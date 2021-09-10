Football roundup: Timberland stays unbeaten by edging Zumwalt North; Union rolls past Sullivan

Jay Harris rushed for five scores and the Timberland defense stopped a two-point conversion attempt with 48 seconds remaining to hold off Fort Zumwalt North.

Harris scored on runs of 1 and 38 yards in the final quarter.

Timberland scored three times in the second quarter to overcome an early 14-0 deficit.

Timberland (3-0), which has outscored its opponents 126-65, won its first four games in 2016.

The Panthers (0-3) got three touchdown passes from Payton Hoker, including two to Zach McGee. Hoker also rushed for a TD.

Union 41, Sullivan 6: Junior quarterback Liam Hughes tossed three touchdown passes in the opening quarter and finished with five overall to lead the Wildcats to a 41-6 win on the road in a Four Rivers Conference game.

Hughes connected with Colton Morrow on a 33-yard catch-and-run just 16 seconds into contest. Hughes hit Ryan Ewald with a 30-yard strike just over five minutes later to push the lead to 14-0. Hughes added a 12 yard TD toss to Kaden Motley with 44 seconds left in the opening stanza.

Wyatt Birke scored on 36-yard run early in the second quarter to push the lead to 28-0.