Football roundup: Jefferson wins first district title; Lutheran North roars past Borgia in second half

Colby Ott scored five touchdowns as the Jefferson football team earned the first district title in program history by knocking off New Madrid County Central 42-20 in the Class 2 District 1 final.
Ott rushed for touchdowns of 1, 2, 36 and 43 yards and caught a 55-yard strike from Drew Breeze to kick off the scoring midway through the first quarter for Jefferson (8-2).
The Blue Jays have won six games in a row.
Lutheran North 45, Borgia 10: The defending Class 2 state champion Crusaders amassed 542 yards of total offense to win the Class 3 District 3 championship at home.
After Borgia (7-4) pulled to within 16-10 on a 12-yard touchdown run by Alonzo MacDonald with 11:54 left in the second quarter, Lutheran North (5-0) did not allow another point.
The Crusaders got three touchdown runs from Jaylin Carson while Ali Wells, who rushed for a team-high 133 yards, caught one of Brian Brown's three touchdown passes shortly before halftime to turn the game's momentum for good.
Brown completed 8 of 12 passes for 197 yards, including scoring strikes of 50 and 52 yards to Toriano Pride and the 26-yarder to Wells with 7 seconds left in the first half.
Lutheran North advanced to play at 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at Blair Oaks in a Class 3 quarterfinal. It's the rematch of a 48-21 victory for Blair Oaks in a Class 2 semifinal in 2018.
Festus 27, North County 6: Cayden Glaze rushed for two touchdowns in the first half and Cole Rickermann hit Collin Doyle for a pair of scores in the second half as the Tigers won the Class 4 District 1 crown.
The Tigers (10-1), who also beat North County 39-35 earlier this season, won their first district title since 2011.
Glaze rushed for touchdowns for 8 and 64 yards during a 103-yard night. Rickermann threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Doyel with 8:12 to play, less than two minutes after North County (6-4) had pulled to within 14-6.
Rickermann later hit Doyel for a 28-yard score to ice the game and finished 9 of 11 passing for 184 yards.
Battle 27, Washington 7: The Blue Jays pulled within one touchdown when Cam Millheiser hit Ryan Hoerstkamp for a 54-yard scoring pass with 11:45 to play, but that was as close as they got at home in the Class 5 District 4 final.
The Spartans (8-1) got four touchdown runs by Gerry Marteen, including 71- and 38-yard jaunts in the opening 106 seconds of the game. Marteen then rushed for a 25-yard score just more than a minute after Washington had pulled to within 14-7, and he iced the game with a 21-yard TD with 6:07 to go.
Battle won its sixth consecutive game by ending Washington's six-game win streak. Battle advanced to play host to Fort Zumwalt North at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 in a Class 5 quarterfinal.
