Football signing day: The latest on who's going where
Football signing day: The latest on who's going where

College football's early signing period starts today and runs through Friday. 

Here are the latest updates on where local stars are heading and how Mizzou and area colleges are doing.

Area football signings, NCAA Divisions I and II

Wednesday is the beginning of the early signing period for high school seniors who will participate in college football. High school athletics directors, coaches or administrators are asked to submit additional signings by school email to chollway@post-dispatch.com. 

First Last High school University
Joshua Anderson Westminster Eastern Michigan
Jaylen Banks Lutheran North SIU Carbondale
Brian Brown Lutheran North SIU Carbondale
Luther Burden East St. Louis Missouri
Bradley Butler Lafayette Butler
Nasim Cairo Edwardsville Southeast Missouri
Jordan Coleman De Smet Ball State
Tyson Ford John Burroughs Notre Dame
Alex Ginnever Holt Eastern Illinois
Marquis Gracial St. Charles Missouri
Arlen Harris Jr. Lutheran St. Charles Stanford
Patrick Heitert CBC Southeast Missouri
Jalen Lee Fort Zumwalt North South Dakota State
Robert LeMaster CBC Truman State
Caleb Merritt John Burroughs Wyoming
Kaleb Purdy De Smet Kansas
Kaian Robers-Day Festus Baylor
Ayden Robinson-Wayne CBC Missouri Southern
Eric Ruess Festus Murray State
Ashtin Rustemeyer Lutheran St. Charles Arkansas State
Blair Schonhorst CBC Ball State
Ryan Schwendeman St. Dominic SIU Carbondale
Isaac Thompson St. Louis U. High Missouri
Jaydon Wannstedt Lutheran St. Charles Murray State
Ja'Marion Wayne Parkway West Missouri
Caldra Williford Lutheran North Murray State
Charles Young III Lutheran St. Charles SIU Carbondale

