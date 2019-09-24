|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/24/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (4-0)
|1
|2. De Smet (4-0)
|3
|3. CBC (3-1)
|2
|4. Ladue (4-0)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (3-1)
|5
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (4-0)
|6
|7. Chaminade (3-1)
|7
|8. Francis Howell (3-1)
|8
|9. Marquette (4-0)
|9
|10. Eureka (3-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (3-1), Kirkwood (2-2), Summit (3-1), SLUH (2-2), Triad (4-0), McCluer North (3-1), Hazelwood West (3-1), Lafayette (3-1), Fox (3-1), Holt (4-0)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Cardinal Ritter (4-0)
|1
|2. Lutheran North (2-1)
|2
|3. Trinity (2-2)
|3
|4. Columbia (4-0)
|4
|5. St. Charles West (4-0)
|5
|6. Borgia (3-1)
|9
|7. Cahokia (2-2)
|6
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (4-0)
|10
|9. MICDS (3-1)
|7
|10. St. Mary's (2-2)
|8
|On the bubble: John Burroughs (4-0), Priory (4-0), Union (3-1), Civic Memorial (3-1), O'Fallon Christian (2-2), Mater Dei (3-1), Gateway STEM (3-1), Roosevelt (3-1), Red Bud (3-1), St. Dominic (2-2)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked