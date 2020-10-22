Football spotlight: As streaming takes off, changes coming to postseason broadcasts

Tim Miller knew the crash was coming.
When the coronavirus pandemic overtook the country in late March, Miller’s company, Prepcasts, already was scheduled to live stream several of the state quarterfinal basketball games in the area. After fan restrictions were put in place to limit any potential exposure to COVID-19, Miller’s online audience grew exponentially.
Too big in fact.
Moments into the first games the demand overwhelmed Prepcasts website and crashed it.
Miller had a workaround that day and salvaged the viewing experience for some, but it wasn’t a permanent solution. He upgraded Prepcasts' online distribution over the summer to prevent more outages.
He’s glad he did.
“Our numbers are five times bigger now,” Miller said. “Everyone is home.”
As spectator restrictions have become part of the new normal, streaming is now a vital way for families and fans to continue to watch and support their schools, teams and athletes.
Francis Howell athletics director Sean Erwin has taken his own crash course on streaming. He’s been instrumental in getting Howell Vikings TV up and running so the school can broadcast games and events over a dedicated YouTube channel. Erwin has bought a sound mixer, headphones, mobile hotspots and other technology to try to give the best possible experience to the audience. He said Howell recently reached an agreement with Lindenwood University’s broadcast communications department to have dedicated announcers at basketball games this winter.
Much of the expense of Howell Vikings TV has been supplemented by the community.
“We’ve had a lot of sponsors to support us through the regular season,” Erwin said.
Howell Vikings TV came to life due to circumstances around the pandemic. Any number of area schools have been broadcasting live games for several years. CBC and Chaminade are two of the more high-profile school networks due to their high-profile student athletes. When Jayson Tatum and the Red Devils basketball team were packing gyms every night, the only way a lot of people could see the games were online.
But nobody has been streaming longer than Prepcasts. Founded by Bob Ryan in 2003, it was the first company in the area to provide live video production of high school events. Miller spent seven years as part of Prepcasts staff of broadcasters when he wasn’t teaching communications at Fox High. In 2013, Miller went from employee to owner when bought Prepcasts from Ryan.
Now in his eighth year at the helm, Miller said this fall has been unlike anything he’s ever experienced. Over the past six years he said Prepcasts averaged approximately 250,000 views in a school year.
On the first football Friday night in August, Prepcast had 30,000 hits.
“We’re going to hit 300,000 views (since August) by the end of the month,” Miller said. “That’s crazy.”
The numbers are through the roof and so are the viewing options offered by Prepcasts. Football has always been a staple, as has boys soccer. This fall Prepcasts has dipped its toe into field hockey, swimming, softball and volleyball.
Prepcasts has a stable of about 35 announcers, producers and camera operators it sends out to cover games.
“There are 25 that are working constantly,” Miller said.
On any given day there are between six and seven events available live on Prepcasts' website.
What games and activities get covered depends on who contracts with Prepcasts. This fall the Fox C-6 School District has become a regular partner. As has the Rockwood School District and the Ladue School District. Fort Zumwalt North hired Prepcasts to broadcast its football games. St. Mary’s has been an established partner for its athletics. Ryan, the former owner, often is found on the call for Dragons games.
With Prepcasts’ services in such high demand, Miller not only upgraded his website but invested in more equipment, too. He purchased three new sets of laptops, sound mixers, cameras, tripods and interfaces to link it all together. Prepcasts now has eight “units” it can send into the field on any given day.
“I finished putting the new units together (Wednesday),” Miller said.
Some schools don’t want to foot the bill for Prepcasts services, between $200-250 per event, or don’t have it in their budget. This season Miller said more booster clubs have reached out to hire Prepcasts to show games. Lindbergh’s football booster club hired Prepcasts to show the Flyers this fall. Summit’s booster club had Prepcasts broadcast its junior varsity, freshmen and even middle school football games.
With fall sports starting to transition into postseason play, Prepcasts could be even more in demand than before. However, Miller isn’t sure how it’s going to go.
This season the Missouri State High School Activities Association changed the way postseason games and activities can be broadcast. In the past companies like Prepcasts or member schools could pay MSHSAA a broadcast fee to show the games online for all to watch at no cost to the viewer until it reached the state championship or semifinals, depending on the sport.
This year the postseason will be pay-per-view. Every postseason soccer match and football game will cost $10 per device and can only be viewed on the MSHSAA.tv website. There will be no more YouTube, Facebook Live or other streams available.
In an email to its member schools, MSHSAA said district softball and volleyball games would be free to watch on MSHSAA.tv “to transition the programing change.”
“With the postseason, it’s going to look a little different,” Erwin said. “It’ll be interesting to see how fans react to this.”
MSHSAA said in its email that the schools that broadcast games will receive 20 percent of the revenue generated by the pay-per-view.
Miller is wary of how this new model will play out. He and his band of broadcasters will continue to work for the schools and booster clubs that hired them. But if the revenue generated falls short of costs the difference will have to be made up.
“That’s the gamble,” Miller said. “If you reach my cost we’re splitting the rest of the money. It’s a wash for me.”
Chaminade Red Devils at CBC Cadets
When: 6 p.m. Friday.
Records: Chaminade 1-1 overall, 1-0 Metro Catholic Conference; CBC 2-1, 1-1.
Rankings: CBC, No. 3 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 3 Class 6 Missouri Media; Chaminade No. 10 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Chaminade 9, Trinity 7; CBC 42, Vianney 3.
Stream: YouTube.com, search CBC Student Network.
On Chaminade: Has lost 11 in a row to CBC since it won consecutive meetings in 2007 and 2008. … Defense has allowed seven total points in two games against Vianney and Trinity. ... Junior quarterback Cam Epps has completed 11 of 25 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He's rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown. … Senior running back Amar Johnson has rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Has caught six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. …Junior defensive end Grant Finley has made 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior linebacker Jimmy Grumich has made 12 tackles and two tackles for loss. … Junior defensive lineman Joe Corrigan has made 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
On CBC: Won 11 in a row against Chaminade. Since 1999 leads the series 17-4. … Junior quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne has completed 28 of his 38 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. He’s rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown. … Junior quarterback Patrick Heitert saw extensive action against Vianney and completed 12 of his 18 passes for 225 yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted once. Heitert has caught four passes for 44 yards as a tight end. … Senior running back Jordan Clay has rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior receiver Zach Hahn has caught 15 passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior receiver and Illinois recruit Chevalier “Karate” Brenson has caught 12 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior Isaac Cyr has made 31 tackles. … Senior safety and Ball State recruit Jordan Marshall has made 17 tackles. … Junior Kendall Huston has made 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks.
Eureka Wildcats at Kirkwood Pioneers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Eureka 2-1; Kirkwood 1-1.
Rankings: Eureka, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Kirkwood, No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason.
Last week: Eureka 54, Mehlville 17; Kirkwood 20, Ladue 7.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Eureka: Split its last four meetings with Kirkwood. Won last year’s matchup 21-6. … Senior quarterback Carter Davis has completed 36 of 64 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. Has rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior running back Jaquari Parks has rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior receiver Tommie Davis has caught 10 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown. … Senior receiver Andrew Xenakis has caught seven passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Trace Ruckman has made 15 tackles. …At linebacker Xenakis has made 14 tackles. … Senior linebacker Will Nelson has made 10 tackles and two tackles for loss. … Defense has recorded two sacks and two interceptions.
On Kirkwood: Senior quarterback Kannon Nesslage has completed 29 of 53 passes for 461 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior running back Cole Johnson rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over Ladue. He is just the second Pioneer running back to break 100 yards in a game since the 2018 season. … Senior receiver Jaylen Phipps has caught nine passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Will Lee has caught seven passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jason Petty has made 25 tackles with two tackles for loss. … Senior linebacker Ryland Irvin has made 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior defensive lineman Asher Weinberg has made 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. … At defensive back Lee has made 17 tackles and two interceptions.
Trinity Titans at St. Mary’s Dragons
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Trinity 0-2; St. Mary’s 1-1.
Rankings: Trinity, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; St. Mary’s, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 7 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Chaminade 9, Trinity 7; Lutheran North 33, St. Mary’s 20.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Trinity: Started 0-2 for the third consecutive season. Won the 2018 Class 3 state championship and advanced to the 2019 Class 3 semifinals previous two seasons. … First meeting with St. Mary’s since 2011. … Offense scored 14 total points against Lutheran North and Chaminade combined. … Did not report updated statistics after its second game against Chaminade. … Sophomore quarterback Christian Cotton completed 11 of 18 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown against Lutheran North. Rushed for a 7-yard touchdown against Chaminade. …Managed 191 yards of total offense against Chaminade. … Had two field goal attempts blocked by Chaminade.
On St. Mary’s: First game against Trinity since 2011. … Leads the all-time series 7-2. … Junior quarterback Caron Spann has completed 22 of his 44 passes for 369 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. … Junior receiver Kevin Coleman has 14 receptions for 321 yards and four touchdowns. He’s rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown. His 382 combined rushing and receiving yards are more than double any other Dragon. Played some Wildcat quarterback against Lutheran North. … Junior running back DeShawn Fuller has rushed 19 times for 136 yards. …Sophomore linebacker Jamal Roberts has made 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. … Sophomore linebacker Kaliel Boyd has made 13 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. …Junior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has made 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.
Marquette Mustangs at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Marquette 3-0; Fort Zumwalt North 7-1.
Rankings: Marquette, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 8 Class 6 Missouri Media; Fort Zumwalt North, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 6 Class 5 Missouri Media.
Last week: Marquette 38, Oakville 0; Fort Zumwalt North 55, Liberty 6.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Marquette: Faces Fort Zumwalt North for the first time in school history. … Senior running back Chris Kreh has been among the most dominant players in the area. The area’s leading rusher last season, Kreh has 98 carries for 684 yards and 14 touchdowns through three games. He carried 51 times against Kirkwood. He’s scored five or more touchdowns twice in three games. No other Mustang has touched the ball half as many times as Kreh. … Sophomore quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 19 of 43 passes for 307 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted three times. … Junior receiver Dorius Smith has five receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown. … Senior Zach Bowman has made 18 tackles. Junior Sam Feldman has made 16 tackles. Senior Jackson Edwards has made 15 tackles. Junior Justin Long has made two interceptions.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Won seven in a row since season-opening loss at Battle. … Will play its sixth home game of the regular season. … Senior quarterback Jack Newcombe has completed 63 of 108 passes for 1,033 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 395 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Tyler Oakes has rushed for 612 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s caught 17 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior running back Chris Futrell has rushed for 528 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s caught seven passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Bobby Merris has 22 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Parker Monnig has made 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and nine sacks. … Senior defensive back Robert Rezex has made 60 tackles and three interceptions. … Senior defensive lineman Brendan Mahoney has made 40 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks.
MICDS Rams at John Burroughs Bombers
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
Records: MICDS 2-0 overall, 1-0 Metro League; Burroughs 2-0, 1-0.
Last week: MICDS 56, St. Dominic 40; Burroughs 38, Clayton 0.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On MICDS: Won four in a row against rival Burroughs and since 1999 leads the series 14-7. …First taste of the rivalry for MICDS’s first-year coach Fred Bouchard. … In this shortened fall season, MICDS will not play a home game. … Junior quarterback Reagan Andrew has completed 17 of 24 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns. He’s rushed for 58 yards and two scores. Sophomore running back Steven Hall has rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Winston Moore rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns against St. Dominic but was taken from the field in an ambulance after injury. He will miss the remainder of the season. Junior receiver PJ Behan has seven receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Hall has three receptions for 102 yards. … Senior linebacker Grant Purdy has made 37 tackles. Senior defensive back Bobby Byrne has made 15 tackles and one interception. Senior linebacker Ben Brooks has made 13 tackles and two tackles for loss.
On John Burroughs: Dropped its last four to rival MICDS. … Outscored its first two opponents 86-12. … Junior quarterback Duncan Cloniger has completed 42 of 53 passes for 618 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Malachi Chunn has rushed for 129 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns. Chunn has nine receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Caleb Merritt has 12 receptions for 286 yards and scored three touchdowns. Seven players have caught three or more passes this season. … Senior defensive back Will Jones has made 12 tackles and two interceptions. Senior linebackers Chris Pittman and Sam Bennett have each made 11 tackles. The defense has made five interceptions in two games.
