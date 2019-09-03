|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/3/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (1-0)
|1
|2. CBC (1-0)
|2
|3. De Smet (1-0)
|3
|4. Ladue (1-0)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (1-0)
|5
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (1-0)
|6
|7. Kirkwood (1-0)
|7
|8. Eureka (0-1)
|8
|9. Chaminade (1-0)
|NR
|10. Francis Howell (0-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (1-0), Pattonville (0-1), Belleville West (1-0), Summit (1-0), Marquette (1-0), SLUH (1-0), Lindbergh (1-0), Triad (1-0), McCluer (1-0), Hazelwood West (0-1)
|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/3/2019
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Lutheran North (1-0)
|2
|2. Cardinal Ritter (1-0)
|3
|3. Trinity (0-1)
|1
|4. Cahokia (1-0)
|4
|5. Columbia (1-0)
|6
|6. St. Charles West (1-0)
|7
|7. Borgia (1-0)
|8
|8. MICDS (1-0)
|9
|9. St. Mary's (1-0)
|10
|10. Highland (0-1)
|5
|On the bubble: John Burroughs (1-0), Waterloo (1-0), Wood River (1-0), Lutheran St. Charles (1-0), O'Fallon Christian (1-0), Civic Memorial (1-0), Festus (0-1), Affton (1-0-1), Priory (1-0), Freeburg (1-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked