Football rankings - 12/23/2022

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/23/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (12-2)
|1
|2. CBC (13-1)
|2
|3. Francis Howell (14-0)
|3
|4. Edwardsville (7-4)
|6
|5. O'Fallon (8-2)
|4
|6. De Smet (7-6)
|9
|7. Troy Buchanan (8-3)
|5
|8. Marquette (10-2)
|8
|9. Timberland (9-4)
|NR
|10. Hillsboro (10-2)
|NR
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (12-2)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (14-0)
|2
|3. MICDS (11-2)
|7
|4. Highland (9-2)
|3
|5. Breese Central (8-3)
|9
|6. Lift For Life (9-4)
|10
|7. Duchesne (8-5)
|NR
|8. Waterloo (7-4)
|NR
|9. St. Dominic (8-6)
|NR
|10. St. Charles West (9-3)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked