Football rankings - 10/18/2022

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/18/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (6-2)
|1
|2. CBC (7-1)
|2
|3. Francis Howell (8-0)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (7-1)
|4
|5. Troy Buchanan (6-2)
|5
|6. Edwardsville (6-2)
|6
|7. Holt (7-1)
|7
|8. De Smet (4-4)
|8
|9. Marquette (7-1)
|9
|10. Eureka (7-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Summit (7-1), Seckman (7-1), Kirkwood (4-3), Timberland (6-2), Hillsboro (7-1), Collinsville (7-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (6-2)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (8-0)
|2
|3. Highland (7-1)
|6
|4. Union (8-0)
|4
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (5-3)
|7
|6. Lutheran North (5-3)
|3
|7. MICDS (7-1)
|5
|8. Vashon (5-2)
|8
|9. Columbia (6-2)
|NR
|10. Cahokia (4-4)
|NR
|On the bubble: Breese Central (6-2), Waterloo (5-3), Wood River (6-2), Red Bud (6-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked