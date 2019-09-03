Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/3/2019
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (1-0)1
2. CBC (1-0)2
3. De Smet (1-0)3
4. Ladue (1-0)4
5. Edwardsville (1-0)5
6. Fort Zumwalt North (1-0)6
7. Kirkwood (1-0)7
8. Eureka (0-1)8
9. Chaminade (1-0)NR
10. Francis Howell (0-1)10
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (1-0), Pattonville (0-1), Belleville West (1-0), Summit (1-0), Marquette (1-0), SLUH (1-0), Lindbergh (1-0), Triad (1-0), McCluer (1-0), Hazelwood West (0-1)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Lutheran North (1-0)2
2. Cardinal Ritter (1-0)3
3. Trinity (0-1)1
4. Cahokia (1-0)4
5. Columbia (1-0)6
6. St. Charles West (1-0)7
7. Borgia (1-0)8
8. MICDS (1-0)9
9. St. Mary's (1-0)10
10. Highland (0-1)5
On the bubble: John Burroughs (1-0), Waterloo (1-0), Wood River (1-0), Lutheran St. Charles (1-0), O'Fallon Christian (1-0), Civic Memorial (1-0), Festus (0-1), Affton (1-0-1), Priory (1-0), Freeburg (1-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked

