built Imagine into a state final four team and then was with him at Madison College Prep when it won the 2013 Class 3 state championship. Franklin saw first-hand what it takes to become successful. Those lessons have helped him as he tries to reshape Vashon football.

“You have to go through those struggles of building a program,” Franklin said. “I’m taking that same philosophy I learned from him.”

Vashon will have its share of tests this season. It opens up Friday against Webster Groves and also has nonconference games with Vianney, Affton and De Smet. The Wolverines are still in their growth stage as Franklin said much of the roster is underclassmen. But if those underclassmen can hang through the tough lessons, there will be a great payoff down the road.

“The best teams I’ve played on were very close knit,” Franklin said. “The comradery part we do inside the building is more important than the practice days or winning on Saturdays. You’ll win those things when you like each other. When you like each other you can take your teammate chewing you out and don’t take it personal.”

That hasn’t stopped Vashon from dreaming big as the fall season begins Friday night. The Wolverines want to repeat the spring season success and prove they’re legit.

“I know we have the talent to do that again,” junior quarterback Malious Cain III said.

The 6-foot-4 and 190-pound Cain believes wholeheartedly the bonds he and his teammates formed over the spring and summer will help carry them.

“I think we got closer after what happened last year,” he said. “This year we’re really locked in.”

Lift for Life football practice

Lift for Life coach Charles Bass gives water to his team during football practice on Friday, August 13, 2021 at DeSoto Soccer Park in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

EXTREME HEAT ALTERS WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

With the heat index pushing near 100 degrees Friday and Saturday, schools are changing their schedules to try and avoid the worst of it.

Many games on Friday night have been pushed back to 8 p.m. kickoffs, including: Lutheran North at St. Mary’s; MICDS at St. Louis U. High; Eureka at Fort Zumwalt West; Pacific at Borgia; Francis Howell Central at Fort Zumwalt East; St. Dominic at St. Charles West; and Union at Washington.

On Saturday, Hazelwood East will play at Hazelwood Central at 10 a.m.

More changes could happen Friday. For the most up-to-date information check out STLhighschoolsports.com.

CBC football practice

CBC's Eric Holmes goes against a defender during football practice on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Maryville University in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

BIG GAMES ALREADY SOLD OUT

After not allowing the general public to attend football games last fall due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to limit the spread of COVID-19, there are no such restrictions in place this fall.

That does not mean things have not changed dramatically since 2019.

Several area schools are selling tickets in advance in an attempt to cap the number of spectators in the stadium.

Two of Friday night’s biggest games have already sold out as both East St. Louis at CBC and Lutheran North at St. Mary’s will not have walkup ticket sales.

Another holdover from last fall is there will be plenty of schools live streaming their games. Both CBC and St. Mary’s will broadcast their high-profile showdowns online. 

11/14/2020 - Football - C4 D3 championship - St. Dominic at MICDS

MICDS players celebrate with the championship plaque during Class 4 District 3 championship game played on Saturday November 14, 2020 at MICDS High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

DISTRICTS RELEASED FRIDAY

The Missouri State High School Activities Association is scheduled to release the district pairings Friday morning.

This will be the second school year the “success factor” multiplier will be used for private and charter schools to determine which classification they will compete in this season. Public schools do not move up or down classifications due to their success but are organized by raw enrollments.

In the past MSHSAA has posted the district pairings bright and early on its website. For more information and breakdown of the pairings visit STLhighschoolsports.com Friday afternoon.

De Smet vs. Raymore-Peculiar football

De Smet's Seth Marcione snakes a pass between Raymore-Peculiar's Ethan George (99) and Jeremy Sharp (95) during the Class 6 Championship football game on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS RETURN TO MIZZOU

After a one-year hiatus, state championship football games are scheduled to return to Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.

Last season, due to factors related to COVID-19, the state championship games were held at Jefferson City High, Helias High and Blair Oaks. It was the first time since 1978 that the state championships were held at high school facilities.

The Class 6 and 8-man title games are scheduled for Nov. 27 while Classes 1-5 are slated to play Dec. 3 and 4.

Trinity vs. Chaminade

Trinity's Christian Cotton (3) buckles up his helmet during a football game on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Trinity Catholic High School in Spanish Lake, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

TRINITY’S FINGERPRINTS ARE EVERYWHERE

Trinity High closed its doors after the 2020-21 school year, leaving three classes of students searching for a place to continue school. The players that formed the backbone of the Titans football program were no exception.

Players from Trinity have supplemented already strong programs like De Smet, Lutheran North and St. Mary’s. Because of the school closure there have been no transfer troubles for former Trinity players.

Some of the more impactful moves will come at De Smet, where junior quarterback Christian Cotton has earned the starting nod as has junior running back KeShawn Ford. Junior receiver and linebacker Demetrion Cannon landed with the Spartans, too.

Lutheran North added safety Julian Juszczyk, who’s an all-around standout on the track. Several more former Titans have become Crusaders as well.

Senior offensive lineman Chris Caston landed at St. Mary’s.

Even former Trinity coach John Randle landed elsewhere as he’s sharing defensive coordinator duties with Zac Bilyeu at MICDS after longtime coordinator and former coach Josh Smith stepped down. Smith remains as MICDS’s athletics director.

Blair Oaks defeats Cardinal Ritter in Class 3 state semifinal football

Cardinal Ritter lineman Devin Watson buries his head in his hands after Blair Oaks defeated Cardinal Ritter in a Class 3 state semifinal football game at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School in St. Louis on Saturday November 28, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

COVID-19 STILL CREATING SCHEDULE HEADACHES

The season hasn’t started yet, but several area teams and many more around Missouri and Illinois have lost scheduled games or been forced to cancel games due to quarantine procedures.

Carnahan canceled its game at St. Joseph’s Lafayette. St. Clair called off its game with Perryville.

In Illinois, Staunton High had to call off its first game when the school went into remote learning due. According to the Staunton School District dashboard, 55 high school students are currently quarantined with eight confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. That’s down from the week prior, where it was 87 quarantined students and 12 confirmed positives. The Illinois High School Association lists Staunton’s enrollment as 364.

The IHSA announced that if a team is unable to play due to quarantine this fall then it will be counted as a forfeit loss. It’s a brutal repercussion as teams must qualify for the playoffs in Illinois and every win helps the cause.

