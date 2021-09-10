Football roundup: Timberland stays unbeaten by edging Zumwalt North; Union rolls past Sullivan

Jay Harris rushed for five scores and the Timberland defense stopped a two-point conversion attempt with 48 seconds remaining to hold off Fort Zumwalt North.
Harris scored on runs of 1 and 38 yards in the final quarter.
Timberland scored three times in the second quarter to overcome an early 14-0 deficit.
Timberland (3-0), which has outscored its opponents 126-65, won its first four games in 2016.
The Panthers (0-3) got three touchdown passes from Payton Hoker, including two to Zach McGee. Hoker also rushed for a TD.
Union 41, Sullivan 6: Junior quarterback Liam Hughes tossed three touchdown passes in the opening quarter and finished with five overall to lead the Wildcats to a 41-6 win on the road in a Four Rivers Conference game.
Hughes connected with Colton Morrow on a 33-yard catch-and-run just 16 seconds into contest. Hughes hit Ryan Ewald with a 30-yard strike just over five minutes later to push the lead to 14-0. Hughes added a 12 yard TD toss to Kaden Motley with 44 seconds left in the opening stanza.
Wyatt Birke scored on 36-yard run early in the second quarter to push the lead to 28-0.
The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 130-27 and are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2011 team won its first 10 games.
Union has won seven in a row against Sullivan. The Eagles last triumph in the series was a 33-7 win on Sept. 4, 2015.
Oakville 14, Webster Groves 10: Standout freshman quarterback Adam Kilburn hit Joshua Baranovic on a 15-yard TD strike with 5:10 left in the game to lift the Tigers to a win on the road.
Damien Moore scored on a 1-yard run on the last play of the first half to put Oakville (1-2) on the board.
Webster Groves had taken a 10-0 lead on a 12-yard run by Trevion Hulsey midway through the second quarter.
The Statesmen (0-3) have lost eight in a row. Their last win was a 49-6 triumph over Ritenour on Oct. 1, 2019.
Lafayette 23, Fox 12: Johnathan Marshall scored on a scintillating 63-yard run early in the third period as the Lancers won at home.
Marshall’s run put the hosts in front 13-6. Brayden Kladney added a 25-yard field goal later in the period.
Zae Jones got the ball rolling with a 6-yard run in the opening period. He also caught a 6-yard TD pass from Owen Butler.
Mater Dei 31, Althoff 13: Jayce Napovanice returned a punt 43 yards for a TD to kick-start the Knights to a win in Belleville.
Quarterback Bryce Revermann hit Cameron Haag on a 39-yard scoring strike midway through the second period to push the lead to 14-0.
Napovanice rushed for 102 yards.
The Knights (3-0) have won their first three games three times in the last four seasons.
Althoff (1-2) has lost two in a row after a 22-13 season-opening win over Alton.
Francis Howell Central 28, Francis Howell North 21: Nick Ortinau caught a pair of first-half touchdown passes to help Central win this contest at Lindenwood University.
Aidan Colby scored in the third period to push the lead to 28-14.
Central (2-1) has won the last four games against North (1-2)
Columbia 48, Alton Marquette 14: Kyle McConachie scored five touchdowns in the first half to help the Eagles to their first win of the season.
McConachie used his versatility to score in three different ways. He caught a 29-yard TD pass from Dominic Voegele with 59 seconds left in the half to push the lead to 42-0. Just 14 seconds later, he returned an interception 35 yards for a TD. Plus, he scored on three short runs.
Alton Marquette (0-3) has given up at least 42 points in all three losses.
Mascoutah 42, Centralia 7: Senior quarterback Chase Hanson scored on runs of 3,5 and 10 yards in the opening half as the Indians romped on the road.
Hanson also returned an interception 40 yards for a score in the third quarter
Mascoutah (3-0) is off to its first best start since the 2008 team won its first three contests.
Summit 43, Parkway Central 0: Elijah Stevens scored on a 39-yard TD pass from Mason Brown to kick-start the Falcons to a win at Central.
Stevens also scored on a 17-yard run in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 16-0.
The Falcons (3-0) won their first three games in 2019.
Kirkwood 48, Pattonville 0: Deion Brown scored four times, including runs of 66, 33 and 57 yards, to help the Pioneers roll in Maryland Heights.
Darius Jones added a 38-yard TD run in the third period. Louis Kavanaugh chipped in with a pair of touchdown passes.
The Pioneers (3-0) have outscored their opponents 170-26.
Marquette 35, Parkway North 6: Jack Ahlbrand hit Gavin Marsh on a 79-yard scoring toss to help the Mustangs to a win at home.
Malique Flenoid scored on a 14-yard run to pump the lead to 15-0.
Marquette (2-1) was coming off a 21-14 loss to Eureka.