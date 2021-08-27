Football roundup: Kirkwood wins opener against Belleville West in Maclin's debut

Welby and Matthew Willenbrink connected on a 54-yard pass early in the third period.

Duchesne 14, Lift for Life 6: Jamond Mathis scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter to propel Duchesne to a win in St. Charles County.

Mathis also scored on a 23-yard shovel pass from Josh Baker-Mays.

The Pioneers have won their last five season openers.

Marquette 48, Parkway Central 0: Malique Flenoid and Justin Jackson rushed for three scores each as the Mustangs rolled to a win on the road.

Flenoid’s 85-yard TD run late in the first half capped off a 28-point blitz. Carter Creech also added a 12-yard scoring run.

Jackson scored on a runs of 55, 11 and 4 in the second half.

Marquette, which has won its last four openers, has outscored Central 122-0 in the last three meetings.

Brentwood 14, Bayless 8: Junior running back John Clay scored twice to lift the Eagles to a hard-fought win at home.

Clay scored on a short run and added the two-point conversion just more than four minutes into the contest.