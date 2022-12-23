 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football rankings - 12/23/2022

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/23/2022
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (12-2)1
2. CBC (13-1)2
3. Francis Howell (14-0)3
4. Edwardsville (7-4)6
5. O'Fallon (8-2)4
6. De Smet (7-6)9
7. Troy Buchanan (8-3)5
8. Marquette (10-2)8
9. Timberland (9-4)NR
10. Hillsboro (10-2)NR
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (12-2)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (14-0)2
3. MICDS (11-2)7
4. Highland (9-2)3
5. Breese Central (8-3)9
6. Lift For Life (9-4)10
7. Duchesne (8-5)NR
8. Waterloo (7-4)NR
9. St. Dominic (8-6)NR
10. St. Charles West (9-3)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
