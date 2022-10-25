Football rankings - 10/25/2022

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/25/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (7-2)
|1
|2. CBC (8-1)
|2
|3. Francis Howell (9-0)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (8-1)
|4
|5. Troy Buchanan (7-2)
|5
|6. Edwardsville (6-3)
|6
|7. Holt (8-1)
|7
|8. Marquette (8-1)
|9
|9. De Smet (4-5)
|8
|10. Eureka (8-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Summit (8-1), Seckman (8-1), Kirkwood (5-3), Hillsboro (8-1), Timberland (6-3), Collinsville (8-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (7-2)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (9-0)
|2
|3. Highland (8-1)
|3
|4. Union (9-0)
|4
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (6-3)
|5
|6. Lutheran North (5-4)
|6
|7. MICDS (8-1)
|7
|8. Vashon (6-2)
|8
|9. Breese Central (7-2)
|NR
|10. Lift For Life (6-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Waterloo (6-3), Red Bud (7-2), Cahokia (4-5), Columbia (6-3)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked