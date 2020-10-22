Football spotlight: As streaming takes off, changes coming to postseason broadcasts

Much of the expense of Howell Vikings TV has been supplemented by the community.

“We’ve had a lot of sponsors to support us through the regular season,” Erwin said.

Howell Vikings TV came to life due to circumstances around the pandemic. Any number of area schools have been broadcasting live games for several years. CBC and Chaminade are two of the more high-profile school networks due to their high-profile student athletes. When Jayson Tatum and the Red Devils basketball team were packing gyms every night, the only way a lot of people could see the games were online.

But nobody has been streaming longer than Prepcasts. Founded by Bob Ryan in 2003, it was the first company in the area to provide live video production of high school events. Miller spent seven years as part of Prepcasts staff of broadcasters when he wasn’t teaching communications at Fox High. In 2013, Miller went from employee to owner when bought Prepcasts from Ryan.

Now in his eighth year at the helm, Miller said this fall has been unlike anything he’s ever experienced. Over the past six years he said Prepcasts averaged approximately 250,000 views in a school year.

On the first football Friday night in August, Prepcast had 30,000 hits.