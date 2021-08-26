Football preseason notebook: Vashon creates a buzz with solid spring; extreme heat alters opening week kickoffs

The spring season was brief, but the Wolverines believe they can carry over the momentum they generated. There is an excitement around the city about Vashon football. There is talk they could be the best team in the PHL. Just to be in that conversation is light years away from where the program was two years ago.

“It’s so different. This spring we got a lot of buzz,” Owens said. “People weren’t expecting Vashon to come out like that. We’re starting to bring more faces.”

Franklin cut his coaching teeth with Vashon boys basketball coach Tony Irons. Irons lured Franklin out of his house when his professional football career was over to be a part of his basketball staff at Imagine College Prep. Franklin gave in after some initial reluctance.

“I just fell in love with it,” Franklin said.

He was there as Irons steadily built Imagine into a state final four team and then was with him at Madison College Prep when it won the 2013 Class 3 state championship. Franklin saw first-hand what it takes to become successful. Those lessons have helped him as he tries to reshape Vashon football.

“You have to go through those struggles of building a program,” Franklin said. “I’m taking that same philosophy I learned from him.”