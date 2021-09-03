Football roundup: MICDS holds off Park Hills Central in wild game

Waterloo (1-1) is coming off a 31-13 loss to Mater Dei.

Columbia (0-2) lost its first two games for the first time since 2005.

Union 47, Borgia 0: Liam Hughes hit Colton Morrow twice in the first half to stake the Wildcats to a 33-0 lead at the break.

Hughes, who finished with four TD passes and one rushing score, also connected with Hayden Burke for a 65-yard strike right before the break.

The Wildcats have won their first two games for the first time since 2011.

Parkway North 81, McCluer North 20: Sophomore running back Zyan Royal rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to lead Parkway North to a win in Creve Coeur.

The Vikings have outscored their opponents 130-39 in getting off to their first 2-0 start since 2016, when they won their first four games.

Owensville 41, Eldon 34: Brendan Decker hit Dezmyn Moore on a TD pass with 4:37 left to lift Owensville to a win on the road.

The Dutchmen (2-0) beat Potosi 38-34 last week. They have won their first two games for the first time since the 2016 squad captured its first 12 contests.