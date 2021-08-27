Football roundup: Kirkwood wins opener against Belleville West in Maclin's debut

Senior Louis Kavanaugh hit Jadon Miller on a 68-yard gallop down the right sideline midway through the second to propel Kirkwood to a 55-14 season-opening victory at Belleville West.
The Pioneers kicked off the Jeremy Maclin era with a bang.
Maclin, a 2006 Kirkwood High grad who played in the NFL with three different teams from 2009-2017, is serving as head coach of his alma for the first time.
Deion Brown rushed for three scores.
Tyler Macon returned a punt 60 yards for a TD right before the break to push the lead to 34-14.
Alex Ludbrook chipped in with a 34-yard fumble recovery for a score.
MICDS 42, SLUH 28 - The Rams scored three times in the final 11 minutes to erase a 28-21 deficit in this battle of private school toughies at SLUH.
Reagan Andrew scored on runs of 10 and 1 yards to break 28-28 tie. Andrew hit P.J. Behan on an 11-yard TD strike at the outset of the final quarter to tie the game.
MICDS lost to Helias 35-30 in the Class 4 state championship game last season.
Althoff 22, Alton 13: Alex Poettker tossed a pair of first half touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a win in their season opener at home.
Poettker hit Stuart Johnson on a 24-yard strike just under four minutes into the contest before finding Lucious Dones on a 79-yard catch and run early in the second quarter.
Gage Depew scored on a 70-yard interception return for the Redbirds.
Althoff, which had lost its three previous season openers, went 0-6 during the truncated spring campaign.
Vashon 42, Webster Groves 0: Zach Smith Jr. returned the second half kickoff 85 yards for a score to highlight the Wolverines nonconference victory at Gateway STEM.
Malious Cain threw for three TDs, including an 86-yard TD strike to Smith late in the second half for a 20-0 lead.
Timberland 24, Lafayette 13: Josh Gibbs ran the second-half kickoff back 95 yards for a score to spark the Wolves to a win in Wildwood.
Jay Harris and San Mortimore scored on short runs in the opening half for Timberland.
Zae Jones scampered 13 yards for a score for the Lancers.
St. Dominic 63, St. Charles West 21: Junior running back Jackson Overton scored on a 57-yard gallop late in the first half to help the Crusaders to a win in St. Charles.
Quarterback Kelly Welby connected with tight end Cameron Whitt for a pair of first half TDs. The 37-yard strike broke a 7-7 tie and put the Crusaders ahead to stay. Defensive back Quinn Kiger set up the go-ahead score with an interception.
Welby and Matthew Willenbrink connected on a 54-yard pass early in the third period.
Duchesne 14, Lift for Life 6: Jamond Mathis scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter to propel Duchesne to a win in St. Charles County.
Mathis also scored on a 23-yard shovel pass from Josh Baker-Mays.
The Pioneers have won their last five season openers.
Marquette 48, Parkway Central 0: Malique Flenoid and Justin Jackson rushed for three scores each as the Mustangs rolled to a win on the road.
Flenoid’s 85-yard TD run late in the first half capped off a 28-point blitz. Carter Creech also added a 12-yard scoring run.
Jackson scored on a runs of 55, 11 and 4 in the second half.
Marquette, which has won its last four openers, has outscored Central 122-0 in the last three meetings.
Brentwood 14, Bayless 8: Junior running back John Clay scored twice to lift the Eagles to a hard-fought win at home.
Clay scored on a short run and added the two-point conversion just more than four minutes into the contest.
Brentwood has won its last 10 season openers. The Eagles' last loss on opening night was a 35-21 setback at Crystal City on Aug. 26, 2011.
Collinsville 13, Belleville East 6: Junior running back Jerry Richardson scored on an 87-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to seal the win in Belleville.
The Kahoks had lost their previous 10 openers. Their last Week One triumph was a 37-20 win over Althoff on Aug. 27, 2011.
Parkway West 56, Parkway South 12: The Longhorns roared out to a 42-0 lead in the first half and coasted at home.
Ja’Marion Wayne got the ball rolling with a 7-yard TD run just 4 minutes and 19 seconds into the contest. He also caught a 9-yard TD strike from Gannon Snyder later in the half to push the lead to six touchdowns.
Red Bud 19, Perryville 6: Easton Lucht threw for one score and ran for another in the first quarter to lead the Musketeers to a win on the road.
Devin Hall added a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter to push the lead to 19-0.
Washington, Ill., 30, Highland 20: The Bulldogs lost their third successive season opener.
Monroe City 42, St. Pius X 14: The Panthers outscored the Lancers 22-0 in the second half.