Football rankings - 10/27/2021
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/27/2021
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (7-2)1
2. CBC (8-1)2
3. De Smet (7-2)3
4. Holt (9-0)4
5. Francis Howell (8-1)5
6. Summit (9-0)6
7. Marquette (8-1)NR
8. Ladue (8-1)9
9. Lindbergh (8-1)NR
10. O'Fallon (6-3)8
On the bubble: Hazelwood Central (7-2), Kirkwood (6-2), Eureka (7-2), Troy Buchanan (7-2), Edwardsville (5-4)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (7-1)1
2. MICDS (9-0)2
3. Mater Dei (9-0)3
4. Lutheran St. Charles (7-2)4
5. Lutheran North (6-3)5
6. Union (9-0)6
7. Duchesne (7-2)7
8. Vashon (7-1)8
9. Hillsboro (8-1)9
10. Breese Central (8-1)NR
On the bubble: Cardinal Ritter (3-6), St. Dominic (5-4), Lift For Life (5-4), St. Pius X (7-2), Parkway North (6-3)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
