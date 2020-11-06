Football roundup: Johnson rushes for two TDs in fourth quarter, helps Chaminade rally against Ladue

Amar Johnson scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter Friday as Chaminade rallied to beat Ladue in a Class 5 District 2 football semifinal.
Johnson tied the game 20-20 on a 5-yard run with 10:40 to go and then scored a game-winning 66-yard TD run with 4:39 to play. Johnson rushed for 250 yards on 31 carries and also caught three passes for 22 yards.
The Rams took a 20-14 lead in the third quarter on a 10-yard run by Jared Rhodes and an 18-yard run by Mel Woodson. Rhodes finished with 141 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Mason Taylor kicked two 35-yard field goals in the first half for Ladue, which trailed 14-6 at halftime before taking the lead.
Cam Epps also had a big game for the Red Devils, rushing 14 times for 100 yards and one touchdown while completing 10 of 15 passes for 125 yards. That included a 45-yard scoring strike to Elijah Griffin early in the second quarter.
Chaminade (3-1), which was 0-4 against Ladue since the year 2000, advanced to play host to Parkway West (3-3) in the District 2 championship.
Washington 28, Camdenton 21: Cole Nahlik scored on a 10-yard run with 1:07 to play to lift the Blue Jays to a victory in a Class 5 District 4 semifinal.
The Blue Jays (9-1), who avenged a district semifinal loss to the Lakers (5-6) from a year ago, advanced to play host to battle in the district final next week.
Nahlik had scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter to put Washington ahead 21-14 before Camdenton tied the game 21-21 with 6:16 left in the fourth on Cooper Ezard's 15-yard TD pass from Jacob Wormsley.
University of Missouri recruit Ryan Hoerstkamp caught two touchdown passes in the first half from Cam Millhesier for Washington, which never trailed.
Borgia 43, Priory 29: Sam Heggemann passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Knights pulled out a Class 3 District 3 semifinal victory.
Perhaps Heggemann's most impactful touchdown pass came with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter, when he hit Sam Schmidt for a 48-yard score.
That gave Borgia (7-3) a 36-29 lead just 14 seconds after Priory (3-2) had tied the game 29-29 with 7:22 to play on Harrison Wilmsen's 10-yard touchdown run.
Heggemann completed seven of 11 passes for 214 yards and three TDs while rushing 19 times for 167 yards.
Priory took a 22-21 lead with eight seconds left in the third quarter on Harrison Wilmsen's 64-yard touchdown pass to Jahaad Fort.
But the Knights regained the lead at 29-22 just 10 seconds later on a 46-yard touchdown run by Heggemann.
Borgia advanced to play next week in the district final at Lutheran North.
Lutheran North 59, Wright City 0: Ali Wells and Brian Brown rushed for two touchdowns apiece and Brown hit Toriano Pride for two TD passes as the Crusaders rolled in the Class 3 District 3 semifinal.
Wells finished with 149 rushing yards for the Crusaders (4-0), who played for the first time since Oct. 16.
Lutheran North advanced to play host to Borgia (7-3) for the district title next week in the first meeting between the programs since 2008.
Festus 35, De Soto 7: Cayden Glaze rushed for two short touchdowns and Cole Rickermann passed for a pair of scores as the Tigers won the Class 4 District 1 semifinal.
Festus (9-1), playing for the first time since Oct. 23, advanced to play host to North County (6-3) in the district final next week.
De Soto (2-7), which also was playing for the first time in two weeks, pulled to within 21-7 early in the third quarter on Caleb Coleman's 22-yard TD pass from Ethan Reissing.
