 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Football rankings - 8/30/2022

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/30/2022
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (0-1)1
2. CBC (1-0)2
3. De Smet (0-1)3
4. O'Fallon (1-0)4
5. Edwardsville (1-0)5
6. Troy Buchanan (1-0)6
7. Francis Howell (1-0)9
8. SLUH (0-1)7
9. Marquette (1-0)10
10. Holt (0-1)8
On the bubble: Timberland (1-0), Summit (1-0), Eureka (1-0), Mascoutah (1-0), Triad (1-0)

People are also reading…

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/30/2022
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (1-0)1
2. MICDS (1-0)2
3. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0)3
4. Cardinal Ritter (1-0)4
5. Lutheran North (1-0)6
6. Vashon (1-0)7
7. Union (1-0)8
8. Hillsboro (1-0)9
9. St. Dominic (1-0)10
10. Ladue (1-0)NR
On the bubble: Lift For Life (1-0), Highland (1-0), Mater Dei (0-1), Waterloo (1-0), Borgia (1-0), Parkway North (1-0), Priory (1-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News