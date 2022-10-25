 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football rankings - 10/25/2022

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/25/2022
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (7-2)1
2. CBC (8-1)2
3. Francis Howell (9-0)3
4. O'Fallon (8-1)4
5. Troy Buchanan (7-2)5
6. Edwardsville (6-3)6
7. Holt (8-1)7
8. Marquette (8-1)9
9. De Smet (4-5)8
10. Eureka (8-1)10
On the bubble: Summit (8-1), Seckman (8-1), Kirkwood (5-3), Hillsboro (8-1), Timberland (6-3), Collinsville (8-1)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/25/2022
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (7-2)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (9-0)2
3. Highland (8-1)3
4. Union (9-0)4
5. Lutheran St. Charles (6-3)5
6. Lutheran North (5-4)6
7. MICDS (8-1)7
8. Vashon (6-2)8
9. Breese Central (7-2)NR
10. Lift For Life (6-3)NR
On the bubble: Waterloo (6-3), Red Bud (7-2), Cahokia (4-5), Columbia (6-3)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
