Football roundup: MICDS holds off Park Hills Central in wild game

Senior quarterback Reagan Andrew threw for two scores and ran for another in the final 8 minutes and 44 seconds to lead MICDS to a wild 59-52 win over Park Hills Central on Friday in St. Francois County.
Andrew scored a sneak with 10.8 seconds left to break a 52-all tie.
He hit P.J. Behan from 43 yards out with 3:39 left after connecting with Behan on a 17-yard TD toss to put the Rams up 45-38.
MICDS, which beat SLUH 42-28 last week, has won three in a row over the Rebels.
Fort Zumwalt West 49, Belleville West 13: Kyle Nunn rushed for three touchdowns in the opening half to help the Jaguars roll on the road.
Darius Jones and Mike Ludwig also scored in the opening period as Fort Zumwalt West rolled to a 35-6 lead in the second quarter.
Jones added a 59-yard scoring run late in the third period.
William Nicholson returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score for Belleville West (0-2)
Fort Zumwalt West (1-1) lost its first six games last season.
St. Dominic 63, Affton 18: The Crusaders scored seven touchdowns in a span of 10 minutes and 19 seconds of the first half to take control on the road.
Anthony Anderson rambled 26 yards with a fumble for a score just 79 seconds into the contest. Quarterback Kelly Welby added two touchdown passes to the early assault.
Sam Cross scored on runs of 11 and 34 yards in the final 2:10 of the second quarter to put the game away.
St. Dominic (2-0) won its first three games last season.
Terran Mitchell return a kickoff 91 yards for a score for the Cougars (0-2).
Mascoutah 47, Mount Vernon 12: Chase Hanson threw for four scores in the first 16:09 to help the Indians to a win at home.
Shaun Kendrick hauled in two of the passes. Allen Middleton and Quincy Hall also caught scoring strikes.
Devon Parks ran for two early scores, including a 3-yard run to cap off the opening drive of the game.
Hanson hit on 16 of 26 passes for 255 yards and five TD scores.
Mascoutah (2-0) has won its first two games each of the last two seasons.
Waterloo 49, Columbia 6: Bryce Reese returned an interception 32 yards for a score late in the opening period as the Bulldogs rolled at home.
Evan Davis scored on a pair of short runs in the second period to push the lead to 28-6. Jack McFarland also scored twice for the winners.
Waterloo (1-1) is coming off a 31-13 loss to Mater Dei.
Columbia (0-2) lost its first two games for the first time since 2005.
Union 47, Borgia 0: Liam Hughes hit Colton Morrow twice in the first half to stake the Wildcats to a 33-0 lead at the break.
Hughes, who finished with four TD passes and one rushing score, also connected with Hayden Burke for a 65-yard strike right before the break.
The Wildcats have won their first two games for the first time since 2011.
Parkway North 81, McCluer North 20: Sophomore running back Zyan Royal rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to lead Parkway North to a win in Creve Coeur.
The Vikings have outscored their opponents 130-39 in getting off to their first 2-0 start since 2016, when they won their first four games.
Owensville 41, Eldon 34: Brendan Decker hit Dezmyn Moore on a TD pass with 4:37 left to lift Owensville to a win on the road.
The Dutchmen (2-0) beat Potosi 38-34 last week. They have won their first two games for the first time since the 2016 squad captured its first 12 contests.
Washington 42, Pacific 38: Senior Cam Millhesier returned a punt 68 yards for a score with 2:57 left to give the Blue Jays a win in this back-and-forth contest.
Pacific (1-1) moved to the Washington 27-yard line with less than a minute left before turning the ball over on downs.
Washington, which lost to Union 42-21 in the first week, has won four in a row over Pacific and eight of the last nine.
Eureka 21, Marquette 14: Senior quarterback Carson Smith tossed two first-half touchdowns to lead Eureka to a win.
Kevin Emmanuel caught both passes and also scored on a 2-yard run as the Wildcats rallied from an early 7-0 deficit.
Wildcats are 2-0 for the first time since 2018 when they won their first seven games.
Timberland 61, Liberty 12: Jay Harris returned an interception 20 yards for a score and also tallied on a 53-yard run, both in the opening period, to help Timberland to a win in a battle of Wentzville rivals at Timberland.
Josh Gibbs also scored on a 54-yard run for the big-play Wolves (2-0), who led 27-12 at the break.
Fox 38, Ritenour 0: Grant Gibson ran for two scores and threw for two others to lead the Warriors to a win at home.
Kevin Nguyen scored twice for the winners.
Gibson tallied on runs of 3 and 2 yards midway through the second period to push the lead to 21-0.