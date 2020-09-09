Football remains off limits as St. Louis County releases new youth sports guidelines

At a news conference Wednesday morning, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page delivered a gut punch to Friday night.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health amended its youth sports guidelines — and high school football won’t be played any time soon.
Or boys soccer, girls volleyball, field hockey or softball, for that matter.
The new guidelines are less restrictive than the Phase 2 protocol the Department of Public Health had been in since August. Starting Friday, low-frequency contact sports — cross country, tennis, golf and swimming — will be allowed to move ahead and compete against opposing teams, with restrictions.
Competitions are allowed to take place only within the St. Louis region that is defined by the Department of Public Health as St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Franklin County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County and the Metro East. Play outside of these areas is prohibited, as is tournament play. Which means none of St. Louis County’s schools could take part in a postseason tournament outside the region at this time. Spectators also are not allowed during competitions.
Moderate contact sports like boys soccer, field hockey, softball and girls volleyball have a varied approach. For players younger than 14, full team practices are allowed with no limit on the number of participants and coaches. Competitions are allowed within the region, but there are no tournaments and no spectators allowed.
For players older than 14, high school athletes essentially, the guidelines are much more cumbersome. There is no limit on the number of participants at practice, but no scrimmages or games are allowed at this time.
High-frequency contact sports like football, basketball, ice hockey, water polo and wrestling are allowed to practice in groups of 30 or fewer. Those groups of 30 or fewer are to remain consistent to limit potential exposure to COVID-19. Intra-squad scrimmages are allowed within the groups of 30. No games, tournaments or showcases are permitted.
Screenings are to continue prior to practices and competitions. A positive screening must be reported to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. Anyone that has had significant exposure to a positive COVID-19 individual is required to quarantine for 14 days and must maintain that 14-day quarantine even if they test negative for COVID-19.
Everyone is required to wear a mask at practices when not engaged in vigorous physical activity.
These guidelines apply to high school sports, but also club sports and leagues.
Page cited a 20 percent transmission rate among the 15-19-year-old age group in St. Louis County as a significant factor in restricting high school-aged athletes from competition. He said as a whole St. Louis County has a transmission rate around 7 percent.
“The responsibility of our Department of Public Health is to keep kids safe. We see a rate of transmission in all activities teenagers participate in, especially 15-19 year olds, including sports,” Page said. “These recommendations are coming forward based on what’s best to protect the health and welfare of teenagers who are currently having a rate of COVID transmission that is not acceptable and puts them at risk and puts their families at risk.”
Page also said St. Louis County high schools could consider moving their high and moderate contact sports to the alternative fall season offered by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. The alternate fall season would begin in March.
Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood, Pattonville, Ritenour, Riverview Gardens, University City and the St. Louis Public Schools’ Public High League all have moved to the alternate fall season. In late July the Illinois High School Association moved football, boys soccer and girls volleyball the spring as well.
“We are not mandating St. Louis County schools move their season, but we also (recognize) how difficult it will be to put together games and competitions later this fall if the COVID transmission improves to the point where we could consider recommending competition and tournaments at the high school level of high contact sports,” Page said. “If schools choose to not move their season they will still be required to follow the St. Louis County youth sports guidelines and cannot engage in competitions at the high school level for limited sports until they are changed based on the number of cases of COVID infection among our high school students.”
MSHSAA has set Sept. 17 as the deadline for declaring for the alternate fall season.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.