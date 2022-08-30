Football rankings - 8/30/2022

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/30/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (0-1)
|1
|2. CBC (1-0)
|2
|3. De Smet (0-1)
|3
|4. O'Fallon (1-0)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (1-0)
|5
|6. Troy Buchanan (1-0)
|6
|7. Francis Howell (1-0)
|9
|8. SLUH (0-1)
|7
|9. Marquette (1-0)
|10
|10. Holt (0-1)
|8
|On the bubble: Timberland (1-0), Summit (1-0), Eureka (1-0), Mascoutah (1-0), Triad (1-0)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (1-0)
|1
|2. MICDS (1-0)
|2
|3. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0)
|3
|4. Cardinal Ritter (1-0)
|4
|5. Lutheran North (1-0)
|6
|6. Vashon (1-0)
|7
|7. Union (1-0)
|8
|8. Hillsboro (1-0)
|9
|9. St. Dominic (1-0)
|10
|10. Ladue (1-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Lift For Life (1-0), Highland (1-0), Mater Dei (0-1), Waterloo (1-0), Borgia (1-0), Parkway North (1-0), Priory (1-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked