Football preseason notebook: Vashon creates a buzz with solid spring; extreme heat alters opening week kickoffs

T’Darrian Owens spent every day last fall wishing it was football season. A junior defensive tackle for the Vashon football team, he and his fellow Wolverines weren’t able to take the field until the spring after the Public High League opted to delay the season due to factors related to COVID-19.
It was an excruciating wait for Owens.
“Quarantine was very boring,” Owens said. “It was messing me up seeing other schools playing while I had to sit out. I was ready to be dominant.”
Most of the time when the words “dominant” and “Vashon” are in the same sentence it revolves around the boys basketball program, which is among the most successful in state history. The last few seasons the girls basketball team has started to progress toward becoming dominant as well.
Now the football team wants to take its turn.
“We’re trying to show that we can hang with other teams,” junior slot receiver and defensive back Javonte Chandler said. “A lot of people doubt Vashon every year. We have to keep working.”
The Wolverines put that work in before the spring season and saw a nice return on their investment. Vashon went 3-0 with wins over Lift For Life, Roosevelt and Carnahan. It was a small taste of success but it made a world of difference for a football program that hadn’t won three games in a season since 2017, when it finished 4-7.
“It’s a huge mental boost,” Vashon coach Will Franklin said. “It made them more confident, it made them want to come out here and be among their brothers.”
In 2019, the last time Vashon played a regular fall schedule, it went 1-9 with a one-point win over Miller Career Academy as its lone victory.
That was Franklin’s first year as coach. Prior to the season he held his first team meeting and it wasn’t what he expected.
“There were two kids,” said Franklin, a 2004 Vashon graduate who went on to play at Missouri.
With some persistence Franklin convinced more students to suit up for football. Owens was a freshman on that 1-9 team and remembers vividly what Franklin told him back then.
“Coach Will told me my freshman year once we start rocking this everybody is going to start coming out, everybody wants to be part of something,” Owens sad. “Everybody wants to be a part of a winning program. Nobody wants to be a part of a losing program. We had to change it and we had to change it fast.”
It appears the change has been set in motion. Franklin said he expects Vashon to have more than 40 kids in the program. That alone is a significant improvement from his early days.
“I haven’t seen that many bodies here,” he said.
The spring season was brief, but the Wolverines believe they can carry over the momentum they generated. There is an excitement around the city about Vashon football. There is talk they could be the best team in the PHL. Just to be in that conversation is light years away from where the program was two years ago.
“It’s so different. This spring we got a lot of buzz,” Owens said. “People weren’t expecting Vashon to come out like that. We’re starting to bring more faces.”
Franklin cut his coaching teeth with Vashon boys basketball coach Tony Irons. Irons lured Franklin out of his house when his professional football career was over to be a part of his basketball staff at Imagine College Prep. Franklin gave in after some initial reluctance.
“I just fell in love with it,” Franklin said.
He was there as Irons steadily built Imagine into a state final four team and then was with him at Madison College Prep when it won the 2013 Class 3 state championship. Franklin saw first-hand what it takes to become successful. Those lessons have helped him as he tries to reshape Vashon football.
“You have to go through those struggles of building a program,” Franklin said. “I’m taking that same philosophy I learned from him.”
Vashon will have its share of tests this season. It opens up Friday against Webster Groves and also has nonconference games with Vianney, Affton and De Smet. The Wolverines are still in their growth stage as Franklin said much of the roster is underclassmen. But if those underclassmen can hang through the tough lessons, there will be a great payoff down the road.
“The best teams I’ve played on were very close knit,” Franklin said. “The comradery part we do inside the building is more important than the practice days or winning on Saturdays. You’ll win those things when you like each other. When you like each other you can take your teammate chewing you out and don’t take it personal.”
That hasn’t stopped Vashon from dreaming big as the fall season begins Friday night. The Wolverines want to repeat the spring season success and prove they’re legit.
“I know we have the talent to do that again,” junior quarterback Malious Cain III said.
The 6-foot-4 and 190-pound Cain believes wholeheartedly the bonds he and his teammates formed over the spring and summer will help carry them.
“I think we got closer after what happened last year,” he said. “This year we’re really locked in.”
EXTREME HEAT ALTERS WEEK 1 SCHEDULE
With the heat index pushing near 100 degrees Friday and Saturday, schools are changing their schedules to try and avoid the worst of it.
Many games on Friday night have been pushed back to 8 p.m. kickoffs, including: Lutheran North at St. Mary’s; MICDS at St. Louis U. High; Eureka at Fort Zumwalt West; Pacific at Borgia; Francis Howell Central at Fort Zumwalt East; St. Dominic at St. Charles West; and Union at Washington.
On Saturday, Hazelwood East will play at Hazelwood Central at 10 a.m.
More changes could happen Friday. For the most up-to-date information check out STLhighschoolsports.com.
BIG GAMES ALREADY SOLD OUT
After not allowing the general public to attend football games last fall due to restrictions put in place by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to limit the spread of COVID-19, there are no such restrictions in place this fall.
That does not mean things have not changed dramatically since 2019.
Several area schools are selling tickets in advance in an attempt to cap the number of spectators in the stadium.
Two of Friday night’s biggest games have already sold out as both East St. Louis at CBC and Lutheran North at St. Mary’s will not have walkup ticket sales.
Another holdover from last fall is there will be plenty of schools live streaming their games. Both CBC and St. Mary’s will broadcast their high-profile showdowns online.
DISTRICTS RELEASED FRIDAY
The Missouri State High School Activities Association is scheduled to release the district pairings Friday morning.
This will be the second school year the “success factor” multiplier will be used for private and charter schools to determine which classification they will compete in this season. Public schools do not move up or down classifications due to their success but are organized by raw enrollments.
In the past MSHSAA has posted the district pairings bright and early on its website. For more information and breakdown of the pairings visit STLhighschoolsports.com Friday afternoon.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS RETURN TO MIZZOU
After a one-year hiatus, state championship football games are scheduled to return to Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.
Last season, due to factors related to COVID-19, the state championship games were held at Jefferson City High, Helias High and Blair Oaks. It was the first time since 1978 that the state championships were held at high school facilities.
The Class 6 and 8-man title games are scheduled for Nov. 27 while Classes 1-5 are slated to play Dec. 3 and 4.
TRINITY’S FINGERPRINTS ARE EVERYWHERE
Trinity High closed its doors after the 2020-21 school year, leaving three classes of students searching for a place to continue school. The players that formed the backbone of the Titans football program were no exception.
Players from Trinity have supplemented already strong programs like De Smet, Lutheran North and St. Mary’s. Because of the school closure there have been no transfer troubles for former Trinity players.
Some of the more impactful moves will come at De Smet, where junior quarterback Christian Cotton has earned the starting nod as has junior running back KeShawn Ford. Junior receiver and linebacker Demetrion Cannon landed with the Spartans, too.
Lutheran North added safety Julian Juszczyk, who’s an all-around standout on the track. Several more former Titans have become Crusaders as well.
Senior offensive lineman Chris Caston landed at St. Mary’s.
Even former Trinity coach John Randle landed elsewhere as he’s sharing defensive coordinator duties with Zac Bilyeu at MICDS after longtime coordinator and former coach Josh Smith stepped down. Smith remains as MICDS’s athletics director.
COVID-19 STILL CREATING SCHEDULE HEADACHES
The season hasn’t started yet, but several area teams and many more around Missouri and Illinois have lost scheduled games or been forced to cancel games due to quarantine procedures.
Carnahan canceled its game at St. Joseph’s Lafayette. St. Clair called off its game with Perryville.
In Illinois, Staunton High had to call off its first game when the school went into remote learning due. According to the Staunton School District dashboard, 55 high school students are currently quarantined with eight confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. That’s down from the week prior, where it was 87 quarantined students and 12 confirmed positives. The Illinois High School Association lists Staunton’s enrollment as 364.
The IHSA announced that if a team is unable to play due to quarantine this fall then it will be counted as a forfeit loss. It’s a brutal repercussion as teams must qualify for the playoffs in Illinois and every win helps the cause.
Week 1 high school football games to watch (and stream)
East St. Louis Flyers at CBC Cadets
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Last season: East St. Louis 5-1; CBC 4-2.
Rankings: East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; CBC, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Note: Tickets are sold out. No tickets will be sold at the door.
On East St. Louis: Defeated CBC 32-28 at home in 2016 in the only previous meeting between the two area juggernauts. Last year they were scheduled to face off but were unable due to factors related to the coronavirus pandemic. … Graduated one of the program’s all-time best players in quarterback Tyler Macon, who now is at Mizzou. Returns an offensive line that features four players 6-foot-4 or taller and weigh more than 300 pounds, including top-rated junior prospects Miles McVay and Paris Patterson. Senior wide receiver Luther Burden III is the top-rated wide receiver in the nation according to 247sports and has received more than 40 scholarship offers. He caught 32 passes for 737 yards and scored seven touchdowns during the spring season. … Several transfers will bolster the Flyers with the addition of former Lutheran North cornerback Toriano Pride, who has verbally committed to Clemson; linebacker Antwon Hayden, who was a two-way standout at Duchesne as a sophomore; and senior running back Ali Wells who rushed for nearly 2,200 yards and 33 touchdowns at Lutheran North.
On CBC: Hosts East St. Louis for the first time. ... Has several new faces on the offensive line. Returns senior quarterback Patrick Heitert, who passed for 1,230 yards, 15 touchdowns and was intercepted four times after being named the starter after the second game of the season. Former quarterback senior Ayden Robinson-Wayne has made the move to wide receiver and provides another dynamic presence on the field. He rushed 866 yards and 11 touchdowns when he was under center as a sophomore. ... The defense brings back two experienced cornerbacks in seniors Blair Schonhorst and Justus Johnson. Senior linebacker Jaycob Tatum has assumed a leadership role this fall and will be asked to help fill in for the loss of Isaac Cyr, who is out with an injury after leading the Cadets with 31 tackles last fall.
Lutheran North Crusaders at St. Mary’s Dragons
When: 8 p.m. Friday.
Last season: Lutheran North 5-1; St. Mary’s 4-2.
Rankings: Lutheran North, No. 3 small school STLhighschoolsports.com; St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Note: Tickets are sold out. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Lutheran North: Has won its last four games against St. Mary’s, including 33-20 last season. The Crusaders scored two defensive touchdowns that game. ... Talented roster had some high-profile players transfer out but remains loaded. ... Senior quarterback Brian Brown is 17-1 as a starter. During the course of his previous two seasons, Brown has thrown for 2,495 yards, 32 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s also rushed for nearly 700 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior running back Jaylin Carson battled injuries his first two seasons but had a mini-breakthrough as a junior as he rushed for 420 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Senior standout Caldra Williford enters his third season as a varsity starter at safety. Senior nose guard Jaylin Carson made 34 tackles in the Crusaders’ six games last season. He had a career-high 17 tackles against Borgia in a Class 3 district championship game.
On St. Mary’s: Returns an overwhelming amount of talent from last season’s team that was forced to forfeit its Class 3 district championship game appearance due to COVID-19. ... Advanced to the Class 4 semifinals in 2019. … Senior receiver Kevin Coleman has put up video-game numbers during his three previous varsity seasons as he’s made 142 receptions for 2,983 yards and scored 54 total touchdowns. Also has 14 career interceptions at defensive back. Senior quarterback Caron Spann passed for 701 yards, 12 touchdowns and was intercepted three times in five games as a junior. … Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. is entering his fourth season as a starter and has made 194 tackles.
Edwardsville Tigers at De Smet Spartans
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Last season: Edwardsville 4-2; De Smet 6-1.
Rankings: Edwardsville, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com; De Smet, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Stream: www.desmet.org/dsn.
On Edwardsville: Lost twice to East St. Louis during the spring season, including a 50-47 thriller in the Southwestern Conference title game. … Meets De Smet for the first time after last season’s scheduled game was not played because of restrictions in place due to COVID-19. … Offense has a new cast of characters in key places as running back Justin Johnson Jr., the program’s all-time leading rusher, is now at West Virginia. Juniors Jordan Bush and De’Shawn Larson will get first crack at the job. Sophomore quarterback Jake Curry won the starting job with a strong summer. … Defensive lineman Nasim Cairo made 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior David Deuanephenh started at cornerback last season and made eight tackles and had an interception.
On De Smet: Graduated a strong senior class that helped it win the 2019 Class 6 state title and finish as the runner-up last season. There still are contributors from those teams on the roster, including senior safety Kaleb Purdy, who made 52 tackles and three interceptions. Senior linebacker Chris Skiljan returns after leading the team with 65 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks. … Hired former Lutheran North coach Carl Reed in the spring. … Will lean on inexperienced but talented underclassmen to step into bigger roles at running back with junior KeShawn Ford, who transferred from Trinity, and junior Allen Mitchell. Junior quarterback Chris Cotton started the past two seasons at Trinity before the school closed in the spring.
MICDS Rams at SLUH Jr. Billikens
When: 8 p.m. Friday.
Last season: MICDS 7-1; SLUH 2-3.
Rankings: MICDS, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Stream: team1sports.com/SLUHAthletics/
On MICDS: The Class 4 runner-up last season despite not starting the regular season until October. … Faces SLUH for the first time since 1929 and just the seventh time ever. … Senior quarterback Reagan Andrew returns for his fourth season as the starter. The Rams are 27-7 with two state title game appearances during his tenure. For his career, Andrew has passed for more than 3,600 yards, 36 touchdowns and rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. ... Senior receiver PJ Behan and junior running backs Steven Hall and Winston Moore are capable of breaking away each time they touch the ball. Last season Hall rushed for a team-high 901 yards and 10 touchdowns. Behan caught 26 passes for 533 yards and scored seven touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gus Baisch started last season and made 54 tackles, five tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. The defensive secondary will lean early on senior Bjorn Sjogren who had 48 tackles last season.
On SLUH: Won just one game on the field last season when it beat Vianney 20-3. Its other win came by forfeit when Kirkwood was unable to play its Class 6 district quarterfinal game due to COVID-19 protocols. … Returns elite talent at the skill positions in all-around standout Isaac Thompson, who committed to Missouri after picking through 35 scholarship offers. Thompson played just one game last year after contracting COVID-19. ... Senior wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr. committed to Yale this summer. As a junior he caught 20 passes for 400 yards and scored six touchdowns. ... Senior quarterback Luke Johnston passed for 913 yards, 11 touchdowns and was intercepted three times last fall. Senior linebacker Dontavion Sullivan led the team with 47 tackles. Senior safety Phillip Bone made 31 tackles.
Lift For Life Hawks at Duchesne Pioneers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Last season: Lift For Life, 2-3; Duchesne, 9-2.
Rankings: Lift For Life, No. 10 small school STLhighschoolsports.com; Duchesne, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com.
On Lift For Life: Defeated Duchesne in the program’s only previous meeting in 2019. ... Plays all of its game on the road as the school has no home football facility. Practices are held in open green spaces and city parks. …Opted to play in the spring season, where it notched wins over Gateway STEM and Hazelwood West. ... Has a new starting quarterback in senior Carlos Turner. He’ll have all kinds of playmakers to spread the ball around to, including senior Kalvyn Owens, senior Rashad Singleton, senior slot Anthony Caldwell Jr. and freshman Charles Bass III.
On Duchesne: Fresh off its first district championship in more than a decade and a Class 2 quarterfinal appearance, Duchesne returns an experienced roster determined to make another deep playoff run. ... Sophomore quarterback Terrell Peete passed for 914 yards, 12 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times. He rushed for four touchdowns, too. All of his top playmakers are back at wide receiver, including his brother, junior Taron Peete, who caught 20 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore. Junior Amorion Oliphant had 14 receptions for 161 yards and scored seven total touchdowns. Junior Cameron Lee caught six passes for 228 yards and turned them into four touchdowns. Junior Jamond Mathis rushed for 445 yards and eight touchdowns and caught eight passes for 140 yards and three scores while splitting carries as a sophomore. … Defensively senior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz returns after leading the team with 113 tackles and four sacks. Junior Ethan Kissell had 50 tackles and one interception at defensive back. Senior Trevor Saguto will step into a starting linebacker position after playing primarily as a reserve.