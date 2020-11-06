Football roundup: Johnson rushes for two TDs in fourth quarter, helps Chaminade rally against Ladue

Amar Johnson scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter Friday as Chaminade rallied to beat Ladue in a Class 5 District 2 football semifinal.

Johnson tied the game 20-20 on a 5-yard run with 10:40 to go and then scored a game-winning 66-yard TD run with 4:39 to play. Johnson rushed for 250 yards on 31 carries and also caught three passes for 22 yards.

The Rams took a 20-14 lead in the third quarter on a 10-yard run by Jared Rhodes and an 18-yard run by Mel Woodson. Rhodes finished with 141 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Mason Taylor kicked two 35-yard field goals in the first half for Ladue, which trailed 14-6 at halftime before taking the lead.

Cam Epps also had a big game for the Red Devils, rushing 14 times for 100 yards and one touchdown while completing 10 of 15 passes for 125 yards. That included a 45-yard scoring strike to Elijah Griffin early in the second quarter.

Chaminade (3-1), which was 0-4 against Ladue since the year 2000, advanced to play host to Parkway West (3-3) in the District 2 championship.

Washington 28, Camdenton 21: Cole Nahlik scored on a 10-yard run with 1:07 to play to lift the Blue Jays to a victory in a Class 5 District 4 semifinal.