Football signing day: The latest on who's going where

College football's early signing period starts today and runs through Friday.
Here are the latest updates on where local stars are heading and how Mizzou and area colleges are doing.
Area football signings, NCAA Divisions I and II
|First
|Last
|High school
|University
|Joshua
|Anderson
|Westminster
|Eastern Michigan
|Jaylen
|Banks
|Lutheran North
|SIU Carbondale
|Brian
|Brown
|Lutheran North
|SIU Carbondale
|Luther
|Burden
|East St. Louis
|Missouri
|Bradley
|Butler
|Lafayette
|Butler
|Nasim
|Cairo
|Edwardsville
|Southeast Missouri
|Jordan
|Coleman
|De Smet
|Ball State
|Tyson
|Ford
|John Burroughs
|Notre Dame
|Alex
|Ginnever
|Holt
|Eastern Illinois
|Marquis
|Gracial
|St. Charles
|Missouri
|Arlen
|Harris Jr.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Stanford
|Patrick
|Heitert
|CBC
|Southeast Missouri
|Jalen
|Lee
|Fort Zumwalt North
|South Dakota State
|Robert
|LeMaster
|CBC
|Truman State
|Caleb
|Merritt
|John Burroughs
|Wyoming
|Kaleb
|Purdy
|De Smet
|Kansas
|Kaian
|Robers-Day
|Festus
|Baylor
|Ayden
|Robinson-Wayne
|CBC
|Missouri Southern
|Eric
|Ruess
|Festus
|Murray State
|Ashtin
|Rustemeyer
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Arkansas State
|Blair
|Schonhorst
|CBC
|Ball State
|Ryan
|Schwendeman
|St. Dominic
|SIU Carbondale
|Isaac
|Thompson
|St. Louis U. High
|Missouri
|Jaydon
|Wannstedt
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Murray State
|Ja'Marion
|Wayne
|Parkway West
|Missouri
|Caldra
|Williford
|Lutheran North
|Murray State
|Charles
|Young III
|Lutheran St. Charles
|SIU Carbondale
