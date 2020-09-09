Football remains off limits as St. Louis County releases new youth sports guidelines

“The responsibility of our Department of Public Health is to keep kids safe. We see a rate of transmission in all activities teenagers participate in, especially 15-19 year olds, including sports,” Page said. “These recommendations are coming forward based on what’s best to protect the health and welfare of teenagers who are currently having a rate of COVID transmission that is not acceptable and puts them at risk and puts their families at risk.”

Page also said St. Louis County high schools could consider moving their high and moderate contact sports to the alternative fall season offered by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. The alternate fall season would begin in March.

Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood, Pattonville, Ritenour, Riverview Gardens, University City and the St. Louis Public Schools’ Public High League all have moved to the alternate fall season. In late July the Illinois High School Association moved football, boys soccer and girls volleyball the spring as well.