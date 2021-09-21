 Skip to main content
Area football rankings, Week 4
Area football rankings, Week 4

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (3-1)1
2. CBC (3-1)2
3. De Smet (2-2)3
4. Francis Howell (4-0)4
5. Holt (4-0)5
6. Hazelwood Central (4-0)6
7. Kirkwood (4-0)9
8. O'Fallon (3-1)10
9. Edwardsville (2-2)7
10. Ladue (3-1)8
On the bubble: McCluer (3-1), Mascoutah (4-0), SLUH (2-1), Timberland (3-1), Summit (4-0)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Mary's (2-1)1
2. MICDS (4-0)2
3. Lutheran North (2-2)3
4. Lutheran St. Charles (3-1)5
5. Cardinal Ritter (2-2)4
6. Mater Dei (4-0)8
7. St. Dominic (3-1)6
8. Jefferson (3-1)8
9. Duchesne (2-2)9
10. Lift For Life (2-2)10
On the bubble: Union (4-0), Festus (3-1), Vashon (4-0), Parkway North (3-1), John Burroughs (3-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
