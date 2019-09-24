Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/24/2019
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. East St. Louis (4-0)1
2. De Smet (4-0)3
3. CBC (3-1)2
4. Ladue (4-0)4
5. Edwardsville (3-1)5
6. Fort Zumwalt North (4-0)6
7. Chaminade (3-1)7
8. Francis Howell (3-1)8
9. Marquette (4-0)9
10. Eureka (3-1)10
On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (3-1), Kirkwood (2-2), Summit (3-1), SLUH (2-2), Triad (4-0), McCluer North (3-1), Hazelwood West (3-1), Lafayette (3-1), Fox (3-1), Holt (4-0)
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Cardinal Ritter (4-0)1
2. Lutheran North (2-1)2
3. Trinity (2-2)3
4. Columbia (4-0)4
5. St. Charles West (4-0)5
6. Borgia (3-1)9
7. Cahokia (2-2)6
8. Lutheran St. Charles (4-0)10
9. MICDS (3-1)7
10. St. Mary's (2-2)8
On the bubble: John Burroughs (4-0), Priory (4-0), Union (3-1), Civic Memorial (3-1), O'Fallon Christian (2-2), Mater Dei (3-1), Gateway STEM (3-1), Roosevelt (3-1), Red Bud (3-1), St. Dominic (2-2)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked