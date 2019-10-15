|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/15/2019
|Large Schools
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (7-0)
|1
|2. De Smet (7-0)
|2
|3. CBC (6-1)
|3
|4. Ladue (7-0)
|4
|5. Edwardsville (5-2)
|5
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (7-0)
|6
|7. Chaminade (5-2)
|7
|8. Francis Howell (6-1)
|8
|9. Marquette (7-0)
|9
|10. Eureka (6-1)
|10
|On the bubble: Fort Zumwalt West (5-2), McCluer North (6-1), Kirkwood (4-3), Summit (6-1), SLUH (3-4), Lafayette (6-1), Hazelwood West (6-1), Triad (6-1), Holt (6-1), Fox (5-2)
|Small Schools
|Last Week
|1. Cardinal Ritter (7-0)
|1
|2. Lutheran North (5-1)
|2
|3. Trinity (5-2)
|3
|4. Columbia (7-0)
|4
|5. St. Charles West (6-1)
|5
|6. Cahokia (5-2)
|6
|7. Mater Dei (6-1)
|7
|8. Lutheran St. Charles (6-1)
|8
|9. MICDS (5-2)
|9
|10. Highland (4-3)
|NR
|On the bubble: Borgia (4-3), St. Mary's (4-3), Priory (6-1), Civic Memorial (5-2), Roosevelt (6-1), Lift For Life (6-1), Affton (6-1), Duchesne (5-2), O'Fallon Christian (4-3), St. Pius X (6-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked