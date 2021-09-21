Area football rankings, Week 4

-
Missouri top 10 rankings
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2021
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (3-1)
|1
|2. CBC (3-1)
|2
|3. De Smet (2-2)
|3
|4. Francis Howell (4-0)
|4
|5. Holt (4-0)
|5
|6. Hazelwood Central (4-0)
|6
|7. Kirkwood (4-0)
|9
|8. O'Fallon (3-1)
|10
|9. Edwardsville (2-2)
|7
|10. Ladue (3-1)
|8
|On the bubble: McCluer (3-1), Mascoutah (4-0), SLUH (2-1), Timberland (3-1), Summit (4-0)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2021
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Mary's (2-1)
|1
|2. MICDS (4-0)
|2
|3. Lutheran North (2-2)
|3
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (3-1)
|5
|5. Cardinal Ritter (2-2)
|4
|6. Mater Dei (4-0)
|8
|7. St. Dominic (3-1)
|6
|8. Jefferson (3-1)
|8
|9. Duchesne (2-2)
|9
|10. Lift For Life (2-2)
|10
|On the bubble: Union (4-0), Festus (3-1), Vashon (4-0), Parkway North (3-1), John Burroughs (3-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
