Football rankings - 10/18/2022

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/18/2022
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (6-2)1
2. CBC (7-1)2
3. Francis Howell (8-0)3
4. O'Fallon (7-1)4
5. Troy Buchanan (6-2)5
6. Edwardsville (6-2)6
7. Holt (7-1)7
8. De Smet (4-4)8
9. Marquette (7-1)9
10. Eureka (7-1)10
On the bubble: Summit (7-1), Seckman (7-1), Kirkwood (4-3), Timberland (6-2), Hillsboro (7-1), Collinsville (7-1)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/18/2022
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (6-2)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (8-0)2
3. Highland (7-1)6
4. Union (8-0)4
5. Lutheran St. Charles (5-3)7
6. Lutheran North (5-3)3
7. MICDS (7-1)5
8. Vashon (5-2)8
9. Columbia (6-2)NR
10. Cahokia (4-4)NR
On the bubble: Breese Central (6-2), Waterloo (5-3), Wood River (6-2), Red Bud (6-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
